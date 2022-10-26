ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Comments / 0

Related
KFYR-TV

Zoo Boo: Hallo-weekend fun at the Dakota Zoo

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Halloween falls on a Monday this year, but just because it’s not on the weekend doesn’t stop the Hallo-weekend fun at the Dakota Zoo. For 12 years the Dakota Zoo has been hosting “Zoo Boo,” a fun and safe place for families and children of all ages to come and trick or treat, see the zoo animals, and enjoy an afternoon together.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Energy and Manufacturing Career Fair held at Bismarck State College

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For decades, the oil and manufacturing industries have created lots of jobs in North Dakota. Bismarck State College hosted a career fair Wednesday for those seeking jobs in those industries. When it comes to job choices in North Dakota, energy and manufacturing are the second largest...
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Someone You Should Know: Brian Ritter

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)— A lot of North Dakotans spend their whole lives in the state: working, raising a family and never wanting to live anywhere else. Then there are others who want to get away. They want to live where it’s always 85 degrees and sunny. But not only is this week’s Someone You Should […]
MANDAN, ND
KFYR-TV

Rockin’ Rescue Howl-ween

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan car dealership pulled together Halloween weekend family fun with cars, pets, and candy. Families from the Bismarck-Mandan area were invited to Kramer Subaru for a trunk-or-treat event where they could fill their bellies with candy and fill the puppies bellies with treats. “The puppies...
MANDAN, ND
US 103.3

Open Letter To The Bismarck Guy Who Flicked A Lit Cigarette

*(The following open letter is something I wrote back in March of 2021. Now, here we are in October of 2022, and just about the exact thing happened to me yesterday on Lincoln Road east of the airport. I had to put out another small fire due to a lit cigarette. We are back in drought conditions. Don't be responsible for a wildfire with your carelessness. You should NOT be flicking lit cigarettes out of your vehicle. It's dangerous and disgusting.)*
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Nutrition labels could be required on alcohol soon

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Something is brewing here and it’s not the beer. In 2003 a petition was filed to get nutrition labels placed on alcohol products. For 19 years that petition received no response. Now, a federal lawsuit has been filed that could require nutrition and ingredient labels on alcohol.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Moe’s Smoke Shop burglarized, store owner offering $5,000 reward

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan Police said Moe’s Smoke Shop was burglarized around 12:15 Saturday morning. Owner Moe Wazwaz said two people stole 5 to 10 thousand dollars in merchandise. The two people threw rocks, shattering a glass door, causing around $3,000 in damage. Surveillance video shows the pair...
MANDAN, ND
Hot 97-5

Bisman Business Officially Opens New South Bismarck Location

The wait is over. The new South Bearscat location is now open. I'm sure you noticed construction started some time ago; well, now it is finally complete. The new Bearscat location sits behind the South Starbucks on the corner of South 2nd street, just down from Captain Jack's and Dan's Supermarket.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Bond set at $1M for Bismarck man accused of murder

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge has set bond at one million dollars Wednesday for a Bismarck man accused of killing 39-year-old Christopher Sebastian. Prosecutors claim 27-year-old Benjamin Williams shot and killed Sebastian in an apartment complex parking lot earlier this month. Police say witnesses and video surveillance placed Williams at the scene. Police say they found Willams at the hospital after he was taken in on an overdose. They say they found blood on his pants and gunshot residue on his hands.
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

BPS Superintendent On The Way Out

According to a press statement released earlier this week, Dr. Jason Hornbacher will be retiring as the Superintendent of Bismarck Public Schools. Hornbacher's last day is scheduled as June 30th, 2023. Why The Wait?. If you're wondering why this announcement comes so far in advance, the statement indicated that this...
BISMARCK, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy