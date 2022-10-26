ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brigantine, NJ

South Jersey Butcher Shop Returns To Food Network's 'Diners, Drive-ins & Dives'

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

The Food Network's "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" is returning to the airwaves and a South Jersey butcher shop is being featured.

Ernest And Son Old-Fashioned Butcher Shoppe in Brigantine will appear Friday, Oct. 28 at 9 p.m. in a segment titled, "From sausage to sweet."

They are best known for their cheesesteak sandwiches.

"We appreciate the opportunity and are excited for everyone to see it!!! Thank you for all the support as always!" shoppe owner Brian Mel Cortellessa wrote on Facebook.

Ernest And Son Old-Fashioned Butcher Shoppe

Facebook/ Ernest And Son Old-Fashioned Butcher Shoppe

The butcher shoppe’s first appearance on “Diners’ Drive-ins, and Dives” came in 2017.

On that edition, host Guy Fieri tasted the sausage, grilled peppers and onions sandwich called “The Tailgator” and the shoppe's homemade beef jerky.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Woman Steals Cash, Lotto Tickets In Levittown Armed Robbery

A masked woman wielding a handgun held up a Bucks County smoke shop, authorities have announced. Police said the suspect entered Levittown News and Tobacco on South Oxford Valley Road in Falls Township just before 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27. The robber brandished a black, semiautomatic pistol, and stole...
LEVITTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Jersey Shore Check-Cashing Robbery Netted $700K: Prosecutor

An Ocean County man has been arrested and charged with committing a daytime robbery of a West Long Branch check-cashing business that netted $700,000, authorities said. Travis A. Bryant, 41, of Jackson is charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree burglary, and fourth-degree possession of an imitation handgun, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
Daily Voice

Brick Police Seek Tips In Hit-Run Crash Involving Pickup

Police in Brick Township seek the public's help locating a pickup truck involved in a hit-and-run crash. On Saturday, Oct. 8, at approximately 8:45 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash occurred at West Princeton Avenue and Hoffman Street, police said. A female pedestrian was entering her vehicle which was parked...
BRICK, NJ
Daily Voice

Footage Released Of Philadelphia Homicide Suspects

Four teenagers are wanted in connection with a murder in Philadelphia early this year, authorities have announced. Philly police are seeking the youths as part of their investigation into the fatal shooting of a 42-year-old man on the 2500 block of North 28th Street on Jan. 2, they said in a release.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Bridgeton Pair Found Guilty In Child's Fatal Shooting

Two men from Cumberland County have been found guilty in the shooting death of a 9-year-old girl, authorities said. Michael Elliot, 29, and Zahmere McKoy, 23, both of Bridgeton, were found guilty after a five-week trial, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae. The jury returned a guilty verdict on...
BRIDGETON, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
392K+
Followers
58K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy