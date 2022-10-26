ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

edglentoday.com

Edwardsville Township Board Approves Renovation & Expansion Bid

GLEN CARBON - After eight years of work, the Edwardsville Township Board voted Wednesday evening 5-0 approving the bid to move forward with the renovation and expansion of Edwardsville Township Hall at 300 West Park Street in Edwardsville. At the bid opening on Tuesday, three bids were submitted with the approved low bidder being Millenium Construction for $1,385,000.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Marion County Clerk’s office to be open next two Saturdays for early voting

The Marion County Clerk’s office will be open the next two Saturdays for in-person early voting. County Clerk Steve Fox says those wanting to vote should enter the east door of the courthouse and come to the second floor. Voting will be available on both October 29th and November 5th from eight am to noon.
vandaliaradio.com

Town Hall for SAFE-T Act held in Vandalia on Wednesday evening

A Town Hall meeting for more information on the SAFE-T Act was held in Vandalia on Wednesday. State Senator Jason Plummer, Fayette County State’s Attorney Joshua Morrison and Fayette County Sheriff David Russell all addressed the crowd on the bundle of reform bills that are set to take effect in Illinois on January 1st. Senator Plummer says there is still a lot of mystery around the bills because of the way they were passed in the Illinois General Assembly.
VANDALIA, IL
theshoppersweekly.com

Washington County Recycling Event held

The Washington County Health Department and the Washington County Board, Solid Waste Committee held the last Electronic Recycling Event for the year at the Nashville Community Center parking lot on Saturday morning, October 22nd. The event collected approximately five tons of used tube televisions, computers, monitors, printers, copiers and other...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Softball club treasurer charged with theft

The treasurer of a local club softball organization is facing charges of stealing from the club. 37-year-old Heather Sullivan of Roodhouse was charged Thursday in Madison County Court with felony theft. She served as Treasurer for the Espirit Metro Fast Pitch softball organization. The charges follow an investigation by the...
ROODHOUSE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 10/31 – Beverly ‘Bev’ Caudill

Beverly “Bev” Caudill, 68, of Walnut Hill, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022, at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon. She was born September 30, 1954, in Mt. Vernon, the daughter of Ernest Piper and Regina (Stelmazewski) Piper. She married Ralph Caudill on December 22, 1972, and he survives.
WALNUT HILL, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

WVC Bass Team Signs Hunter Russell of Salem, Illinois for the 2023-24 Season

Wabash Valley College’s Bass Coach, Todd Gill, is excited to announce the signing of Hunter Russell for the 2023–2024 collegiate bass season. Russell signed on Monday evening, October 17th. Hunter is the son of Mike and Stacey Russell of Salem, Illinois. He is a senior at Salem Community...
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Saturday, October 29th, 2022

Two people were taken to the Marion County Jail on Friday on outstanding felony warrants. 50-year-old James Garner of South Locust in Centralia was transported to the Marion County Jail after being released from the Illinois Department of Corrections. Garner had a warrant issued against him while in prison on a burglary charge. The bond is set at $25,000.
MARION COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Thursday, October 27th, 2022

A 69-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for possession of methamphetamine and driving on a revoked license. Ronald Leek of North Beech was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. 43-year-old Jose Vargas of Glenda Drive in Centralia was arrested by...
MARION COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Small but exceptional new hotspot

This newer establishment in northwestern Madison County is hot both in spice level and popularity. You can’t miss it at a major intersection through the uptown portion of this community. It’s housed inside a building which was the previous home of a staple food establishment for this city.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Friday, October 28th, 2022

A 37-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police on three counts of disorderly conduct and a single count of criminal damage to property. Johnathan Hiltibital of North Locust is accused of throwing rocks through two windows of a neighboring relative’s home on Thursday causing $700 damage. In each of the disorderly conduct charges, he’s accused of turning off power to the Caddy Shack on North Poplar Street on three occasions in the past week.
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

SC v. NC For 1a Farina Regional Title – Prep Volleyball

The South Central Lady Cougars improved to 28-7 with their Regional Semifinal victory over St Elmo/Brownstown in Farina last night 25-13, 25-11. Sierra Arnold had 14 digs, Olivia Brauer 14 assists, Brooke Cowger 10 kills and Emma Jenne added 8 and Brooklyn Garrett had 4 kills and 13 digs. They will play tonight in the regional final on Gary Shirley Court starting at 6pm against NTC rival North Clay after their 25-19, 25-17 win over Patoka.
FARINA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Family floats take top honors in 95th Annual Centralia Halloween Parade

Two family floats won top honors in the 95th Annual Centralia Halloween Parade. The Harley Queen Trophy was presented to an elaborate float by the Cushman Family honoring the Wizard of Oz. Grand Marshal Patty Williams selected the Timmons Family Spooky Spectacular for the Grand Marshal’s award. Two other...
CENTRALIA, IL
FOX 2

8 arrested in drug busts in Southern Illinois

Seven men and one woman were arrested on drug charges earlier this week in Mt. Vernon, Illinois and the surrounding Jefferson County area after local and federal law enforcement served search warrants as part of an ongoing investigation into narcotics dealing.
MOUNT VERNON, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Man brandishing gun removed from Amtrak train in Centralia

Centralia Police removed a 24-year-old Chicago man from an Amtrak train Friday morning after he was allegedly brandishing a gun at others on the train. Robert King was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of weapons without a FOID card and disorderly conduct. He has been taken to the Marion County Jail.
CENTRALIA, IL
Effingham Radio

Wednesday Police Blotter

Illinois State Police arrested 60 year old Kevin E. Welch of Sparta, IL for DUI alcohol and failure to yield at an intersection. Kevin was given an NTA and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 44 year old Clint D. Hildebrand of Louisville for an Effingham County FTA warrant for battery. Clint was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL

