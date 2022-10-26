FOXBOROUGH – Who do the New York Jets think they are?. At 5-2, the Jets find themselves on the verge of relevancy for the first time in seven NFL seasons. Those five wins mark more victories than New York had in the past two seasons. This is a franchise that hasn’t been over .500 since 2015. They’ve won more than five games in just three of the last 10 seasons.

FOXBOROUGH, MA ・ 23 HOURS AGO