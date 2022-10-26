Read full article on original website
WGME
Massachusetts man serving 35 years for Maine murder to appeal sentence
A Massachusetts man accused of shooting an Oakfield man and leaving him to die in 2016 will be back in court on Wednesday. Marcus Asante is appealing his 35-year sentence for the murder of Douglas Morin, Jr. During his trial in 2018, prosecutors argued Asante shot Morin nine times, and...
WGME
Family of missing University of Maine at Presque Isle student looks for answers
(BDN) -- The family of a missing college student from the University of Maine at Presque Isle said the search for him continues a week after he was last seen. Law enforcement officials are looking for Chase Dmuchowsky, 21, after he was last seen on a surveillance camera leaving his dorm at the Presque Isle campus around 6 p.m. on Oct. 24.
Comments / 0