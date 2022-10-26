ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

3 key Patriots not trending in the right direction for Jets game

FOXBOROUGH — For the second straight day, three of New England’s best players were missing from the practice field. Kyle Dugger (ankle), Christian Barmore (knee) and David Andrews (concussion) were all missing during the media window of practice on a gorgeous afternoon on the backfields at Gillette Stadium. After missing back-to-back practices to open the week, their status is increasingly in doubt for Sunday’s date with the Jets in the Meadowlands.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
MassLive.com

Matt Patricia explains that Patriots QB Mac Jones asking ‘why’ isn’t a bad thing

FOXBOROUGH — Why?. It’s a question that Mac Jones has been criticized for asking too frequently — he wants to understand why things are being done a certain way — but his play-caller says he doesn’t have a problem with it. During a Friday morning scrum in the Patriots media work room, Matt Patricia said having an inquisitive quarterback is just the product of an improved education system.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
MassLive.com

NFL Week 8 best bets: picks against the spread

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars kick off the Sunday Week 8 NFL schedule with a meeting at London’s Wembley Stadium. It will...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Patriots safety Kyle Dugger downgraded to out vs. Jets with ankle injury

The Patriots will be without one of their most physical defenders on Sunday afternoon. Kyle Dugger didn’t travel to New Jersey and has been downgraded to out. The hard-hitting safety limped off the field in Monday night’s loss to the Bears and didn’t return. He missed back-to-back practices before returning on Friday.
MassLive.com

Patriots make 3 roster moves ahead of Jets game

Bill Belichick has done some shuffling on his offensive line ahead of Sunday’s date with the Jets in the Meadowlands. Swing tackle Yodny Cajuste (thumb) was activated off injured reserve, while sixth-round pick Chasen Hines was put on there in his place. Hines hadn’t been listed on the injury report at all this season, so landing on injured reserve is an interesting designation for the rookie guard.
MassLive.com

Two key Patriots ruled out vs. Jets, 7 players listed as questionable

The Patriots will be without one of their standouts in the trenches on both sides of the ball in the Meadowlands. David Andrews (concussion) and Christian Barmore (knee) have been ruled out for Sunday’s date with the Jets, and seven of their teammates are listed as questionable. Andrews was the victim of a blindside hit in Monday’s loss that Matthew Slater slammed as “extremely dirty,” while Barmore will miss his second straight game due to the knee injury.
MassLive.com

Is Thursday Night Football on TV? Free live stream, how to watch Tom Brady in Buccaneers vs. Ravens

If Tom Brady wants to get things back on track, he’s going to have to start on Thursday Night Football. The free-falling Buccaneers host the Ravens in a game they need after suffering embarrassing back-to-back losses as double digit favorites. That’s easier said than done with Lamar Jackson, who is proving as elusive as ever in the final year on his rookie deal.
BALTIMORE, MD
MassLive.com

Here are 3 things the Patriots must do to beat the New York Jets

FOXBOROUGH – Who do the New York Jets think they are?. At 5-2, the Jets find themselves on the verge of relevancy for the first time in seven NFL seasons. Those five wins mark more victories than New York had in the past two seasons. This is a franchise that hasn’t been over .500 since 2015. They’ve won more than five games in just three of the last 10 seasons.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
87K+
Followers
67K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy