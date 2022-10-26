ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘An Amish Sin’ movie premiere: How to watch and where to stream

Based on true events, the Lifetime movie An Amish Sin is set to premiere Saturday, Oct. 29 at 8/7c. Those who want to watch the premiere live, but have already ditched regular cable, can still tune in with Philo. Luckily, Philo is one of the cheaper live streaming services charging...
