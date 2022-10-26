ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Devils, Raiders to open playoffs at home

All three of Laurens County’s high-school football teams have qualified for the playoffs in their respective classifications. Clinton (10-0) had already wrapped of the championship of Region 4-3A before Friday night’s 37-6 victory over Emerald. The Red Devils, ranked 3rd in the state in 3A, take on Travelers Rest (4-6), the 4th seed in Region 3, at Wilder Stadium next Friday night. The Devildogs inherited a 1st-round matchup in Clinton as a result of Blue Ridge’s 49-48 win over TR.
Park-ageddon: Clemson loses over 850 parking spots for spring semester

From Nov. 28, 2022, to Aug. 1, 2023, Clemson University will close the entirety of the Lot 5 parking facility, according to Clemson Athletics. Lot 5 includes over 850 parking spaces. The majority of the lost parking accommodations are commuter spaces in Lot C-3, utilized by students who reside off-campus. There are also additional west residence and employee parking spots lost due to the closure.
Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in South Carolina

SOUTH CAROLINA - There are several places to try if you're looking for some of the best crab cakes in South Carolina. Fleet Landing Restaurant is in Charleston, SC, and Bimini's Oyster Bar and Seafood Cafe are in Greenville, SC. Try Sea Captain's House or Inlet Crab House & Raw Bar in Myrtle Beach. They both have fantastic crab cakes.
South Carolina: Candidates for SC State House District 12

MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. — Early voters in the Laurens County region are heading to the polls to decide House District 12. Democrat Rep. Anne Parks is being challenged by Republican candidate Daniel Gibson. Gibson is a former commercial pilot who is currently retired and is a newcomer to politics.
Deputies hold press conference in reference to Spartanburg Co. homicide

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference Friday afternoon in reference to a fatal shooting. 7NEWS previously reported that on October 16th, a shooting happened near Twerkerz Southside Bar and Grill on South Church Street. 29-year-old Georgio Shavonte Littlejohn, of Greenville, was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
ATV crash kills 1 in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Friday night in an ATV crash in Anderson County. The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened before 11 p.m. at a private residence. The coroner said two people were in an ATV-Razor riding in an open field on the driver’s property when the vehicle hit […]
1 dead, 1 injured in overnight crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died and another person was injured Saturday in an overnight crash in Greenville. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:20 a.m. on Highway 124. Troopers said a Toyota Camry was traveling west when it went left of center and hit a motorcyclist head-on. The […]
