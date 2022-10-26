ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
intheknow.com

Toddler has hilarious reaction when her mom speaks through her bedroom Ring camera

This toddler had the best reaction after her mom scolded her through the Ring camera monitor in her room, and the footage has viewers cracking up all over TikTok. I traumatized my daughter with her ring camera 👀☠️ #toddlersoftiktok #toddlermom #toddlertok #naptime #kidsoftiktok #ringcamera #ringcameracapture #ringcameracaptures #funnyvideos #funnykidsoftiktok #funnykids.
SheKnows

This Mom-to-Be Is Refusing to Follow Her Husband's Family Naming Tradition, & Reddit Doesn't Blame Her

As a first-time parent, one of the most exciting aspects of having a child is choosing their name — unless, like this pregnant mother of twin boys, an outdated family naming tradition is causing waves. Taking to Reddit to explain her situation, a new mom-to-be shared that her husband’s family strictly follows a naming tradition in which “all the first men in the family have the same name and surname,” but she’s refusing to continue the pattern with her twin boys — for several valid reasons. She laid out the specifics of the tradition for context, writing, “My husband’s grandfather was...
Upworthy

Mom shares how her 3-year-old daughter's obsession with a creepy doll worked out in their favor

It was love at first sight for little Briar Rose. The moment she spotted the spooky-looking baby doll wearing dirty clothes and cracks painted on its skin, the 3-year-old decided it was coming home with her. "She said, 'But I'm its mommy and it needs me!' Briar named the doll, Chloe and I then immediately nicknamed her Creepy Chloe. I'm pretty sure Creepy Chloe is stealing my soul when I sleep," Briar's mother, Brittany Beard, wrote on Facebook in a now-viral post. Speaking to TODAY, the 33-year-old mother-of-two revealed that although she herself isn't a big fan of Halloween, she took her family to a Spirit Halloween store at the end of August just to browse.
PennLive.com

Pa. man facing death penalty for allegedly killing pregnant ex-girlfriend in gas station shooting

A Philadelphia man is on trial for the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend and their unborn child, and may be facing the death penalty. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Rafiq Thompson, 39, is on trial for the murder of Tamara Cornelius, who was shot and killed at an Exxon station in King of Prussia in April. Cornelius was pregnant with Thompson’s child when she died.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Gillian Sisley

Mother-in-Law Demands Woman 'Try Harder' to Have a Baby Boy

When a couple decides to try and have a child, they are consciously making a decision to turn their lives completely upside down. At this point, they are actively ‘trying’, and though their family members may be aware this is happening, in other cases, it may be kept under wraps.
Aabha Gopan

Dad visits daughter to ensure she isn't living with a guy

When should parents stop interfering in children’s lives?. By exerting too much control over their children’s lives, parents could be causing them lifelong psychological damage. If parents are concerned about safety they can confront their children instead of stalking or bothering them.
Shams

Special Bond Between Siblings: Big brothers pause devices to put baby sister to sleep

@stevenbb12345 / TikTok (Screenshot) The Reddit forum is honoring the unique relationship between siblings due to a popular video. Over 118,000 people voted for the clip in the "Made Me Smile" forum. Three siblings were recorded in a bedroom in black and white, and the caption read, "Siblings are the only 'enemy' who we couldn't live without."
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

