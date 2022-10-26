Two Texas powerhouses are teaming up to combine food with fashion: Whataburger's newest collaboration with James Avery Artisan Jewelry will produce two new keepsake charms for its most popular condiments. Fans of both brands can now choose from a "Whataburger Fancy" Ketchup Charm and the "Whataburger Spicy" Ketchup Charm in sterling silver, hand-enameled designs. Or, for those who struggle to make that Sophie's choice at the drive-through, you could always just get both. They're both priced at $84, available online and in James Avery stores.Much like their edible counterparts, the ketchup charms make the perfect companions to existing charms in the ongoing collaboration between Whataburger and James Avery, especially the Enamel Whataburger French Fries Charm. Other selections in the line include the Whataburger Charm with a Flying W, Enamel "Whataburger" Heart Charm, and Enamel Whataburger Cup Charm.The two beloved Texas brands were founded within four years of each other, with Whataburger's first Corpus Christi store opening up in 1950 and James Avery's first designs dating back to 1954 in Kerrville.Fans can explore the full, collaborative collection of James Avery Whataburger at the Whatastore.

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO