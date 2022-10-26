ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 8 of 2022

We finally had a small return to normalcy in Week 7 when it came to our picks, which I’m mostly saying because I happened to tie for the win this week. When you’re the one tasked with putting up the picks post each week you get to flex.
NBC Sports

Report: 49ers 'willing to listen' on trade offers for Wilson

It appears that 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. is on the trade block. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Friday, citing sources, that the 49ers have received calls regarding the availability of Wilson and are listening to potential offers. Wilson ranks 11th in the NFL with 454 rushing yards this season,...
FOX Sports

NFL Week 8: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game

Week 8 of the NFL season begins with a high-profile Thursday night matchup between two very different former MVP quarterbacks. It's a perfect way to start off an important week, with the trade deadline looming and teams considering their future. FOX Sports' staff of NFL reporters has you covered from top to bottom. We'll tell you what to expect, who to watch, which numbers to be aware of — and predict the outcome of each game.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

2022 World Series: John Smoltz, Ben Verlander predict Astros-Phillies

Ahead of Game 1 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros (8 p.m. ET Friday on FOX), Ben Verlander and co-host Alex Curry will sit down with FOX Sports MLB writer Deesha Thosar on Thursday's live preview episode of "Flippin' Bats" (9 p.m. ET). [Astros'...
FOX Sports

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes keeping busy even during bye week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The timing of the Kansas City Chiefs' bye this week couldn't have come at a better time for Patrick Mahomes. And not just because the bumps and bruises from the first seven games of the NFL season will have a chance to heal. There's...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Panthers RB Hubbard ruled out; Foreman to start vs Falcons

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have ruled out starting running back Chuba Hubbard for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons due to an ankle injury. D’Onta Foreman, who ran for 118 yards in Sunday's 21-3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will start in his place and rookie Raheem Blackshear will serve as his backup. It's possible the team could sign Spencer Brown off the practice squad to add some depth at the position.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

NFL Week 8 top plays: Ravens defeat Bucs on Thursday Night Football

Week 8 of the NFL season kicked off with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defending their home turf against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football. Though Tampa got out to an early 7-3 lead, Baltimore's defense stifled Brady as the matchup wore on, while...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

49ers will be without Deebo Samuel for game vs. Rams

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers playmaker Deebo Samuel will miss Sunday's key NFC West showdown against the rival Los Angeles Rams with an injured hamstring. Samuel hurt his hamstring during last weekend's loss to Kansas City. He has been unable to practice with the 49ers (3-4) all week ahead of their game against the Rams (3-3).
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

2022 World Series: Winningest manager without a ring ready for another shot

HOUSTON – Freddie Freeman caught the final out of the 2021 Fall Classic, raised both of his arms and smiled in uncontrollable jubilation. The Braves swarmed the field at Truist Park and celebrated their first championship in 26 years. Yuli Gurriel wouldn't even look at the field. With his back turned to the carnival going on behind him, Gurriel packed his belongings in the visitors' dugout before disappearing through the tunnel. Jose Altuve, wearing a sullen expression, followed Gurriel. Alex Bregman, visibly frustrated, shuffled into Houston's clubhouse behind Altuve.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Embattled Steelers OC Canada: scoring issues 'all me'

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Matt Canada insists the Pittsburgh Steelers offense he's tasked with running is close to breaking out. Even as the weeks pass and the losses mount. Even as drives continually stall in crucial situations. “This is going to be a tremendous offense,” Canada said Thursday. Might...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Broncos owner backs Nathaniel Hackett amid 'high expectations'

While rumors of his job status have swirled in recent days, Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett received a vote of confidence from arguably the most important person involved in the situation. Broncos co-owner and CEO Greg Penner is standing by his first-year coach — but amid a 2-5 start, Penner...
DENVER, CO

