Read full article on original website
Related
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Todd Central Fall Senior Day 2022
Todd County Central recognized the senior members of the football team, cheerleading squad, dance team, color guard, and band in ceremonies prior to the Saturday afternoon game against Green County. YourSportsEdge.Com was on hand and got these Senior Day pics. Take a look. Todd Central Fall Senior Day 2022.
This KY Hidden Gem Honors a Legend, Makes for Phenomenal Fall Photo Ops
As I write this, our region is in desperate need of rain and this looks like the week we'll get it. But it's hard to argue with the weather we HAVE been getting since fall announced its arrival last month. On Sunday--as beautiful a day as we may have ever...
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Trigg’s Thompson On State Cross Country Run
Trigg County junior Riley Thompson ran an 18:48 on Friday at the KHSAA 2A Cross Country Championship, despite having to make do without the proper footwear. Afterward, Thompson looked back on his run and said he’s already looking forward to his senior season.
wkms.org
Hopkins County Long Term Recovery Group using newly constructed building to hold large donations
The Hopkins County Long Term Recovery Group – founded in the wake of last December’s deadly tornado outbreak – recently celebrated the completion of a new storage building which will be used to store donations before they can be given to people impacted by the disaster. The...
yoursportsedge.com
HIGHLIGHT REEL – Henderson County 3 University Heights 1
Henderson County claimed an epic four-set region semifinal win over University Heights Academy Wednesday. Watch how it all went down on the YSE Highlight Reel.
yoursportsedge.com
Trigg’s Crain, Thomas Run at Girls’ State Cross Country (w/PHOTOS)
After top-10 finishes at last week’s Region 1 Class 2A race at Marshall County, Trigg County’s Fatu Crain and Alliyah Thomas were at the Bourbon County Cross Country Park on Friday to run at the KHSAA State Championships. Crain, a junior, led the way for the Lady Wildcats...
Home Team Friday: Owensboro vs. Henderson County
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) Owensboro – 14 Henderson County – 8
14news.com
Kentucky organizations donate close to $1 million to benefit Western Ky. tornado relief
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - As we near the 11 month anniversary of the deadly December storms, residents of Western Kentucky continue to rebuild their homes. On Wednesday, the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and Kentucky Sports Radio were able to present a check to Habitat for Humanity for just over $950,000 to benefit tornado relief.
yoursportsedge.com
Glover Leads Blazers to the Line at State Cross Country
University Heights sophomore Cole Glover followed a 3rd-place run at last week’s Region 1 meet with a top-50 showing at Saturday’s Class A State Cross Country Championship. Glover turned in a 17:58 on the course at Bourbon County Park, improving three spots on his finish as a freshman....
westkentuckystar.com
2020 Caldwell County murder case dismissed to feds
The murder case against a South Carolina man who allegedly killed his wife and buried her body in a shallow grave near Fredonia has been dismissed in Caldwell County. Joseph Florentine is charged with murder and abuse of a corpse in the death of 36-year old Nicole Renee Florentine, whose body was found in Hill Cemetery in 2020.
wpsdlocal6.com
City of Paducah announces new inclusive playground for Robert Coleman Park
PADUCAH — The City of Paducah says Robert Coleman Park will soon benefit from the addition of a colorful, inclusive playground. The city said in a social media post they were able to purchase the equipment at a 50% discount thanks to a grant from the manufacturer, GameTime. According to GameTime's online product page for the equipment, the new playground will include several engaging activities:
wpsdlocal6.com
Section of KY 1820 to close in northeastern Carlisle County
CARLISLE COUNTY, KY — A section of KY 1820 in northeastern Carlisle County will be closed starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. KY 1820 will be closed at mile point 5.6 for crews to replace a cross drain. The closure of KY 1820 is about 1/3 mile west of the U.S. 62 intersection.
People get creative with hay bales in Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Visitors to Mahr Park might notice an array of creative designs on a series of hay bales. Officials say the hay bales are a part of the Harvest Fest Event that the city has had for the last two years. A spokesperson says there is an application process for the hay bales […]
yoursportsedge.com
Falcon Boys’ XC Closes Season at 1A State Championship (w/PHOTOS)
The Fort Campbell boys wrapped up the cross country season on Saturday at the KHSAA 1A State Championship, led by a 25th-place finish by William Lubas. Lubas, the Region 1 runner-up, ran a 17:17 on Saturday at the Bourbon County Cross Country Park. St. Henry’s Dixon Ryan won the title with a time of 16:03.
westkentuckystar.com
Fugitive from Indiana arrested in Caldwell County
Caldwell County deputies arrested an Indiana fugitive over the weekend. A complaint of a suspicious person on Railroad Lane outside Princeton on Saturday morning brought deputies into contact with 34-year-old Jonathan Millikan. Deputies said that after further investigation, Millikan was taken into custody and charged with theft of a motor vehicle license plate.
wpsdlocal6.com
State police locate, interview Crittenden County man in connection to assault
Kentucky State Police located and interviewed Charles E. Walker in reference to an assault in Livingston County. KSP responded to a report of an assault on Oct. 20. Through investigation, troopers determined Walker, 54, of Marion, Kentucky, was the last person to have been seen with the assault victim. State police asked the public to help locate Walker after they were advised he left the area on foot.
wevv.com
McLean County Public Schools addresses rumors of threat at high school
Education officials in McLean County, Kentucky, are addressing rumors of a school threat. McLean County Public Schools Superintendent Tommy Burrough issued a joint message with Sheriff Kenneth Frizzell, and said that the rumors were unsubstantiated. According to Supt. Burrough's statement, the rumors indicated that a threat was happening on Friday...
earnthenecklace.com
Shaelie Clark Leaving 14 News: Meet the Evansville Anchor and Her Family
Shaelie Clark became Evansville’s favorite anchor in her six years at WFIE. But when she announced that she was resigning, locals naturally had queries about why Shaelie Clark is leaving 14 News and where she is going next. Clark recently announced her pregnancy, and a new baby is coming in December. Her viewers are curious to know more about her family. So, we reveal all about the reporter in this Shaelie Clark wiki.
Local bank moves into historic Evansville building
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A historic building in Evansville has a new tenant. Banterra Bank has moved into the old National City Bank building at the corner of Third and Main streets. Signs were put up October 26, and the newly remodeled loan office is on the second floor. The building was built in 1913 […]
wpsdlocal6.com
Senior and Disabled Adult households encouraged to apply for 'Santa for a Senior' program
PADUCAH — Christmas is right around the corner and the Family Service Society wants to make sure no one in our community is forgotten about. That's why they are once again opening up applications for their Santa for a Senior program. The FSS explained in a release they'll be...
Comments / 0