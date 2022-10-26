Read full article on original website
Three dead in Kansas Turnpike crash
Three people were killed in a crash on the Kansas Turnpike about five miles south of Mulvane, just north of the Belle Plaine service area in Sumner County. One other person had serious injuries and three people had possible serious injuries after the crash. The accident happened around 1:30 p.m....
Wichita man arrested again for fatal shooting from 2021
A Wichita man is back in custody for a fatal shooting from 2021. 42-year-old Nathan Brock and 21-year-old Trisha Benjamin were found fatally shot after a report of gunshots at a mobile home park near MacArthur and K-15. This was on April 24 of 2021. 32-year-old Steven Fessenden was initially...
Wichita police say missing girl has been found safe
UPDATE: Police report that 6-year-old Jay’cee Fields has been found safe. Police are looking for a six-year-old girl who was reported missing from her home near downtown Wichita. Jay’cee Fields was last seen around 9 a.m. Friday at her home in the 400 block of West Central. She is...
Driver killed in crash in Park City
Police said a Park City woman was killed Thursday morning in a two-car crash in the city. The crash was reported at 53rd Street North and Air Cap Drive, which is just west of the interchange at I-135. 70-year-old Paula McKinney was driving west on 53rd Street and tried to make a left turn into a service station when her car collided with an eastbound vehicle.
College Hill neighborhood releases map of street closings for Halloween
The College Hill Neighborhood Association has released a map showing the street closings that will be in place for Halloween night, when hundreds of people turn out for trick-or-treating and to see the elaborate displays created by residents. Streets will be blocked off from 5 p.m to 9 p.m. on...
Arkansas City man arrested for passing counterfeit money
Police in Arkansas City have arrested a 29-year-old man in connection with reports of counterfeit money being passed in the community. Police had four reports of fake money, including three cases of $100 bills. The fake bills were reported at local businesses and at the Arkalalah Festival. The suspect, who...
Wichita hosting Candy Crawl at Clapp Park
Wichita’s Parks and Recreation Department and the WPD are hosting a Candy Crawl at Clapp Park. This runs from 6 to 8 pm on Friday, October 28. Kids will have an opportunity to dress up and trick-or-treat at the park, without having to go door to door. Local first responders and event sponsors will have booths set up where kids can get candy and prizes as they walk through the park. More details can be found below.
Kansas Humane Society puts temporary hold on cat adoptions
The Kansas Humane Society has put a temporary hold on cat adoptions and intakes because a few cats in the Wichita facility have tested positive for a contagious virus. Humane Society officials did not identify the virus. The hold does not affect intakes or adoptions of dogs. People who have...
Progress reported in audit of WPD property and evidence
Wichita interim police chief Troy Livingston said Thursday that significant progress has been made with an internal audit of the police department’s property and evidence storage. Wichita city manager Robert Layton said in late Seprember that his office would take a closer look at issues with the police department’s...
Wichita Woman Sentenced for Medicaid Fraud
A Wichita woman has been ordered to repay the Kansas Medicaid system more than $15,000 for making false claims for services that were not provided. 59-year-old Cynthia Fisher, 59 was sentenced Tuesday in Sedgwick County District Court on felony charges of making a false claim, statement or representation to the Kansas Medicaid program. In addition to repaying the Kansas Medicaid system $15,064.28, Fisher was sentenced to 12 months of probation. complete a theft offender class, and perform community service.
Wichita looking at regulations for short-term rentals
Wichita City Council members are looking over a draft of recommendations for licensing and regulation of homes that are used as short-term rentals of seven days or less. The homes are offered through booking apps and web sites like Airbnb and Vrbo. Planning director Scott Wadle presented the draft recommendations...
WSU Tech offering free training to meet workforce needs
WSU Tech is offering free training programs to help meet workforce needs in the. aviation and manufacturing sectors throughout the region. This is part of the Wichita Promise scholarship program, and offers 8-10 week. training schedules in high-demand careers and guaranteed job interviews. Classes begin in January 2023. “With the...
Early Voting Options in Sedgwick County for Nov. 8th General Election
The Sedgwick County Election Office has created an “expected to vote” heat map for Nov. 8th (which you can view here). If you live in one of the areas noted in RED, these locations are expected to be the busiest on Election Day and will likely have lines.
