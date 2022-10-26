Read full article on original website
collinsvilledailynews.com
Madison County Board Finance and Government Operations Committee Approves Zero-Growth Tax Levy
EDWARDSVILLE — The Madison County Finance and Government Operations Committee on Monday approved a proposed $182.6 million fiscal year 2023 budget, along with a $30.8 million property tax levy. The committee voted on Thursday to send the proposed FY2023 budget and zero-growth tax levy to the County Board at...
edglentoday.com
Edwardsville Township Board Approves Renovation & Expansion Bid
GLEN CARBON - After eight years of work, the Edwardsville Township Board voted Wednesday evening 5-0 approving the bid to move forward with the renovation and expansion of Edwardsville Township Hall at 300 West Park Street in Edwardsville. At the bid opening on Tuesday, three bids were submitted with the approved low bidder being Millenium Construction for $1,385,000.
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County Clerk’s office to be open next two Saturdays for early voting
The Marion County Clerk’s office will be open the next two Saturdays for in-person early voting. County Clerk Steve Fox says those wanting to vote should enter the east door of the courthouse and come to the second floor. Voting will be available on both October 29th and November 5th from eight am to noon.
vandaliaradio.com
Town Hall for SAFE-T Act held in Vandalia on Wednesday evening
A Town Hall meeting for more information on the SAFE-T Act was held in Vandalia on Wednesday. State Senator Jason Plummer, Fayette County State’s Attorney Joshua Morrison and Fayette County Sheriff David Russell all addressed the crowd on the bundle of reform bills that are set to take effect in Illinois on January 1st. Senator Plummer says there is still a lot of mystery around the bills because of the way they were passed in the Illinois General Assembly.
theshoppersweekly.com
Washington County Recycling Event held
The Washington County Health Department and the Washington County Board, Solid Waste Committee held the last Electronic Recycling Event for the year at the Nashville Community Center parking lot on Saturday morning, October 22nd. The event collected approximately five tons of used tube televisions, computers, monitors, printers, copiers and other...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia’s parade master ready for city’s two Halloween Parades Saturday
Everything is set for two parades in Centralia on Saturday. The Fall Festival which runs from nine to three on Saturday will feature the Children’s Halloween Parade. The big parade will follow at seven Saturday night. Butch Mathus is coordinating both and is excited by what he expects to...
advantagenews.com
Softball club treasurer charged with theft
The treasurer of a local club softball organization is facing charges of stealing from the club. 37-year-old Heather Sullivan of Roodhouse was charged Thursday in Madison County Court with felony theft. She served as Treasurer for the Espirit Metro Fast Pitch softball organization. The charges follow an investigation by the...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 10/31 – Beverly ‘Bev’ Caudill
Beverly “Bev” Caudill, 68, of Walnut Hill, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022, at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon. She was born September 30, 1954, in Mt. Vernon, the daughter of Ernest Piper and Regina (Stelmazewski) Piper. She married Ralph Caudill on December 22, 1972, and he survives.
southernillinoisnow.com
WVC Bass Team Signs Hunter Russell of Salem, Illinois for the 2023-24 Season
Wabash Valley College’s Bass Coach, Todd Gill, is excited to announce the signing of Hunter Russell for the 2023–2024 collegiate bass season. Russell signed on Monday evening, October 17th. Hunter is the son of Mike and Stacey Russell of Salem, Illinois. He is a senior at Salem Community...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, October 29th, 2022
Two people were taken to the Marion County Jail on Friday on outstanding felony warrants. 50-year-old James Garner of South Locust in Centralia was transported to the Marion County Jail after being released from the Illinois Department of Corrections. Garner had a warrant issued against him while in prison on a burglary charge. The bond is set at $25,000.
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in Illinois
I had no idea of it in the past. Alton is a small and beautiful town on the Mississippi River in Madison County. I had never been there but many of my friends belong to Alton and they asked me to visit the town someday.
wlds.com
Greene County Woman Accused of Stealing Money From Madison County Softball Organization
Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine filed felony theft charges on Thursday against the treasurer of a Madison County softball organization. Riverbender and Fox2 News report 37 year old Heather S. Sullivan of Roodhouse is charged with stealing approximately $64,200 from Esprit Metro Fast Pitch between Aug. 1, 2021 and March 7th.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, October 27th, 2022
A 69-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for possession of methamphetamine and driving on a revoked license. Ronald Leek of North Beech was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. 43-year-old Jose Vargas of Glenda Drive in Centralia was arrested by...
advantagenews.com
Small but exceptional new hotspot
This newer establishment in northwestern Madison County is hot both in spice level and popularity. You can’t miss it at a major intersection through the uptown portion of this community. It’s housed inside a building which was the previous home of a staple food establishment for this city.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, October 28th, 2022
A 37-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police on three counts of disorderly conduct and a single count of criminal damage to property. Johnathan Hiltibital of North Locust is accused of throwing rocks through two windows of a neighboring relative’s home on Thursday causing $700 damage. In each of the disorderly conduct charges, he’s accused of turning off power to the Caddy Shack on North Poplar Street on three occasions in the past week.
southernillinoisnow.com
SC v. NC For 1a Farina Regional Title – Prep Volleyball
The South Central Lady Cougars improved to 28-7 with their Regional Semifinal victory over St Elmo/Brownstown in Farina last night 25-13, 25-11. Sierra Arnold had 14 digs, Olivia Brauer 14 assists, Brooke Cowger 10 kills and Emma Jenne added 8 and Brooklyn Garrett had 4 kills and 13 digs. They will play tonight in the regional final on Gary Shirley Court starting at 6pm against NTC rival North Clay after their 25-19, 25-17 win over Patoka.
southernillinoisnow.com
Family floats take top honors in 95th Annual Centralia Halloween Parade
Two family floats won top honors in the 95th Annual Centralia Halloween Parade. The Harley Queen Trophy was presented to an elaborate float by the Cushman Family honoring the Wizard of Oz. Grand Marshal Patty Williams selected the Timmons Family Spooky Spectacular for the Grand Marshal’s award. Two other...
8 arrested in drug busts in Southern Illinois
Seven men and one woman were arrested on drug charges earlier this week in Mt. Vernon, Illinois and the surrounding Jefferson County area after local and federal law enforcement served search warrants as part of an ongoing investigation into narcotics dealing.
southernillinoisnow.com
Man brandishing gun removed from Amtrak train in Centralia
Centralia Police removed a 24-year-old Chicago man from an Amtrak train Friday morning after he was allegedly brandishing a gun at others on the train. Robert King was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of weapons without a FOID card and disorderly conduct. He has been taken to the Marion County Jail.
Effingham Radio
Wednesday Police Blotter
Illinois State Police arrested 60 year old Kevin E. Welch of Sparta, IL for DUI alcohol and failure to yield at an intersection. Kevin was given an NTA and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 44 year old Clint D. Hildebrand of Louisville for an Effingham County FTA warrant for battery. Clint was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
