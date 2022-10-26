ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Has your dry shampoo been recalled? Try these alternatives that we’ve tested—and love

By Kaleb A. Brown, Reviewed
 3 days ago
Safer alternatives to use amid Unilever's recall of select dry shampoo products

Unilever has voluntarily recalled 19 of their dry shampoos due to concerns over potentially elevated levels of the leukemia-causing chemical, benzene . This recall impacts dry shampoo produced before 2021 and encompasses various popular brands such as Dove, Suave, TRESemmé, Nexxus and Bed Head. According to Unilever , based on an independent health evaluation, the daily exposure to benzene in the amount used in the products isn't expected to cause adverse health effects, but the company has recalled the products out of an abundance of caution. The recalled products are as follows:

  • Dove Dry Shampoo Volume + Fullness
  • Dove Dry Shampoo Fresh Coconut
  • Dove Dry Shampoo Fresh and Floral
  • Dove Dry Shampoo Ultra Clean
  • Dove Dry Shampoo Invisible
  • Dove Dry Shampoo Detox + Purify
  • Dove Dry Shampoo Clarifying Charcoal
  • Dove Dry Shampoo Go Active
  • Dove Refresh + Care Unscented Dry
  • Dove Refresh + Care Fresh & Floral Dry
  • Dove Refresh + Care Volume Dry Shampoo
  • Nexxus Dry Shampoo Refreshing Mist
  • Nexxus Inergy Foam Shampoo
  • Suave Dry Shampoo Hair Refresher
  • Suave Professionals Dry Shampoo Refresh and Revive
  • Tresemme Dry Shampoo Volumizing
  • Tresemme Dry Shampoo Fresh and Clean
  • Tresemme Pro Pure Dry Shampoo
  • Bed Head Oh Bee Hive Dry Shampoo
  • Bed Head Oh Bee Hive Volumizing Dry Shampoo
  • Bed Head Dirty Secret Dry Shampoo
  • Bed Head Rockaholic Dirty Secret Dry Shampoo
Unilever issued a voluntary product recall of select dry shampoo aerosol products produced prior to October 2021. Unilever

If you swear by dry shampoo, there are several alternatives to choose from with rave reviews to replace your recalled product. We’ve tested many and can attest to their high quality.

Drybar Detox Shampoo

Drybar's Detox Dry Shampoo knocks it out of the park in terms of quality. As a result, we named it the best luxury dry shampoo and our second favorite pick overall. This wonder-can of shampoo eliminates excess grease and oil with the tiniest spritz. Drybar's shampoo gives incredible volume along with a perfume-like scent that will leave you feeling like you just stepped out of the salon. Don't balk at the price because this shampoo has earned it.

$21 from Amazon

Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo

Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo works exceptionally well for curly hair in addition to hair that is dehydrated. The argan oil in the formula helps to de-grease hair as it moisturizes and adds volume to it. When you're done using Moroccanoil, your hair will be left feeling clean and silky instead of chalky and dull. The can comes with a nifty scalp massage to eliminate any residue. If that wasn't enough, our testers loved its "absolutely delicious” vanilla scent.

$26 from Amazon

Oribe Gold Lust Dry Shampoo

If you're really attached to your recalled Dove dry shampoo, we recommend Oribe Gold Lust Dry Shampoo as a reliable alternative, which leaves a similar feel to that of Dove's. This invisible shampoo doesn't add any grip or weight to your hair, making it a very light shampoo—it's as if it isn't even there. Well, besides its very subtle and pleasant citrus scent. Despite how light the shampoo is, it does do a good job of removing oil.

$23 from Amazon

