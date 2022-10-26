MCSO searching for wanted suspect in animal cruelty case

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- UPDATE: Crime Stoppers said Kaitlyn Pierson turned herself in this afternoon.

The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to locate a wanted suspect.

According to a Facebook post, Kaitlyn Pierson, 25, has been accused of animal cruelty by killing or seriously injuring an animal. If you know where Pierson can be found, please call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS; if your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a $500 cash reward.

