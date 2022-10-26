Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Clemson Gets Commitment From 2023 In-State Prospect
2023 in-state prospect Misun Kelley has officially committed to the Clemson Tigers.
Galloway Thrilled to be Living His Dream as a Clemson Tiger
Brevin Galloway was not going to lie. It was a little weird when he first walked into the Clemson basketball facility at Littlejohn Coliseum and saw Alex Hemenway.
Clemson Offer Was Unexpected for 2023 RB Jamarius Haynes
2023 RB Jamarius Haynes picked up his very first collegiate offer over the weekend and it came from the Clemson Tigers.
Cornette: Tweets like Klatt's are what's wrong with social media
ACC Network's Jordan Cornette continued to defense Clemson football against the comments made earlier in the week by Fox Sports Joel Klatt. During the who In Play Cornette defended the Tigers. "Since (...)
laurenscountysports.com
Red Devils, Raiders to open playoffs at home
All three of Laurens County’s high-school football teams have qualified for the playoffs in their respective classifications. Clinton (10-0) had already wrapped of the championship of Region 4-3A before Friday night’s 37-6 victory over Emerald. The Red Devils, ranked 3rd in the state in 3A, take on Travelers Rest (4-6), the 4th seed in Region 3, at Wilder Stadium next Friday night. The Devildogs inherited a 1st-round matchup in Clinton as a result of Blue Ridge’s 49-48 win over TR.
thetigercu.com
Park-ageddon: Clemson loses over 850 parking spots for spring semester
From Nov. 28, 2022, to Aug. 1, 2023, Clemson University will close the entirety of the Lot 5 parking facility, according to Clemson Athletics. Lot 5 includes over 850 parking spaces. The majority of the lost parking accommodations are commuter spaces in Lot C-3, utilized by students who reside off-campus. There are also additional west residence and employee parking spots lost due to the closure.
Greer, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Greer. The Travelers Rest High School football team will have a game with Blue Ridge High School on October 28, 2022, 16:30:00. The Greer High School football team will have a game with Riverside High School on October 28, 2022, 16:30:00.
FOX Carolina
Lottery Officials: Big ‘Powerball’ wins last night in Greenville and Rock Hill
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery says a customer at Speedway #4573 at 2500 Poinsett Hwy. in Greenville won $200,000 and a grocery shopper at the Publix #1482 at 1735 Heckle Blvd. in Rock Hill won $50,000 from last night’s drawing. Officials say the Greenville...
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in South Carolina
SOUTH CAROLINA - There are several places to try if you're looking for some of the best crab cakes in South Carolina. Fleet Landing Restaurant is in Charleston, SC, and Bimini's Oyster Bar and Seafood Cafe are in Greenville, SC. Try Sea Captain's House or Inlet Crab House & Raw Bar in Myrtle Beach. They both have fantastic crab cakes.
This South Carolina bridge is full of history. Some say it's also haunted
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — In rural Greenville County, South Carolina, you can find the Poinsett Bridge, a stone structure spanning 130 feet over the Little Gap Creek. The bridge is a piece of American history--and it's also the subject of folklore and the unexplained, depending on who you talk to.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina: Candidates for SC State House District 12
MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. — Early voters in the Laurens County region are heading to the polls to decide House District 12. Democrat Rep. Anne Parks is being challenged by Republican candidate Daniel Gibson. Gibson is a former commercial pilot who is currently retired and is a newcomer to politics.
Woman charged with practicing medicine without a license at South Carolina living facilities
A woman has been charged with practicing medicine without a license at seven assisted living facilities in the Upstate.
Grass fire destroys building near NC/SC border
A fire destroyed a building near the border between North Carolina and South Carolina.
FOX Carolina
Confederate camp responds to call for flagpole along I-85 to come down
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - This week a large Confederate flag was raised along the interstate in Spartanburg County, but officials said the owner has 20 days to make changes because of a problem with where the flag is located. A FOX Carolina crew spotted the flag from Interstate 85...
Deputies hold press conference in reference to Spartanburg Co. homicide
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference Friday afternoon in reference to a fatal shooting. 7NEWS previously reported that on October 16th, a shooting happened near Twerkerz Southside Bar and Grill on South Church Street. 29-year-old Georgio Shavonte Littlejohn, of Greenville, was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
ATV crash kills 1 in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Friday night in an ATV crash in Anderson County. The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened before 11 p.m. at a private residence. The coroner said two people were in an ATV-Razor riding in an open field on the driver’s property when the vehicle hit […]
Rabid skunk found in Anderson Co.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed Thursday that a skunk in Anderson county is rabid.
wspa.com
The Mattress Factory Furniture and Mattress Galleries In Greenwood
“The following is sponsored content from The Mattress Factory Furniture and Mattress Galleries”. Megan is at The Mattress Factory Furniture and Mattress Galleries to show you what they have to offer. The Mattress Factory Furniture and Mattress Galleries. 864-229-4012.
1 dead, 1 injured in overnight crash in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died and another person was injured Saturday in an overnight crash in Greenville. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:20 a.m. on Highway 124. Troopers said a Toyota Camry was traveling west when it went left of center and hit a motorcyclist head-on. The […]
SCDOT plans bridge preservation project over I-385 in Mauldin
From a distance, the Bridge's Road bridge in Mauldin appears like every other state road. But when you take a closer look and commute over it, it can be a bumpy ride.
Comments / 0