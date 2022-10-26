Read full article on original website
Planning: gun shop mural can stay
A controversial mural depicting a large bullet, the California bear and the words "guns ammo supply" can stay where it is. That was the decision of the Ridgecrest Planning Commission on Oct. 25. Commissioners found the mural's content and artistic merit met city standards and the only issues were the...
Jaw dropping talent is found abundant during Open Studio Tour
Local artists offered a rare peak inside their studios during the Maturango Museum's annual Open Studio Tour held Saturday and Sunday. With 23 participating artists, it was not an easy feat to make it by all the featured studios over the weekend. But for those who drove around tour to the different venue sights, it was a remarkable experience.
Real Estate in the Know: Ridgecrest remains stable and affordable
There is a lot of uncertainty with the housing market at the moment. One only needs to tune into a major news outlet to hear stories reporting doom and gloom for the housing market. Zillow reports that with mortgage rates hovering around 7%, a household would need to spend 30.2% of their monthly income on monthly payments to purchase a typical home.
Ridgecrest Police Department log for Oct. 27
Occurred on N Sahara Dr. ambulance request. . Disposition: Referred To Other Agency. Officer initiated activity at W Graaf Av, Ridgecrest. . Disposition: Checks Ok. Occurred on S Sunset St. ambulance request. . Disposition: Referred To Other Agency. 02:03 VANDALISM 2210270004. Occurred at Dj's Pub on E Garnet Av. ....
