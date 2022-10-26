Read full article on original website
High Surf Advisory issued for South Central Oregon Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 23:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-31 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from the surf zone and off of jetties. Area beaches may become hazardous due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: South Central Oregon Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 20 to 25 feet. * WHERE...South Central Oregon Coast, including beaches and surf zones from Port Orford northward. * WHEN...From 11 PM Sunday to 5 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Large breaking waves will create hazardous conditions along and within the surf zone, and could inundate beaches and low lying shorelines. Beach erosion is possible, and exposed infrastructure may be damaged. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Del Norte, Mendocino Coast, Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-31 03:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-31 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Don`t be fooled by an ocean that looks calm. There can be 30 minutes of small waves before a sneaker wave strikes. Avoid rocks and jetties. Avoid steep beaches. Stay much farther back from the water and never turn your back on the ocean. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Mendocino Coast; Northern Humboldt Coast; Southwestern Humboldt BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Increased risk of sneaker waves, leading to larger and unexpected waves expected along the coast during the morning hours. Larger breaking waves from 15 to 20 feet during the afternoon and evening hours. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast, Southwestern Humboldt and Mendocino Coast Counties. * WHEN...From late tonight through Monday evening.. . * IMPACTS...Large, unexpected waves can sweep across the beach without warning, sweeping people into the sea from rocks, jetties, and beaches. These waves can also move large objects such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath.
