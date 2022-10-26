Read full article on original website
Google pins most popular costume for Bismarck, Minot, Dickinson area. Do you agree? Yea or Neigh?
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The pumpkins are carved, and candy bowls are filled in anticipation of Halloween. But some people might still be searching for a fright night costume. As October comes to a close that can only mean one thing… Halloween is right around the corner. When it...
Business Beat: New Bearscat Bakehouse opens
The new bakehouse has a rustic cabin look and includes online ordering and a drive-thru window.
Zoo Boo: Hallo-weekend fun at the Dakota Zoo
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Halloween falls on a Monday this year, but just because it’s not on the weekend doesn’t stop the Hallo-weekend fun at the Dakota Zoo. For 12 years the Dakota Zoo has been hosting “Zoo Boo,” a fun and safe place for families and children of all ages to come and trick or treat, see the zoo animals, and enjoy an afternoon together.
Energy and Manufacturing Career Fair held at Bismarck State College
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For decades, the oil and manufacturing industries have created lots of jobs in North Dakota. Bismarck State College hosted a career fair Wednesday for those seeking jobs in those industries. When it comes to job choices in North Dakota, energy and manufacturing are the second largest...
Someone You Should Know: Brian Ritter
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)— A lot of North Dakotans spend their whole lives in the state: working, raising a family and never wanting to live anywhere else. Then there are others who want to get away. They want to live where it’s always 85 degrees and sunny. But not only is this week’s Someone You Should […]
Time To Scare Your Pants Off At Bismarck’s Tunnel Of Terror
Your ghoulish group doesn't even have to get out of the car
Rockin’ Rescue Howl-ween
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan car dealership pulled together Halloween weekend family fun with cars, pets, and candy. Families from the Bismarck-Mandan area were invited to Kramer Subaru for a trunk-or-treat event where they could fill their bellies with candy and fill the puppies bellies with treats. “The puppies...
These Small ND Cities Were Named 2022’s ‘Best To Live In’
While North Dakota might not have all the glitz and glamour of a brightly lit, big city, that doesn't mean we don't have amazing places to live. As a matter of fact, a study was done by WalletHub; it found that several small towns in North Dakota are some of the best places for people to live.
Open Letter To The Bismarck Guy Who Flicked A Lit Cigarette
*(The following open letter is something I wrote back in March of 2021. Now, here we are in October of 2022, and just about the exact thing happened to me yesterday on Lincoln Road east of the airport. I had to put out another small fire due to a lit cigarette. We are back in drought conditions. Don't be responsible for a wildfire with your carelessness. You should NOT be flicking lit cigarettes out of your vehicle. It's dangerous and disgusting.)*
Staffing Shortages impacting Burleigh and Morton County
Bismarck teacher, coach brings home silver medal from world powerlifting competition.
Nutrition labels could be required on alcohol soon
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Something is brewing here and it’s not the beer. In 2003 a petition was filed to get nutrition labels placed on alcohol products. For 19 years that petition received no response. Now, a federal lawsuit has been filed that could require nutrition and ingredient labels on alcohol.
2022 North Dakota Governor’s Main Street Awards recipients announced
A selection committee made up of collaborating agencies and partners evaluates entries to determine final awards.
Woman finds opioid recovery at Bismarck treatment center
One mother in Bismarck says she needed help getting off pain pills. And she found it at a new treatment center in Bismarck.
Moe’s Smoke Shop burglarized, store owner offering $5,000 reward
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan Police said Moe’s Smoke Shop was burglarized around 12:15 Saturday morning. Owner Moe Wazwaz said two people stole 5 to 10 thousand dollars in merchandise. The two people threw rocks, shattering a glass door, causing around $3,000 in damage. Surveillance video shows the pair...
Bisman Business Officially Opens New South Bismarck Location
The wait is over. The new South Bearscat location is now open. I'm sure you noticed construction started some time ago; well, now it is finally complete. The new Bearscat location sits behind the South Starbucks on the corner of South 2nd street, just down from Captain Jack's and Dan's Supermarket.
Addressing the homeless issue in North Dakota
Wednesday afternoon Adrienne Oglesby spoke with Sister Kathleen at the Ministry on the Margins about this important topic.
New Restaurant Officially Opens In Bismarck
After much anticipation and a delay or two, this restaurant is now open for business.
Bond set at $1M for Bismarck man accused of murder
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge has set bond at one million dollars Wednesday for a Bismarck man accused of killing 39-year-old Christopher Sebastian. Prosecutors claim 27-year-old Benjamin Williams shot and killed Sebastian in an apartment complex parking lot earlier this month. Police say witnesses and video surveillance placed Williams at the scene. Police say they found Willams at the hospital after he was taken in on an overdose. They say they found blood on his pants and gunshot residue on his hands.
Burleigh Co. Public Health Director Renae Moch Receives Friend of Medicine Award
(Bismarck, ND) – Renae Moch, Bismarck Burleigh Public Health Director, has been awarded the North Dakota Medical Association’s (NDMA) highly coveted Friend of Medicine Award for 2022. The award was presented to Renae during the NDMA’s Annual Meeting. Renae has dedicated nearly 20 years to healthcare and...
BPS Superintendent On The Way Out
According to a press statement released earlier this week, Dr. Jason Hornbacher will be retiring as the Superintendent of Bismarck Public Schools. Hornbacher's last day is scheduled as June 30th, 2023. Why The Wait?. If you're wondering why this announcement comes so far in advance, the statement indicated that this...
