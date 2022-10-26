The first season finale of HBO's House of the Dragon not only set the stage for a massive civil war in the show's immediate future, but also introduced a new dragon that could be pivotal to story. One scene in the second half of the episode saw Daemon Targaryen head below Dragonmont to see a massive beast with bronze scales and scars on its face. Daemon approached the dragon and sang to it, but its name and history were never mentioned. Many theorized that it was the dragon known as Vermithor, which has since been confirmed to be true.

3 DAYS AGO