Halifax County, NC

WRAL

Gunfight in Henderson injures two people, shooter on the run

HENDERSON, N.C. — Two people were injured in an exchange of gunfire Friday afternoon in Henderson, Mayor Eddie Ellington said. The shots were fired around 3 p.m. Friday outside the former Hayes Brothers Muffler Shop at the corner of S. Garnett and Granite streets, according to the Henderson Police Department.
HENDERSON, NC
cbs17

BUSTED: 3 guns, drugs seized in Halifax County, sheriff says

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people were arrested Thursday in Roanoke Rapids following a routine traffic stop, deputies said. On Thursday, a deputy with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on the intersection of Zoo and Thelma roads after noticing a vehicle with an expired registration.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
Jersey Shore Online

Road Rage, Reckless Driver Indicted In Fatal Ocean County Crash

LAKEWOOD – A township man was indicted on criminal charges after a road rage incident caused the death of a bystander in a three-car accident, officials said. Avrohom Pam, 20, was indicted on the charges of Death by Auto and Assault by Auto in connection with a crash that occurred in Lakewood Township on June 11, 2021, resulting in the death of Sean Avon, 26, of Brick Township.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
neusenews.com

Driver transported to ECU Health in Greenville after single car accident

On Tuesday around 12:30pm, Emergency Services, the Kinston Police Department and Kinston Fire Department responded to a single vehicle crash at the intersection of E New Bern Road and Meadowbrook Dr. According to Officer Rouse, “A male in his 30s has been transported to ECU Health in Greenville with non-life...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Gov. Cooper offers $25,000 reward for Halifax County murders

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper is offering a $25,000 reward for information in connection to two Halifax County murders. According to a press release from the governor’s office, the Weldon Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 400 block of Chestnut Street in Weldon on April 6, 2021. Officers found 41-year-old Levita Romane Webb and 52-year-old Dexter O’Neal Miles dead from gunshot wounds.
RALEIGH, NC
Daily Voice

Arrests Made In Killing Of NJ Hoops Star Letrell Duncan

A 22-year-old man and teen boy have been arrested and charged with murder in the death of a 16-year-old North Jersey basketball standout Letrell Duncan, authorities said. Duncan, 16, of East Orange, was walking with friends when he was approached by two young men on Monday, Oct. 3, sources with direct knowledge of the incident tell Daily Voice.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
Daily Voice

Friend-Turned-Foe Stabs 27-Year-Old Woman In Hillside Liquor Store: Police

A 23-year-old woman stabbed her 27-year-old friend-turned-foe multiple times inside of a North Jersey liquor store Friday, Oct. 28, the victim's dad told police. The victim was at Mayfair Liquors on North Broad Street in Hillside when she began arguing with Daja Harris, who was there with two other females and two other males waiting outside around 9 p.m., Hillside police said.
HILLSIDE, NJ
cbs17

Man posed as CIA officer at Wake Forest gym, warrants say

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested Thursday for pretending to be a CIA officer at a Wake Forest Planet Fitness gym, according to arrest warrants. According to arrest warrants obtained by CBS 17, Adrian Michael Crump, 58, of Rocky Mount, impersonated a law enforcement officer at a Planet Fitness gym in Wake Forest on Thursday.
WAKE FOREST, NC

