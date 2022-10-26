ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
With league title on the line, physical St. Bonaventure ready for talented Oaks Christian

By Loren Ledin, Ventura County Star
They're great friends, tight teammates, brothers bonded by the same uniform and goals.

But, yes, there are times St. Bonaventure High senior linebackers Jared Barlow and Anthony Albanez do match up in a little game of can-you-top-this.

"I wouldn't say we're competitive with each other, but we do make each other play better," says Albanez. "He makes a play, and I want to do the same."

Said Barlow: "We do keep an eye on it."

St. Bonaventure graduated eight starters from last season's powerhouse defense, but have found a new heart-and-soul duo.

Barlow, a 6-foot-2, 215-pound senior outside linebacker, and Albanez, a 5-11, 195-pounder who plays inside, have combined for 211 tackles. They're one key reason why St. Bonaventure will match up in a Marmonte League football championship showdown Thursday night.

The defending champion Seraphs, 6-3 overall and 4-0 in league, will play host to Oaks Christian (7-2, 4-0) at Ventura College with the winner securing the league crown. Both teams have safely qualified for the CIF-Southern Section playoffs.

Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

Talk about a lethal 1-2 punch. Barlow has piled up 114 tackles, including 80 solos, and four sacks while averaging 12.7 tackles per game. Albanez has notched 97 tackles, with 73 solos, and a pair of sacks. He averages 10.8 tackles.

Last season's stellar defense is a tough act to follow, but the senior linebackers have rallied the Seraphs.

"We lost some great players, but we've always had confidence in ourselves," said Barlow. "We've helped the younger guys understand their roles and what it takes to be successful in this defense. If we all do our jobs, we're fine."

Barlow and Albanez lend physicality to the Seraphs, which has become a team characteristic.

On both sides of the ball.

St. Bonaventure's offense is powered by stellar running back Delon Thompson, who has amassed 2,001 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns in nine games, and a top-notch passing attack led by quarterback Anthony Wolter (1,323 yards, 11 TDs) and wide receiver Joaquin "Juice" Johnson (52 catches, 764 yards, 5 TDs).

Guess what? Those numbers don't happen solely through gifted skill talent.

St. Bonaventure's offensive line, led by junior left tackle Shaun Torgeson and senior right guard Robert Hernandez, has gelled into one of the region's best.

"We know it begins with us," said Torgeson, a 6-5, 255-pounder. "We've come together as a unit, and it's something we take a lot of pride in. We know what we need to do. There's nothing better than making your block and looking up from the ground and seeing Delon running downfield. There's no better feeling."

Hernandez, a 6-1, 280-pounder, said camaraderie is the hallmark of the offensive line.

"We're like brothers," he said. "We've worked together on the field and in the weight room since last season and we've gotten very close. We spend a lot of time off the field. We always have our linemen's dinner before games, either at our houses or at a restaurant.

"We've all sacrificed to get to this point. We really do feed off each other's energy."

Torgeson and Hernandez can play their own game of one-upmanship. Torgeson leads the offensive line with 38 pancake blocks, Hernandez is close behind with 26.

No, they don't bring spatulas to games. They just play like it.

"We don't compete with each other, but I like to think we all motive each other," said Torgeson. "We all want to do the best job we possibly can each game."

Ironically, two of toughest guys on the Seraphs got their start playing flag football.

Torgeson started with the sport the summer before third grade. Hernandez took up flag football when he was "9 or 10."

The flag version didn't last long.

"I found out I love to hit," said Torgeson. "I really loved playing football and hitting was a big part of it for me."

Hernandez quickly transitioned to the Oxnard Warriors, and has been on the offensive line ever since.

"I'm comfortable there," he said. "We're a brotherhood up front."

A cohesive offensive line doesn't come easily on a football team. It requires trust and experience.

"We've been together for awhile, and that's so important," said Torgeson. "It takes playing as one unit to handle all the assignments and all the challenges, like stopping the blitz."

Hernandez is happy that St. Bonaventure football has taken a notable step forward in his four seasons. Like back to the years when the Seraphs were always among the top teams in the Southern Section.

"Bring back the glory," he said. "That's our motto."

Playing linebacker brings its own set of challenges and complexities, particularly against an offense as talented as Oaks Christian.

The Lions have their own star running back in Johnny Thompson and a talented group of receivers led by Justice Williams and Chase Farrell. Stanford-bound Luke Baklenko is among the top linemen in the state.

"They're good but we all like a challenge," said Barlow, who calls the signals for the Seraphs' defense. "They can run, they can pass. We need to stay disciplined and handle our assignments. It takes a group effort and everyone being on the same page."

Albanez and Barlow not only pile up numbers, they've each demonstrated a knack for making big plays in clutch time.

"I'm just a kid from Fillmore, but I love football and I love when the game comes down to who can make the plays," said Albanez. "It becomes about being in the moment and coming through for the team. I want to play my best when it matters most."

Said Barlow: "That's what we work hard for. It's being prepared for the big plays. That's what makes football so fun. Coming through for your brothers."

Win or lose Thursday night, St. Bonaventure knows that the playoffs are just around the corner. Barlow promises the Seraphs won't be caught looking ahead.

"We want to win the league championship," he said. "That's really important to us. We won it last year, and we definitely want to win it again. Oaks Christian has become our main rival. It's a rivalry that goes back a ways, and we know that."

THE LOCK'S BREAKDOWN OF THE BIG GAME

The county has been blessed with a number of big matchups this season, and here's the latest. It involves the two area teams ranked highest in the Calpreps ratings. Oaks Christian is No. 16; St. Bonaventure is No. 30. Top athletes will be on display everywhere, but a couple of key factors should determine the winner. Oaks Christian wins if it can contain the damage done by Seraphs running back Delon Thompson and give its own offense and Johnny Thompson, Justice Williams, et al, enough opportunities for big plays. St. Bonaventure wins if its controls the clock and finishes drives. Both teams played a rugged non-league schedule, and here's where it pays off. Whoever has the best finishing kick in the fourth quarter will come out on top.

The prediction: Oaks Christian 30, St. Bonaventure 28.

Loren Ledin is the Prep Editor for The Star. He can be reached at loren.ledin@vcstar.com or 805-437-0285.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: With league title on the line, physical St. Bonaventure ready for talented Oaks Christian

