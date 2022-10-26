ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Center, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTRE

Longview’s Broughton Recreation Center almost open to public

Nacogdoches City Council holds special session to discuss funding of ‘top priority’ needs. The Nacogdoches City Council discussed funding for city projects during a special session on Thursday. This comes after a petition stopped the city from taking on debt without voter approval with certificate of obligations. Lawyers...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
scttx.com

Lufkin Manhunt Ends in Garrison; SC Law Enforcement Assist in Capture

October 29, 2022 - A manhunt that began in Lufkin Friday, October 29, 2022, ended safely in Garrison with the capture of the suspect with the assistance of multiple agencies including officers from Shelby County. Law enforcement officials from Shelby County included Shelby County Sheriff's Office, Shelby County Constables from...
LUFKIN, TX
ketk.com

Diesel spill causes road shutdown in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The southbound Loop 287 feeder road from Lufkin Avenue to Ford Chapel Road is shut down due to a diesel spill as of 5 p.m. on Friday. Around 4:30 p.m., an 18-wheeler suffered a busted fuel line and managed to pull off the main part of the loop.
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Police: Suspect in armed robbery attacked clerk at Lufkin Cash Now store

KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with American Welding Society District 17 Director Jay Jones about a high school welding competition held at LeTourneau University in Longview. 2 Tyler men charged in shooting death make court appearance. Updated: 3 hours ago. Dakevian Scroggins and Zaccheus Dunn, the two suspects charged with a...
LUFKIN, TX
Classic Rock Q107

Lufkin, Texas Residents Relieved After Suspected Murderer Located In Beaumont

Residents of Lufkin and more specifically the Fuller Springs area can now rest easy. A murder suspect from Beaumont has been caught after almost 20 days on the run. Beaumont Police Department officers arrested Channin Keon Ardoin for the October 7, 2022 homicide of Jason West. They got a murder warrant for him last week, and he was taken into custody at Lucas Drive and Eastex Freeway in Beaumont.
LUFKIN, TX
K945

This Huge Adult Tree House is Just 90 Minutes From Shreveport

Lindale Texas the Childhood Home of Miranda Lambert Has an Epic Getaway. The Upward Treehouse is nestled in Lindale, Texas which is only a 90-minute drive from Shreveport, Louisiana. What if you and your friends packed your bags and headed out to a beautiful and luxurious treehouse?. You Can Bring...
LINDALE, TX
scttx.com

City of Joaquin Notice of Special Called Meeting, Nov. 1 Agenda

October 28, 2022 - The City Council of Joaquin will meet for a Special Called Council Meeting on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. at The Joaquin City Hall located at 124 N. Preston Street, Joaquin, Texas. The following items are on the agenda for appropriate action:. 1. Call...
JOAQUIN, TX
scttx.com

Center ISD Career, Technical Education Annual Public Notification of Nondiscrimination (Updated)

October 27, 2022 - Center ISD offers career and technical education programs in 7 programs of study in the national career clusters. Admission to these programs is based on the admissions standards established by the high school campus including the course sequences in the Programs of Study as well as course prerequisites as suggested in the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills for the POS.
CENTER, TX
KTBS

Shooting at Holiday Inn Express in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La - One man was shot at the Holiday Inn Express on Interstate Drive just before midnight on Friday. What initially was a shots fired call at the hotel, turned into what police say was an 18 year old male being shot in the hand. The victim showed up at Willis-Knighton South and was then taken to Oschner LSU Health by police.
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy