Whataburger and iconic Texas jeweler add new keepsake charms to collection
Two Texas powerhouses are teaming up to combine food with fashion: Whataburger's newest collaboration with James Avery Artisan Jewelry will produce two new keepsake charms for its most popular condiments. Fans of both brands can now choose from a "Whataburger Fancy" Ketchup Charm and the "Whataburger Spicy" Ketchup Charm in sterling silver, hand-enameled designs. Or, for those who struggle to make that Sophie's choice at the drive-through, you could always just get both. They're both priced at $84, available online and in James Avery stores.Much like their edible counterparts, the ketchup charms make the perfect companions to existing charms in the ongoing collaboration between Whataburger and James Avery, especially the Enamel Whataburger French Fries Charm. Other selections in the line include the Whataburger Charm with a Flying W, Enamel "Whataburger" Heart Charm, and Enamel Whataburger Cup Charm.The two beloved Texas brands were founded within four years of each other, with Whataburger's first Corpus Christi store opening up in 1950 and James Avery's first designs dating back to 1954 in Kerrville.Fans can explore the full, collaborative collection of James Avery Whataburger at the Whatastore.
Texas remains a hot spot for international homebuyers, shows new report
International homebuyers seeking an abode in the U.S. still have their sights set on Texas, according to a new report. The Texas International Homebuyers Report, released this month by Texas Realtors, shows that Texas remains the third hottest U.S. destination for international homebuyers. The Lone Star State comes in behind Florida and California, just like in years past. From April 2021-March 2022, 7,888 Texas homes were purchased by buyers from outside the U.S., accounting for 8 percent of the country's international home purchases. No. 1 Florida, meanwhile, accounted for 24 percent of purchases, with No. 2 California at 11 percent.In...
Early voting begins October 24 for November 8 election in Texas
Election day is November 8, 2022, but early voting starts Monday, October 24 and runs through November 4. Texans will be voting for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, agricultural commissioner, and land commissioner, among other slots.In the race for Governor between incumbent Greg Abbott and challenger Beto O'Rourke, Abbott has so far led in polls, but an October poll by Beacon Research shows the gap narrowing to 2 percent.O'Rourke has received endorsements from top Texas newspapers like the Houston Chronicle, as well as Willie Nelson, Kacey Musgraves, and Harry Styles. Abbott received an endorsement from bottom Texas newspaper Dallas Morning...
