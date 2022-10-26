ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

realtynewsreport.com

Chicago Firm Starts Building in Houston

MISSOURI CITY – (Realty News Report) – Logistics Property Co., a Chicago-based firm, is constructing a 151,200-SF warehouse in the 98-acre CityPark Logistics Center where a significant amount of future development is in the pipeline. In addition, Logistics Property Co., is currently in the design phase of a...
HOUSTON, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Dayton ISD inductees new members into Sports Hall of Fame

The Dayton ISD Sports Hall of Fame welcomed its new inductees in a special ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Performing Arts Center at Dayton High School. One by one, the new inductees were recognized for their athleticism, which brought fame and honor to Dayton High School sports. This...
DAYTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Texas historical marker designated for Dr. Thomas Freeman

The Texas Historical Commission (THC) has recognized the late Dr. Thomas F. Freeman, long-time Texas Southern University debate coach, as a significant part of Texas history by awarding an Official Texas Historical Marker in his name. The designation honors his legacy as an important and educational part of local and national history.
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Houston ‘Religious Royalty’ Rev. Calvin Abraham honored

Proper honor is way past due for Reverend Dr. Calvin J. Abraham whose life and legacy touched so many, he is considered Houston religious royalty. And though Abraham passed away earlier this year, his influence on those he inspired lives on. Abraham’s name will live on in a more concrete...
HOUSTON, TX
forwardtimes.com

The Houston Museum of African American Culture Receives $75,000 Grant from Houston’s Stardust Fund

The Houston Museum of African American Culture (HMAAC) was recently awarded a $75,000 grant to the museum from Stardust Fund in Houston. Stardust Arts, which is one of Stardust Fund’s missions, is a collection of initiatives committed to innovative, socially engaged art. They work to challenge the systems and structures that inhibit the participation and power of excluded and exploited people, and they support, incubate, and implement projects with the belief that art is a catalyzing tool for change, connectivity, and collective understanding.
HOUSTON, TX
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

2 new H-E-B stores are in the works

Texas grocer H-E-B is plotting two new stores, one in northwest Houston and another on the northern edge of Fort Worth. Developer The Howard Hughes Corporation on Thursday announced plans for a mixed-use development in Houston called Village Green at Bridgeland Central. The development will be anchored by a more-than...
FORT WORTH, TX
Terry Mansfield

Best Restaurants in Houston

If you're a food lover, Houston, Texas, is the place for you! With so many great restaurants, it can take time to figure out where to start. Yummy pizza at a pizzeria.Image by gaurav tiwari from Pixabay.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Beto O'Rourke campaigns in Houston with early voting underway

HOUSTON — Democratic candidate for Texas governor Beto O’Rourke was back campaigning in Houston Saturday as early voting is underway. Editor's note: The above video was published on Oct. 21. O’Rourke made a stop at Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, an early voting site, urging supporters to the polls....
HOUSTON, TX

