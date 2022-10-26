Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Massachusetts LakeTravel MavenBoston, MA
3 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Massachusetts witness photographs ‘blinking light’ UFOs nightlyRoger MarshMansfield, MA
History’s Villains: True CrimesWilliam Saint ValFall River, MA
Tom Brady ‘inconsolable’ after loss, sat at locker for ‘12-15 minutes’ (report)
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are straight-up not having a good time right now. After falling to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football, Tampa has lost three straight, four of its last five and now sits at 3-5 with a floundering offense and few answers. Greg Auman...
3 key Patriots not trending in the right direction for Jets game
FOXBOROUGH — For the second straight day, three of New England’s best players were missing from the practice field. Kyle Dugger (ankle), Christian Barmore (knee) and David Andrews (concussion) were all missing during the media window of practice on a gorgeous afternoon on the backfields at Gillette Stadium. After missing back-to-back practices to open the week, their status is increasingly in doubt for Sunday’s date with the Jets in the Meadowlands.
Matt Patricia explains that Patriots QB Mac Jones asking ‘why’ isn’t a bad thing
FOXBOROUGH — Why?. It’s a question that Mac Jones has been criticized for asking too frequently — he wants to understand why things are being done a certain way — but his play-caller says he doesn’t have a problem with it. During a Friday morning scrum in the Patriots media work room, Matt Patricia said having an inquisitive quarterback is just the product of an improved education system.
NFL Week 8 best bets: picks against the spread
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars kick off the Sunday Week 8 NFL schedule with a meeting at London’s Wembley Stadium. It will...
Patriots safety Kyle Dugger downgraded to out vs. Jets with ankle injury
The Patriots will be without one of their most physical defenders on Sunday afternoon. Kyle Dugger didn’t travel to New Jersey and has been downgraded to out. The hard-hitting safety limped off the field in Monday night’s loss to the Bears and didn’t return. He missed back-to-back practices before returning on Friday.
Jakobi Meyers: Mac Jones took things to another level at Patriots practice this week
Jakobi Meyers liked what he saw from Mac Jones on the practice field this week. The Patriots quarterback is notoriously hard working, but after an embarrassing loss on Monday Night Football, Meyers said Jones took it to another level this week. “He’s normally pretty locked in, but this week he’s...
Patriots make 3 roster moves ahead of Jets game
Bill Belichick has done some shuffling on his offensive line ahead of Sunday’s date with the Jets in the Meadowlands. Swing tackle Yodny Cajuste (thumb) was activated off injured reserve, while sixth-round pick Chasen Hines was put on there in his place. Hines hadn’t been listed on the injury report at all this season, so landing on injured reserve is an interesting designation for the rookie guard.
Patriots QB Mac Jones has numbness in toes, Bears noticed he was hindered (report)
Though Mac Jones has repeated that he feels “pretty good,” it appears that’s a relative term. A new report from NFL Network’s Mike Giardi indicates the Patriots quarterback isn’t out of the woods when it comes to recovering from his high ankle sprain. “Per source,...
Two key Patriots ruled out vs. Jets, 7 players listed as questionable
The Patriots will be without one of their standouts in the trenches on both sides of the ball in the Meadowlands. David Andrews (concussion) and Christian Barmore (knee) have been ruled out for Sunday’s date with the Jets, and seven of their teammates are listed as questionable. Andrews was the victim of a blindside hit in Monday’s loss that Matthew Slater slammed as “extremely dirty,” while Barmore will miss his second straight game due to the knee injury.
BetMGM bonus code: $1K risk-free for Paul-Silva, college football Saturday
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Saturday’s sports action deserves a BetMGM bonus code (click here) that unlocks a massive risk-free bet for first-time customers. New users who...
Is Thursday Night Football on TV? Free live stream, how to watch Tom Brady in Buccaneers vs. Ravens
If Tom Brady wants to get things back on track, he’s going to have to start on Thursday Night Football. The free-falling Buccaneers host the Ravens in a game they need after suffering embarrassing back-to-back losses as double digit favorites. That’s easier said than done with Lamar Jackson, who is proving as elusive as ever in the final year on his rookie deal.
Here are 3 things the Patriots must do to beat the New York Jets
FOXBOROUGH – Who do the New York Jets think they are?. At 5-2, the Jets find themselves on the verge of relevancy for the first time in seven NFL seasons. Those five wins mark more victories than New York had in the past two seasons. This is a franchise that hasn’t been over .500 since 2015. They’ve won more than five games in just three of the last 10 seasons.
Bills release first renderings of new stadium in Buffalo
The Buffalo Bills announced a stadium deal back in March and fans have been eagerly awaiting a peak at what the new digs in Orchard Park will look like. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
