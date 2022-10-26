Read full article on original website
Unpacking Netflix's creepy 'Cabinet of Curiosities' collection | Streamed & Screened podcast
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Because it's the season for scary things, we can't get enough horror films in our lives. Thankfully, Netflix is here for us all with "Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities." An anthology series in the same vein as "Alfred Hitchcock Presents," they've been dropping two "episodes" a day since Tuesday. We'll call them "episodes" because they're basically creepy cinematic novellas, each one helmed by a modern horror legend and featuring a cast-list loaded top to bottom with great actors.
