Giants Have "Particular Interest" In Trade For 1 Wide Receiver
The New York Giants made a splash on Thursday, trading away wide receiver Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs for a third-round compensatory pick and a sixth-round pick. With Toney no longer on the roster, the G-Men could scan the trade market for an upgrade at wide receiver. According...
Giants trade Kadarius Toney to Chiefs: Here’s why Brian Daboll says Joe Schoen made the move
Brian Daboll values dependability. Kadarius Toney was far from dependable during his time with the Giants. And so it is that Toney is no longer a member of Daboll’s team. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Even though Daboll didn’t come out and say it Thursday, it’s...
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 8 of 2022
We finally had a small return to normalcy in Week 7 when it came to our picks, which I’m mostly saying because I happened to tie for the win this week. When you’re the one tasked with putting up the picks post each week you get to flex.
NBC Sports
Report: 49ers 'willing to listen' on trade offers for Wilson
It appears that 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. is on the trade block. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Friday, citing sources, that the 49ers have received calls regarding the availability of Wilson and are listening to potential offers. Wilson ranks 11th in the NFL with 454 rushing yards this season,...
Odell Beckham Jr. Signing with Cowboys? WR is ‘Interested,’ Says Michael Irvin
But no less an authority than Michael Irvin is advancing the ball, reporting that OBJ “would have interest” is signing with the Dallas Cowboys.
Broncos Offered a 'Competitive Package' to Trade OLB Bradley Chubb
The Denver Broncos could be on the brink of trading away the former top-five draft pick.
Chiefs Are Trading For Notable Wide Receiver This Thursday
The Kansas City Chiefs continue adding weapons for quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The AFC West franchise has reportedly acquired wide receiver Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants. All the Chiefs have to give up to get him is a third-round compensatory pick and 2023 sixth-round ...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 8: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game
Week 8 of the NFL season begins with a high-profile Thursday night matchup between two very different former MVP quarterbacks. It's a perfect way to start off an important week, with the trade deadline looming and teams considering their future. FOX Sports' staff of NFL reporters has you covered from top to bottom. We'll tell you what to expect, who to watch, which numbers to be aware of — and predict the outcome of each game.
FOX Sports
2022 World Series: John Smoltz, Ben Verlander predict Astros-Phillies
Ahead of Game 1 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros (8 p.m. ET Friday on FOX), Ben Verlander and co-host Alex Curry will sit down with FOX Sports MLB writer Deesha Thosar on Thursday's live preview episode of "Flippin' Bats" (9 p.m. ET). [Astros'...
FOX Sports
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes keeping busy even during bye week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The timing of the Kansas City Chiefs' bye this week couldn't have come at a better time for Patrick Mahomes. And not just because the bumps and bruises from the first seven games of the NFL season will have a chance to heal. There's...
FOX Sports
Panthers RB Hubbard ruled out; Foreman to start vs Falcons
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have ruled out starting running back Chuba Hubbard for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons due to an ankle injury. D’Onta Foreman, who ran for 118 yards in Sunday's 21-3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will start in his place and rookie Raheem Blackshear will serve as his backup. It's possible the team could sign Spencer Brown off the practice squad to add some depth at the position.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 8 top plays: Ravens defeat Bucs on Thursday Night Football
Week 8 of the NFL season kicked off with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defending their home turf against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football. Though Tampa got out to an early 7-3 lead, Baltimore's defense stifled Brady as the matchup wore on, while...
FOX Sports
49ers will be without Deebo Samuel for game vs. Rams
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers playmaker Deebo Samuel will miss Sunday's key NFC West showdown against the rival Los Angeles Rams with an injured hamstring. Samuel hurt his hamstring during last weekend's loss to Kansas City. He has been unable to practice with the 49ers (3-4) all week ahead of their game against the Rams (3-3).
Colts Listed as Potential Trade Suitors for Pair of Young Receivers
After a rocky start to the season, it's been suggested that the Indianapolis Colts trade for either of these young wide receivers to spark their offense for new quarterback Sam Ehlinger.
FOX Sports
2022 World Series: Winningest manager without a ring ready for another shot
HOUSTON – Freddie Freeman caught the final out of the 2021 Fall Classic, raised both of his arms and smiled in uncontrollable jubilation. The Braves swarmed the field at Truist Park and celebrated their first championship in 26 years. Yuli Gurriel wouldn't even look at the field. With his back turned to the carnival going on behind him, Gurriel packed his belongings in the visitors' dugout before disappearing through the tunnel. Jose Altuve, wearing a sullen expression, followed Gurriel. Alex Bregman, visibly frustrated, shuffled into Houston's clubhouse behind Altuve.
Kenny Golladay Wants to Be a Part of Giants' Season
As the Giants continue to build something special, receiver Kenny Golladay is itching to get back on the field to be a part of it.
FOX Sports
Embattled Steelers OC Canada: scoring issues 'all me'
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Matt Canada insists the Pittsburgh Steelers offense he's tasked with running is close to breaking out. Even as the weeks pass and the losses mount. Even as drives continually stall in crucial situations. “This is going to be a tremendous offense,” Canada said Thursday. Might...
Report: Chiefs Trade for Former First-Round Wide Receiver
Kansas City acquires some wide receiver help before the 2022 NFL trade deadline.
FOX Sports
Broncos owner backs Nathaniel Hackett amid 'high expectations'
While rumors of his job status have swirled in recent days, Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett received a vote of confidence from arguably the most important person involved in the situation. Broncos co-owner and CEO Greg Penner is standing by his first-year coach — but amid a 2-5 start, Penner...
Dolphins Out to Get Goff Again
The Miami Dolphins will face quarterback Jared Goff for a third time Sunday looking for a repeat of their 2016 and 2020 encounters
