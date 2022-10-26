Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The tragic story of Rosemary Kennedy who was never the same after a lobotomy at 23.Sara BBoston, MA
Somerville gathers for annual domestic violence vigil, Ballantyne, advocates call for community actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Howard Woolf announces retirement from ExCollege after 40 yearsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Solomont Speaker Series panel explores impact of Dobbs decision on reproductive and other rightsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Tufts Dems, Republicans, Democratic Socialists convene for ‘Triple Threat Debate’The Tufts Daily
Related
WCVB
Massachusetts man arrested for breaking into apartments of female college students
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is facing multiple charges in connection with break-ins that happened at a North Andover apartment complex that houses a number of Merrimack College students. North Andover police said 26-year-old Adam Auditore, of Medford, was arrested Tuesday on two counts of attempted breaking-and-entering...
WCVB
Paper swastikas dropped on homeowner's lawn in Stoneham, Massachusetts
STONEHAM, Mass. — Police in Stoneham, Massachusetts, were investigating after a resident located pieces of paper cut into the shape of swastikas on their property. According to authorities, when officers arrived at the home on Whittemore Lane just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, they found several paper swastikas with hateful language left on the person's property.
WCVB
4 break-ins within 3 hours reported at Harvard University student residences
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The Harvard University Police Department is warning students to take precautions after four burglaries happened in three different undergraduate residences. Campus police said two of the four break-ins happened at Quincy House, one at Adams House and the final one at 20 DeWolfe Street. All four...
WCVB
Massachusetts law enforcement officers honored for exemplary bravery with Hanna Awards
WORCESTER, Mass. — A retired Massachusetts state trooper who was killed in what authorities described as a shooting motivated by racism and an officer who drowned while trying to save the life of a teenager were honored Tuesday with awards for exemplary acts of bravery. A total of 32...
WCVB
Massachusetts boy honored for saving girl from drowning at campground pool in New Hampshire
BEVERLY, Mass. — A Massachusetts boy is being recognized for his actions over Labor Day weekend, which helped save the life of an 8-year-old girl in New Hampshire. Dennis Dantas, a 12-year-old from Beverly, was at the Adventure Bound Camping Resort in New Hampton on Sept. 3 when he noticed the girl underwater in the pool.
WCVB
Motorcyclist flown to Boston hospital following crash in Acton
ACTON, Mass. — Acton police and Massachusetts State Police investigators are working together to determine what caused a serious crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle. Officials said the crash happened at about noon Monday in the area of 130 Great Road, part of a stretch where Route 119 and Route 2A run concurrently.
WCVB
Boston Police Department recruits complete traditional run to headquarters
BOSTON — Members of the Boston Police Department's newest recruit class completed a traditional run through the city on Monday. As the 103-member class arrived at police headquarters, they were greeted by Commissioner Michael Cox and each placed their hand on the badge of the fallen officer's memorial. "It's...
WCVB
Boston police officer arrested following domestic violence incident
BOSTON — A Boston police officer is on administrative leave after he was arrested following a domestic incident involving a family member, according to the Boston Police Department. BPD officials said Roselyn LaCroix, who has been a Boston police officer since 2006, was arrested by fellow officers shortly after...
WCVB
4 people, including baby, safely escape house fire in Saugus
SAUGUS, Mass. — Three adults and a baby are safe following a house fire in Saugus, Massachusetts. Officials said the fire started in the back of the home on Susan Drive and flames eventually started burning through the roof. The adults saw the flames from a window, grabbed the...
WCVB
Abuse charges dropped in domestic case that led to wiretapping allegation
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Abuse charges were dropped Tuesday in a case that 5 Investigates previously reported also led to an alleged victim of domestic violence being criminally charged. Shauna Fopiano was charged earlier this year with secretly recording her husband Alex Fopiano. The case drew attention because Shauna Fopiano...
WCVB
Massachusetts woman says she was robbed in Target parking lot through scam
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman says two men scammed her in a Target parking lot in order to steal her wallet. Eileen Savoia said she was approached by two men while she was trying to drive away from the Framingham location on Thursday. "As I go to turn,...
WCVB
2 shot near restaurant in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood
BOSTON — Boston police say two people were injured in a shooting that happened near a restaurant in the city's Dorchester neighborhood. Police said they received reports about the shooting on the 200 block of Hancock Street at about 5:50 a.m. Sunday. The two people who were shot were...
WCVB
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Melnea Cass Boulevard in Boston
BOSTON — A person is seriously injured after they were struck by a vehicle in Boston, according to police. Boston police said the crash happened at about 10 p.m. Monday on Melnea Cass Boulevard, near the intersection of Harrison Avenue. The victim was transported to Boston Medical Center with...
WCVB
Free activities in Boston, including Free First Thursdays at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum and an urban hiking trail
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Like many museums, theIsabella Stewart Gardner Museum offers a number of free admission programs, including the Free First Thursday program and no admission fees for kids under 18. One of the museum’s unique offerings is free admission for anyone named Isabella, a tribute to founder Isabella Stewart Gardner. Through mid-September, the Gardner Museum is hosting an exhibit showcasing author and illustrator Maurice Sendak’s designs for operas.
WCVB
Severely burned dog found in Norwood, Massachusetts recovering
NORWOOD, Mass. — A young dog found suffering from severe burns to 20 percent of its body two months ago is continuing its recovery, the Animal Rescue League of Boston said Tuesday. The mixed-breed dog, now named Annie was found along Route 1 in the area of Ellis Avenue...
WCVB
No kid is too small to celebrate Halloween: NICU patients in costume for holiday
MEDFORD, Mass. — The smallest, youngest patients at two Boston hospitals are all dressed up for Halloween. Staff in the NICUs at Tufts Medical Center and Brigham and Women's Hospital helped their infant patients get into costume for the holiday.
WCVB
SUV slams into barber shop, home in Hyde Park
BOSTON — A sport utility vehicle slammed into a barber shop and a home in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood Sunday night. The crash on River Street that was captured on video shows the SUV crashing into the side of a building and then into a house down the road.
WCVB
Boston ballot drop boxes closed for Halloween
BOSTON — Voters in Boston will have to wait until Tuesday to place ballots in the city's network of drop boxes or use the U.S. Postal Service on Monday. Local election officials say the boxes are closed for Halloween and will reopen at noon on Tuesday. They said the closure is in response to "problems" they've had in the past on the holiday.
WCVB
Make the most of your birthday with free gifts and programs
NEEDHAM, Mass. — In Jamaica Plain, head toBoing Toy Shop for some educational and free birthday fun. Birthdays are also for satisfying your sweet tooth, for free at JP Licks. For more birthday freebies, head to On Centre gift shop in Jamaica Plain, Abington Ale House in Abington for a meal on the house and Bertucci's for free cake. Also, you can join the AMC Stubs program to save some money at the movie theater on your special day.
WCVB
Small plane slides off runway at Beverly Airport
BEVERLY, Mass. — A small plane went off the runway at Beverly Regional Airport on Monday afternoon. According to records associated with the tail number, the plane is a Piper PA-28-161 manufactured in 1981. It is associated with a limited liability company registered in Danvers. A line in the...
Comments / 1