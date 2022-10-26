ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

'The Sean Clifford experience' ends up dooming Lions against Buckeyes

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- It happened so quickly -- one of those blink and you'll miss it kind of things. And then, the game was over. Just like that. For three quarters and a few minutes into the fourth, Penn State looked like the better team. Which was stunning, because Ohio State came in ranked No. 2 and a favorite -- for many people -- to win the national title.
