Wichita’s Parks and Recreation Department and the WPD are hosting a Candy Crawl at Clapp Park. This runs from 6 to 8 pm on Friday, October 28. Kids will have an opportunity to dress up and trick-or-treat at the park, without having to go door to door. Local first responders and event sponsors will have booths set up where kids can get candy and prizes as they walk through the park. More details can be found below.

WICHITA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO