Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Blizzard Sells an Overwatch 2 Charm Cheaper in Real Life Than In-Game
Overwatch 2’s monetization has been a point of contention since the game’s shift to free-to-play has made cosmetics that were once free through the original game’s loot boxes fairly expensive. It turns out one of the in-game items is also for sale in Blizzard’s online store and costs more in Overwatch 2 than it does in real life.
IGN
The Witcher: How CD Projekt Red Created One of the Biggest Names in Gaming
CD Projekt Red may now have more than 800 developers working across some of the biggest names in RPGs, but when it first began work on The Witcher – which was released 15 years ago this week – it had none of that. It was known for distributing games in Poland, not developing, and very few outside of the country had heard of it or its new project, a dark fantasy RPG based on a series of novels and short stories.
IGN
PlayStation's London Studio Is Working on a Co-Op Action Game Set in a Fantasy UK
PlayStation’s London Studio, known for its work on peripheral games like EyeToy and Wonderbook, is working on an untitled co-op game set in a fantasy version of its home city. In a lengthy interview with GameIndustry.biz, Co-Studio Head Stuart Whyte explained the studio is proud of its experimental history...
IGN
Forspoken Developers Explain Magical Parkour Abilities
Square Enix has explained the eight different magical parkour abilities in Forspoken that allow the player to speed, scale, and soar around the world of Athia. Detailed in a PlayStation Blog post, the different skills won't all be unlocked from the beginning, but protagonist Frey will likely accrue them fairly quickly as developer Luminous Productions appears to be focusing greatly on traversal.
IGN
Beginner's Guide - Basics and Features
Bayonetta 3 is a single-player, action-adventure game developed by PlatinumGames for the Nintendo Switch. The third installment of the franchise follows on from the story in Bayonetta and Bayonetta 2. In this beginner’s guide, we’ll take you through the story so far, and include an overview of gameplay mechanics, and more.
Call of Duty's graphics are so realistic its hard to tell what's real and what's not
Call of Duty Modern Warfare II is the latest Call of Duty title from Activision and Infinity Ward and fans of the series can’t believe how “realistic” one of the new levels looks. Warning: Minor Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II spoilers aheadTwitter user @juanbis reshared a video taken from a portion of the game’s campaign that’s set in the idyllic city of Amsterdam. “Oh my god Amsterdam looks *incredibly* realistic in the new Call of Duty”, Juan said of the footage that sees the player’s character walking through crowds of tourists as Captain Price speaks to him through an...
NME
‘The Witcher’ is getting a “full-fledged” remake in Unreal Engine 5
CD Projekt Red has announced that it is currently working on a remake of 2007’s The Witcher game. Announced today (October 26), CD Projekt Red’s remake of The Witcher will be “built from the ground up using Unreal Engine 5 technology, and will use the toolset CDPR is creating for the new Witcher saga.”
dotesports.com
CoD fans buying physical editions of Modern Warfare 2 have to jump through hoops just to play
Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer is on the brink of release, with the campaign dropping a week ago. Activision’s pride and joy raked in the players during the open beta and the tactics around the campaign’s release saw a lot of positive feedback from fans. But with a...
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Director Confirms Identity of Mysterious Dragon in Finale
The first season finale of HBO's House of the Dragon not only set the stage for a massive civil war in the show's immediate future, but also introduced a new dragon that could be pivotal to story. One scene in the second half of the episode saw Daemon Targaryen head below Dragonmont to see a massive beast with bronze scales and scars on its face. Daemon approached the dragon and sang to it, but its name and history were never mentioned. Many theorized that it was the dragon known as Vermithor, which has since been confirmed to be true.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Sony webs up yet another Spidey villain movie as an MCU bad guy confirms they’re still alive
Hold back, heroes, it’s the villains’ time to shine. The biggest Marvel news of the day this Friday concerns not the MCU, but its less-loved younger brother who resents their older sibling for inheriting all the good looks and charisma — namely, Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, which has just added another new movie to its docket. Elsewhere, one of the most effective foes the Avengers ever faced has assured us their character is still alive, even though we never thought they weren’t.
wegotthiscovered.com
The final chapter in a leather-clad saga that long overstayed its welcome squeezes onto the streaming charts
There are perhaps no two franchises that sum up the early 2000s aesthetic better than Resident Evil and Underworld, both of which ran for a combined total of 11 movies, and earned a cumulative total north of $1.7 billion at the box office, despite neither property enjoying reviews that could even justifiably be described as “solid”.
IGN
Moonbreaker Completely Removes Its Microtransactions and Monetization
The developers behind Moonbreaker have completely overhauled its Early Access business model to remove all microtransactions and monetization from the game. Developer Unknown Worlds detailed the game's first major content update, dubbed "Zax's Story," in a post on Moonbreaker's Steam page. The newly-released patch features a ton of community-driven changes to gameplay, such as the removal of monetization, which means the in-game store is getting disabled and in-game currencies are being withdrawn.
IGN
Star Wars Eclipse to Reportedly Feature New Race, Political Story; Plot Details Surface Online in a Controlled Leak
Details about Quantic Dream’s RPG Star Wars Eclipse were leaked on the internet recently, which shed light on the game’s story and the introduction of a new race. However, it appears that these details were leaked intentionally. On the Sacred Symbols podcast (via VGC), Colin Moriarty revealed all...
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Cosplay Sees Sasha Go Rustic
Attack on Titan's final season might be arriving next year, but the series has lost more than a few Scout Regiment members in the build-up to this final encounter that will bring the war between Paradis and Marley to a close. Such is the case with Sasha Blouse, the beloved hero that found herself on the receiving end of Gabi's bullet, killing Sasha and depriving the Survey Corps of one of their most popular soldiers. Now, one cosplayer has taken fans to the past not only to resurrect Sasha but also to show off her hunting attire.
IGN
The Witcher Renewed for Season 4 by Netflix, Liam Hemsworth to Replace Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia
Netflix's The Witcher will officially be returning for a fourth season, but it will be doing so with a new Geralt of Rivia as Liam Hemsworth will be replacing Henry Cavill after Season 3. Netflix shared the news alongside quotes from both Cavill and Hemsworth. “My journey as Geralt of...
IGN
Jesper Kyd Shares His Thoughts on the Popularity of Assassin’s Creed, Warhammer, His Work on Tumbbad and the Changing Landscape of Video Game Scores
Legendary composer Jesper Kyd has long been associated with iconic gaming franchises starting from Hitman in the early 2000s. However, it was his work for the scores on Assassin's Creed that catapulted the Danish musician to new heights. The Ubisoft franchise recently reached the 15-year mark in 2022, and to...
Microsoft’s Phil Spencer Has Stated That The PlayStation Version Of Call Of Duty Will Continue To Be Available And That The Franchise May Even Be Ported To Other Systems
Xbox boss Phil Spencer has stated that the Call of Duty series will continue to be available on PlayStation systems, and there is even talk of bringing the sequel to the Nintendo Switch in the future. However, there have been rumors that Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision, publisher of the Call of Duty franchise, will make the popular first-person shooter series Xbox 360-only.
knowtechie.com
Here are your free Xbox Games with Gold for November 2022
November is upon us, and that means it’s time for another batch of free Games with Gold for Xbox Live Gold subscribers. Two Xbox titles are up for grabs this month. And don’t forget, you get Xbox Live Gold for free if you have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
IGN
Yes, Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Space Lamps are Super Important to the Show
Warning: Full spoilers follow for Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3. As creator Mike McMahan’s Star Trek: Lower Decks finishes its third season this week, the showrunner is keeping his eye on the important things – like picking out the correct desk lamps for the season finale’s big briefing room scene.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘Doctor Who’ legend vows he will never return as ‘Star Wars’ mind-blowing Yoda secret, revealed is
David Tennant might be back to lead us through the television institution’s 60th anniversary, but another Doctor Who icon has vehemently ruled out a return as their own incarnation of the Time Lord. Elsewhere in the sci-fi sphere, the latest Star Wars show has left fans reeling as a minor detail has inadvertently turned our understanding of Yoda on its head, while cinephiles are still failing to reach a consensus about a hugely divisive movie a full decade on.
Comments / 0