Lyon County, KY

yoursportsedge.com

PHOTOS – Todd Central Fall Senior Day 2022

Todd County Central recognized the senior members of the football team, cheerleading squad, dance team, color guard, and band in ceremonies prior to the Saturday afternoon game against Green County. YourSportsEdge.Com was on hand and got these Senior Day pics. Take a look. Todd Central Fall Senior Day 2022.
ELKTON, KY
yoursportsedge.com

VIDEO – Trigg’s Thompson On State Cross Country Run

Trigg County junior Riley Thompson ran an 18:48 on Friday at the KHSAA 2A Cross Country Championship, despite having to make do without the proper footwear. Afterward, Thompson looked back on his run and said he’s already looking forward to his senior season.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Glover Leads Blazers to the Line at State Cross Country

University Heights sophomore Cole Glover followed a 3rd-place run at last week’s Region 1 meet with a top-50 showing at Saturday’s Class A State Cross Country Championship. Glover turned in a 17:58 on the course at Bourbon County Park, improving three spots on his finish as a freshman....
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
westkentuckystar.com

2020 Caldwell County murder case dismissed to feds

The murder case against a South Carolina man who allegedly killed his wife and buried her body in a shallow grave near Fredonia has been dismissed in Caldwell County. Joseph Florentine is charged with murder and abuse of a corpse in the death of 36-year old Nicole Renee Florentine, whose body was found in Hill Cemetery in 2020.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

City of Paducah announces new inclusive playground for Robert Coleman Park

PADUCAH — The City of Paducah says Robert Coleman Park will soon benefit from the addition of a colorful, inclusive playground. The city said in a social media post they were able to purchase the equipment at a 50% discount thanks to a grant from the manufacturer, GameTime. According to GameTime's online product page for the equipment, the new playground will include several engaging activities:
PADUCAH, KY
WEHT/WTVW

People get creative with hay bales in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Visitors to Mahr Park might notice an array of creative designs on a series of hay bales. Officials say the hay bales are a part of the Harvest Fest Event that the city has had for the last two years. A spokesperson says there is an application process for the hay bales […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Falcon Boys’ XC Closes Season at 1A State Championship (w/PHOTOS)

The Fort Campbell boys wrapped up the cross country season on Saturday at the KHSAA 1A State Championship, led by a 25th-place finish by William Lubas. Lubas, the Region 1 runner-up, ran a 17:17 on Saturday at the Bourbon County Cross Country Park. St. Henry’s Dixon Ryan won the title with a time of 16:03.
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Fugitive from Indiana arrested in Caldwell County

Caldwell County deputies arrested an Indiana fugitive over the weekend. A complaint of a suspicious person on Railroad Lane outside Princeton on Saturday morning brought deputies into contact with 34-year-old Jonathan Millikan. Deputies said that after further investigation, Millikan was taken into custody and charged with theft of a motor vehicle license plate.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

State police locate, interview Crittenden County man in connection to assault

Kentucky State Police located and interviewed Charles E. Walker in reference to an assault in Livingston County. KSP responded to a report of an assault on Oct. 20. Through investigation, troopers determined Walker, 54, of Marion, Kentucky, was the last person to have been seen with the assault victim. State police asked the public to help locate Walker after they were advised he left the area on foot.
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

McLean County Public Schools addresses rumors of threat at high school

Education officials in McLean County, Kentucky, are addressing rumors of a school threat. McLean County Public Schools Superintendent Tommy Burrough issued a joint message with Sheriff Kenneth Frizzell, and said that the rumors were unsubstantiated. According to Supt. Burrough's statement, the rumors indicated that a threat was happening on Friday...
MCLEAN COUNTY, KY
earnthenecklace.com

Shaelie Clark Leaving 14 News: Meet the Evansville Anchor and Her Family

Shaelie Clark became Evansville’s favorite anchor in her six years at WFIE. But when she announced that she was resigning, locals naturally had queries about why Shaelie Clark is leaving 14 News and where she is going next. Clark recently announced her pregnancy, and a new baby is coming in December. Her viewers are curious to know more about her family. So, we reveal all about the reporter in this Shaelie Clark wiki.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Local bank moves into historic Evansville building

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A historic building in Evansville has a new tenant. Banterra Bank has moved into the old National City Bank building at the corner of Third and Main streets. Signs were put up October 26, and the newly remodeled loan office is on the second floor. The building was built in 1913 […]
EVANSVILLE, IN

