Read full article on original website
Related
Gizmodo
The Creators of ONI: Thunder God's Tale on Stop-Motion Inspiration and Overcoming Fear
The new Netflix-produced animated show from Tonko House, ONI: Thunder God’s Tale, is a wonderful, four-episode story about found family, community, identity, and outsiders. On October 18, Sara Sampson, Robert Kondo, and Daisuke “Dice” Tsutsumi sat down with io9 to talk about their animation process and how they approached storytelling while keeping both children and adults in mind.
Gizmodo
How Oni Developed Its Animation
Oni’s Producer and Creator tell io9 how they chose their art style. Oni: Thunder God's Tale is streaming on Netflix.
Gizmodo
Sonic: Prime
Following the first, mysterious teaser for the new Netflix-produced new Sonic show, the streaming service has finally released a second trailer, and this one does a much better job at letting us know what exactly is in store for our fleet-footed hedgehog friend—the multiverse. As Dr. Eggman shatters the...
Gizmodo
The Looney Tunes Celebrate Halloween in Bugs Bunny Builders
WB Animation is getting into the spirit of spooky season in a big way. Recently they released a Looney Tunes Cartoons Halloween special Bugs Bunny’s Howl-O-Skreem Spooktacular to kick off the season and now they’ve released another festive segment for Bugs Bunny Builders. Bugs Bunny Builders aims to...
Gizmodo
Andor Gave Us the Gayest Screen Fade in Star Wars History
Andor gets a good deal right—very right, even—about a lot of things in Star Wars, but it’s slowly but surely learning how to do one thing even better: cinematic tropes in the galaxy far, far away are even better when they’re queer. After the events of...
Gizmodo
House of the Dragon
If you think about it, the entire first season of House of the Dragon—all 10 episodes—is basically the prologue to the Targaryen civil war that begins with the final shot of the finale. It’s a story that has already spanned decades and, if creator George R.R. Martin had his way, would have been even longer. Much longer.
Marisa Anderson will carry wordless conversations to Columbia Experimental Music Festival
Wordless conversations carry on, deliberately but naturally, across Marisa Anderson's 2022 album "Still, Here." A solo guitar opens the exchange, sounding kindhearted signals into the atmosphere, seeking understanding and significance. When a second guitar enters, they share secrets, confess their affections, swap stories of the West as it once was. And, on occasion,...
Gizmodo
Oscar Isaac on How Hope Plays into Leo's Arc
Head Wounds developers and writers chat with io9 about their new comic. Head Wounds: Sparrow is out now.
Gizmodo
Star Trek: Lower Decks Feels Like It's Back to Where This Season Started
Star Trek: Lower Decks has had a rough third season, with rare moments of eking out character growth cast under the shadow of a regressive feeling of pulling main characters traveling paths they’d already navigated. Its finale, for better or worse, at resets the show in some ways, so we can forget most of this season actually happened.
Gizmodo
Oscar Isaac Keeps Edging Everyone on Moon Knight Season 2
After the finale of Moon Knight season one, fans of the Marvel Studios and Disney+ series got clear confirmation of another personality living in the body of Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac), teasing that there is definitely more to the story. It’s been six months and still no official word, we don’t deserve it.
Gizmodo
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
The countdown to the release of Marvel Studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is on! If you’re avoiding any looks past the first trailer or avoiding seeing anything that happens in director Ryan Coogler’s follow up to Black Panther, don’t tempt yourself with the video below of Riri Williams (Dominique Thorn), a.k.a Ironheart, being introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Gizmodo
Henry Cavill Wants His Return as Superman to Be 'Enormously Joyful'
Jurnee Smollett teases the future of her Black Canary movie. Could there be an all-women-starring Fast & Furious on the way? There is, somehow, a return for Sausage Party on the cards. Plus, more looks at the next The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror special. Spoilers now!. Untitled Fast & Furious...
Gizmodo
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi: 6 Things We Liked (and 4 We Didn't)
Modern Star Wars can often rely too much on answering questions we may or may not need answers to. Sometimes that can be amazing. Other times, it is not, and the latest Disney+ animated series, Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi, is the perfect example of both. The six-episode mini-series...
Gizmodo
Jeff Goldblum in Talks to Be Wicked's Great and Powerful Oz
Jeff Goldblum, notorious kooky old guy, seems like the perfect fit to play the great and powerful Oz in any adaptation of The Wizard of Oz. And as it so happens, it appears he’ll be taking up the role of the man behind the curtain in Wicked. Variety reports that Goldblum is in final talks to play the Wizard in the upcoming two-part Wicked movie adaptation helmed by Jon M. Chu.
Gizmodo
Doctor Who's New Disney Deal Could Include Some Disney Dollars
When the BBC announced the deal to bring Doctor Who to Disney+ exclusively outside the UK yesterday, they strictly said that the deal was simply for distribution rights. But now it seems that that might not be the case... and Doctor Who might suddenly be getting co-produced by Disney. Charlotte...
Gizmodo
Venom 3 Forms Symbiotic Relationship With Kelly Marcel
We’ve got quite a while before the third Venom movie oozes its way onscreen, but the goopy anti-hero played by Tom Hardy has made a tentacle-pulled leap forward. The Hollywood Reporter has announced that screenwriter Kelly Marcel will do double-duty as director for Venom 3. Marcel not only co-wrote...
Gizmodo
YouTube Is Making It Easier to Tell the Difference Between Real Doctors and Quacks
In its latest effort to limit health misinformation, YouTube is trying to make it easier for users to identify and differentiate reliable, factual videos made by certified healthcare professionals from those made by wellness gurus and their ilk. Starting today, the platform will let doctors and nurses apply for verified provider labels and showcase their videos on special healthcare carousels in search results.
Gizmodo
Head Wounds: Sparrow
What do you think of when you imagine the angels of the Bible? Renaissance paintings of these divine beings pictured beautiful, toga-clad creatures with wings like doves, but those depictions aren’t in line with many Biblical, Hebrew, and Islamic descriptions of Gods’ messengers. “We’re talking wheels of fire,”...
Gizmodo
Your Favorite Animated Character Just Got Sick, Thanks to Artist Alex Pardee
“Disgusting.” If asked to give one work to describe the work of artist Alex Pardee, that would be it. The pop culture artist has a very distinct style that’s often overly graphic, whether that means with buckets of blood and guts or with an eye-popping palate of colors. And yet Pardee uses that trademark style in all sorts of genres and mediums, the most fun being his original gallery shows.
Comments / 0