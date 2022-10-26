ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCVB

Paper swastikas dropped on homeowner's lawn in Stoneham, Massachusetts

STONEHAM, Mass. — Police in Stoneham, Massachusetts, were investigating after a resident located pieces of paper cut into the shape of swastikas on their property. According to authorities, when officers arrived at the home on Whittemore Lane just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, they found several paper swastikas with hateful language left on the person's property.
STONEHAM, MA
WCVB

Motorcyclist flown to Boston hospital following crash in Acton

ACTON, Mass. — Acton police and Massachusetts State Police investigators are working together to determine what caused a serious crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle. Officials said the crash happened at about noon Monday in the area of 130 Great Road, part of a stretch where Route 119 and Route 2A run concurrently.
ACTON, MA
WCVB

Boston Police Department recruits complete traditional run to headquarters

BOSTON — Members of the Boston Police Department's newest recruit class completed a traditional run through the city on Monday. As the 103-member class arrived at police headquarters, they were greeted by Commissioner Michael Cox and each placed their hand on the badge of the fallen officer's memorial. "It's...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Boston police officer arrested following domestic violence incident

BOSTON — A Boston police officer is on administrative leave after he was arrested following a domestic incident involving a family member, according to the Boston Police Department. BPD officials said Roselyn LaCroix, who has been a Boston police officer since 2006, was arrested by fellow officers shortly after...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

4 people, including baby, safely escape house fire in Saugus

SAUGUS, Mass. — Three adults and a baby are safe following a house fire in Saugus, Massachusetts. Officials said the fire started in the back of the home on Susan Drive and flames eventually started burning through the roof. The adults saw the flames from a window, grabbed the...
SAUGUS, MA
WCVB

Abuse charges dropped in domestic case that led to wiretapping allegation

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Abuse charges were dropped Tuesday in a case that 5 Investigates previously reported also led to an alleged victim of domestic violence being criminally charged. Shauna Fopiano was charged earlier this year with secretly recording her husband Alex Fopiano. The case drew attention because Shauna Fopiano...
WCVB

2 shot near restaurant in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood

BOSTON — Boston police say two people were injured in a shooting that happened near a restaurant in the city's Dorchester neighborhood. Police said they received reports about the shooting on the 200 block of Hancock Street at about 5:50 a.m. Sunday. The two people who were shot were...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Melnea Cass Boulevard in Boston

BOSTON — A person is seriously injured after they were struck by a vehicle in Boston, according to police. Boston police said the crash happened at about 10 p.m. Monday on Melnea Cass Boulevard, near the intersection of Harrison Avenue. The victim was transported to Boston Medical Center with...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Free activities in Boston, including Free First Thursdays at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum and an urban hiking trail

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Like many museums, theIsabella Stewart Gardner Museum offers a number of free admission programs, including the Free First Thursday program and no admission fees for kids under 18. One of the museum’s unique offerings is free admission for anyone named Isabella, a tribute to founder Isabella Stewart Gardner. Through mid-September, the Gardner Museum is hosting an exhibit showcasing author and illustrator Maurice Sendak’s designs for operas.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Severely burned dog found in Norwood, Massachusetts recovering

NORWOOD, Mass. — A young dog found suffering from severe burns to 20 percent of its body two months ago is continuing its recovery, the Animal Rescue League of Boston said Tuesday. The mixed-breed dog, now named Annie was found along Route 1 in the area of Ellis Avenue...
NORWOOD, MA
WCVB

SUV slams into barber shop, home in Hyde Park

BOSTON — A sport utility vehicle slammed into a barber shop and a home in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood Sunday night. The crash on River Street that was captured on video shows the SUV crashing into the side of a building and then into a house down the road.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Boston ballot drop boxes closed for Halloween

BOSTON — Voters in Boston will have to wait until Tuesday to place ballots in the city's network of drop boxes or use the U.S. Postal Service on Monday. Local election officials say the boxes are closed for Halloween and will reopen at noon on Tuesday. They said the closure is in response to "problems" they've had in the past on the holiday.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Make the most of your birthday with free gifts and programs

NEEDHAM, Mass. — In Jamaica Plain, head toBoing Toy Shop for some educational and free birthday fun. Birthdays are also for satisfying your sweet tooth, for free at JP Licks. For more birthday freebies, head to On Centre gift shop in Jamaica Plain, Abington Ale House in Abington for a meal on the house and Bertucci's for free cake. Also, you can join the AMC Stubs program to save some money at the movie theater on your special day.
ABINGTON, MA
WCVB

Small plane slides off runway at Beverly Airport

BEVERLY, Mass. — A small plane went off the runway at Beverly Regional Airport on Monday afternoon. According to records associated with the tail number, the plane is a Piper PA-28-161 manufactured in 1981. It is associated with a limited liability company registered in Danvers. A line in the...
BEVERLY, MA

