Jeff Goldblum, notorious kooky old guy, seems like the perfect fit to play the great and powerful Oz in any adaptation of The Wizard of Oz. And as it so happens, it appears he’ll be taking up the role of the man behind the curtain in Wicked. Variety reports that Goldblum is in final talks to play the Wizard in the upcoming two-part Wicked movie adaptation helmed by Jon M. Chu.

1 DAY AGO