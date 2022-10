(KMAland) -- Southeast Warren’s Alivia Ruble has been picked as a unanimous selection on the All-Pride of Iowa Conference volleyball first team. Ruble, Lydia Kern and Lexi Clendenen were all first-team choices for the Warhawks, which won the Pride of Iowa Conference Tournament. Southwest Valley’s Ryanne Mullen and Tierney Dalton, Lenox’s Cadence Douglas and Sadie Cox and Central Decatur’s Giorgia Pelliciari were also named to the first team.

LIBERTY CENTER, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO