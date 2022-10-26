Read full article on original website
2 women dead in Edgecombe County crash with 18-wheeler, NCSHP says
Two women are dead after a car crash on Friday involving an 18-wheeler in Edgecombe County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
2 dead, 3 hurt in tractor-trailer crash along I-95 near Roanoke Rapids
Two people were killed and three people were hurt after a tractor trailer slammed into a parked SUV on Interstate 95 on Tuesday night. The crash happened at around 9:45 p.m. in Halifax County, south of Roanoke Rapids. Authorities told WITN that the driver of the SUV, Kenrod Dabreo, 24,...
WRAL
Gunfight in Henderson injures two people, shooter on the run
HENDERSON, N.C. — Two people were injured in an exchange of gunfire Friday afternoon in Henderson, Mayor Eddie Ellington said. The shots were fired around 3 p.m. Friday outside the former Hayes Brothers Muffler Shop at the corner of S. Garnett and Granite streets, according to the Henderson Police Department.
cbs17
Elderly woman among 2 people shot in broad daylight in Henderson; empty car and 2 buildings also hit
HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — An elderly woman and another person were shot in the parking lot of a muffler shop in Henderson Friday afternoon, police said. The incident was reported just after 3 p..m. after officers heard gunfire in the area of Raleigh Road and S. Garnett Street, a news release from Henderson police said.
Deer crashes through Rocky Mount school window, euthanized due to injuries
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A deer was euthanized Friday due to injuries it suffered after apparently breaking through a window at Rocky Mount High School. A Rocky Mount Police Department Facebook post included a picture of the deer lying in an office near the broken window, visibly injured and surrounded by shards of glass. […]
cbs17
BUSTED: 3 guns, drugs seized in Halifax County, sheriff says
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people were arrested Thursday in Roanoke Rapids following a routine traffic stop, deputies said. On Thursday, a deputy with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on the intersection of Zoo and Thelma roads after noticing a vehicle with an expired registration.
cbs17
Man flips car after leading deputies on 100+ mph chase, Edgecombe County deputies say
BATTLEBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Edgecombe County deputies said they arrested a man after he led them on a chase which ended in him flipping his car. The chase started Tuesday after deputies said they stopped a car for speeding on NC 97 near Dunbar Road. As the deputy approach...
cbs17
2 out of 3 lanes close after car crash on Interstate 540 near Knightdale
KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash has closed two out of three lanes Thursday night on Interstate 540 near Knightdale. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation website, the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on I-540 eastbound near mile marker 24 in Knightdale. The two lanes are...
Road Rage, Reckless Driver Indicted In Fatal Ocean County Crash
LAKEWOOD – A township man was indicted on criminal charges after a road rage incident caused the death of a bystander in a three-car accident, officials said. Avrohom Pam, 20, was indicted on the charges of Death by Auto and Assault by Auto in connection with a crash that occurred in Lakewood Township on June 11, 2021, resulting in the death of Sean Avon, 26, of Brick Township.
20-year-old clerk charged after selling alcohol to driver who later crashed in Johnston County
MIDDLESEX, N.C. — A 20-year-old store clerk has been charged after authorities say they sold alcohol to another 20-year-old who crashed their vehicle and suffered serious injuries. Nashwan Abdulraqeb Ali, 20, from Clayton, was charged with selling alcoholic beverages to a person less than 21 years of age. According...
Bus driver jumps out window to escape gunman, bus crash topples utility pole in Queens
Video from Newscopter 7 up over the scene showed the mangled pole on top of the bus and debris strewn across the roadway.
neusenews.com
Driver transported to ECU Health in Greenville after single car accident
On Tuesday around 12:30pm, Emergency Services, the Kinston Police Department and Kinston Fire Department responded to a single vehicle crash at the intersection of E New Bern Road and Meadowbrook Dr. According to Officer Rouse, “A male in his 30s has been transported to ECU Health in Greenville with non-life...
WITN
Gov. Cooper offers $25,000 reward for Halifax County murders
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper is offering a $25,000 reward for information in connection to two Halifax County murders. According to a press release from the governor’s office, the Weldon Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 400 block of Chestnut Street in Weldon on April 6, 2021. Officers found 41-year-old Levita Romane Webb and 52-year-old Dexter O’Neal Miles dead from gunshot wounds.
Police investigating motive in shooting at NYCHA complex that left 1 dead, 1 injured
"That was my son," said the father of the victim who was killed. "You killed me. You took a piece of me."
Cops: Staten Island woman, 59, reported missing
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to locate a woman reported missing from Port Richmond Center. Marie Dimino, 59, was seen leaving her home in the vicinity of Willowbrook Road on Friday around 7 p.m., according to a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Arrests Made In Killing Of NJ Hoops Star Letrell Duncan
A 22-year-old man and teen boy have been arrested and charged with murder in the death of a 16-year-old North Jersey basketball standout Letrell Duncan, authorities said. Duncan, 16, of East Orange, was walking with friends when he was approached by two young men on Monday, Oct. 3, sources with direct knowledge of the incident tell Daily Voice.
Friend-Turned-Foe Stabs 27-Year-Old Woman In Hillside Liquor Store: Police
A 23-year-old woman stabbed her 27-year-old friend-turned-foe multiple times inside of a North Jersey liquor store Friday, Oct. 28, the victim's dad told police. The victim was at Mayfair Liquors on North Broad Street in Hillside when she began arguing with Daja Harris, who was there with two other females and two other males waiting outside around 9 p.m., Hillside police said.
NBC New York
Leaky Truck Spawns 23-Vehicle Pileup on NY Thruway; 7 Hurt in Rush Hour Chaos
A leaky tractor-trailer was to blame for a 23-vehicle pileup on I-95 in Westchester County early Wednesday, creating massive traffic backlogs at the height of the morning rush that likely made thousands late, New York State Police say. Troopers responding to reports of several multi-vehicle crashes on I-95 north in...
Patient allegedly stole van from hospital, crashed on NJ highway and attempted 2nd carjacking
A patient released from a New Jersey hospital Wednesday morning was shot by police after he stole a medical van and crashed into a median on the highway.
cbs17
Man posed as CIA officer at Wake Forest gym, warrants say
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested Thursday for pretending to be a CIA officer at a Wake Forest Planet Fitness gym, according to arrest warrants. According to arrest warrants obtained by CBS 17, Adrian Michael Crump, 58, of Rocky Mount, impersonated a law enforcement officer at a Planet Fitness gym in Wake Forest on Thursday.
