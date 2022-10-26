Read full article on original website
Owner of Texas St. property destroyed by fire files injunction against city
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An appellate judge in northwest Louisiana filed an injunction against the City of Shreveport to prevent them from demolishing a historic downtown building sold to him by the city in late 2019 after a fire destroyed it in September. Judge Marcus Hunter’s recalled getting a...
KLTV
WebXtra: Longview ISD Superintendent James Wilcox discusses how school library books are regulated
KTRE’s Avery Gorman speaks about the SFA homecoming parade this morning in downtown Nacogdoches. Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by multiple vehicles in Tyler. Tyler Police Department and DEA set to host drug drop off. Updated: 21 hours ago. The Tyler Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Agency will...
KTRE
Longview’s Broughton Recreation Center almost open to public
Nacogdoches City Council holds special session to discuss funding of ‘top priority’ needs. The Nacogdoches City Council discussed funding for city projects during a special session on Thursday. This comes after a petition stopped the city from taking on debt without voter approval with certificate of obligations. Lawyers...
scttx.com
Lufkin Manhunt Ends in Garrison; SC Law Enforcement Assist in Capture
October 29, 2022 - A manhunt that began in Lufkin Friday, October 29, 2022, ended safely in Garrison with the capture of the suspect with the assistance of multiple agencies including officers from Shelby County. Law enforcement officials from Shelby County included Shelby County Sheriff's Office, Shelby County Constables from...
ketk.com
Diesel spill causes road shutdown in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The southbound Loop 287 feeder road from Lufkin Avenue to Ford Chapel Road is shut down due to a diesel spill as of 5 p.m. on Friday. Around 4:30 p.m., an 18-wheeler suffered a busted fuel line and managed to pull off the main part of the loop.
Great News as a Delicious Chick-fil-A in Longview is Reopening!
So you may've found out they were closed while you were trying to grab a Spicy Chicken Sandwich while shopping for jeans, or maybe you didn't even hear about. Regardless we've got some good news to pass along concerning the Chick-fil-A in the Longview, TX Mall. You won't have to...
5 arrested after Rusk County investigators recover stolen property from 3 East Texas counties
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Five people have been arrested after Rusk County investigators recovered multiple stolen items, such as sports memorabilia, a truck and trailer, from across three East Texas counties. The Rusk County Sheriff's Office Facebook page said deputies responded to a recent home invasion robbery, where a...
You’ve Gotta See Inside This $1 Million Country Home in Henderson
It's one of the most charming towns you'll find anywhere, and it's located at the crossroads of East Texas. Henderson, TX is known for their their annual Syrup Festival and of course a wonderful downtown historic district. Did you know that many buildings making up the historic downtown area pre-date the American Civil War?
Over 2,000 without power as storms move across East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Approximately 2,216 East Texans are without power as storms move through the area. KETK has compiled a list of counties with power outages from ONCOR and SWEPCO’s power outage maps, as well as several electric co-ops. The following is a list of current outages: Anderson County – 975 Angelina County – […]
KLTV
Police: Suspect in armed robbery attacked clerk at Lufkin Cash Now store
KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with American Welding Society District 17 Director Jay Jones about a high school welding competition held at LeTourneau University in Longview. 2 Tyler men charged in shooting death make court appearance. Updated: 3 hours ago. Dakevian Scroggins and Zaccheus Dunn, the two suspects charged with a...
Lufkin, Texas Residents Relieved After Suspected Murderer Located In Beaumont
Residents of Lufkin and more specifically the Fuller Springs area can now rest easy. A murder suspect from Beaumont has been caught after almost 20 days on the run. Beaumont Police Department officers arrested Channin Keon Ardoin for the October 7, 2022 homicide of Jason West. They got a murder warrant for him last week, and he was taken into custody at Lucas Drive and Eastex Freeway in Beaumont.
This Huge Adult Tree House is Just 90 Minutes From Shreveport
Lindale Texas the Childhood Home of Miranda Lambert Has an Epic Getaway. The Upward Treehouse is nestled in Lindale, Texas which is only a 90-minute drive from Shreveport, Louisiana. What if you and your friends packed your bags and headed out to a beautiful and luxurious treehouse?. You Can Bring...
ketk.com
Man accused of attempting to rob Lufkin Cash Now in custody after manhunt in Nacogdoches County
UPDATE: The City of Lufkin has announced that authorities have arrested Thaddeus Donnell Richardson Jr., 26, of Houston. According to authorities, Richardson allegedly stole a vehicle and started a chase that ended in Garrison before he got out on foot and was later found. Richardson was booked into the Nacogdoches...
2 arrested after East Texas robbery, accused of holding man at gunpoint
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two East Texans were arrested after a home invasion and robbery in Rusk County, according to officials. Officials said on Oct. 10 a man was held at gunpoint by two people who robbed him. The investigation was apart of the sheriff’s office new S.P.E.A.R. initiative. “During the continued follow-up investigation, […]
Tragic Crane Accident Leaves 1 Dead at this Texas Chemical Plant
A tragic accident left one worker dead at a Texas chemical plant. Nestled inside Longview, Texas is Eastman Chemical Co. The chemical plant is the largest industrial employer in the area employing around 1,500 workers. Joyce Crane is a crane service company with over 160 workers on its team. Some...
KLTV
City of Longview employee fired, being investigated for credit card abuse
Tyler Catholic school plans to open new early learning center in 2023. “We were trying to find other daycares around Tyler that might take these younger children,” said Michelle Caccitolo, Principal of St. Gregory’s Cathedral School. “And they all had waiting lists.”. Updated: 2 hours ago. |
scttx.com
City of Center Economic Development Corporation Notice of Meeting, Oct. 31 Agenda
October 27, 2022 - The City of Center Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors will meet in a regular meeting on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 12:00 noon at the Center City Hall located at 617 Tenaha Street, Center, Texas. The following items are on the agenda for appropriate action:
scttx.com
City of Joaquin Notice of Special Called Meeting, Nov. 1 Agenda
October 28, 2022 - The City Council of Joaquin will meet for a Special Called Council Meeting on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. at The Joaquin City Hall located at 124 N. Preston Street, Joaquin, Texas. The following items are on the agenda for appropriate action:. 1. Call...
scttx.com
Center ISD Career, Technical Education Annual Public Notification of Nondiscrimination (Updated)
October 27, 2022 - Center ISD offers career and technical education programs in 7 programs of study in the national career clusters. Admission to these programs is based on the admissions standards established by the high school campus including the course sequences in the Programs of Study as well as course prerequisites as suggested in the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills for the POS.
KTBS
Shooting at Holiday Inn Express in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La - One man was shot at the Holiday Inn Express on Interstate Drive just before midnight on Friday. What initially was a shots fired call at the hotel, turned into what police say was an 18 year old male being shot in the hand. The victim showed up at Willis-Knighton South and was then taken to Oschner LSU Health by police.
