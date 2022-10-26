ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, TN

WTVC

Suspect in custody after stabbing in Chattanooga early Friday morning

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A person is recovering after someone stabbed them early Friday morning in Chattanooga, according to Chattanooga Police. A CPD release says the incident happened on the 4900 block of Angela Drive a little after 3:30 a.m. Officers found the victim, who appeared to have non-life-threatening injuries....
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for October 28

The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-014863- 6600 Ringgold Rd- DUI – Wesley Goodwin was taken into custody during a traffic stop. He had been observed by employees falling as he exited his vehicle to purchase more alcohol. He never made it into the store.
eastridgenewsonline.com

Municipal Court Docket for Nov. 1

The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, November 1. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Kevin Bailiff – DUI/2nd, Red Light. Lakisha Baker – Revoked DL, Fail to Appear. Jason Brammer – Evading, Criminal Impersonation. Marcus Brooks...
EAST RIDGE, TN
wrganews.com

Walker County Man Wanted For Shooting His Wife

A Walker County man is wanted for shooting his wife Thursday, according to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened on the 14000 block of E. Hwy 136 Lafayette, Georgia. Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson says that John Robert Wells fled into a wooded area as deputies arrived...
WALKER COUNTY, GA
The Charleston Chatter

Is Charleston's Public Works Manager a Racist?

Charleston's Public Works Manager, Christopher Scoggins withphoto credit going to his personal Facebook account. Charleston's October Meeting was full of explosive dialog or full of something, to say the least. Several sources have confirmed that two formal complaints were filed against Charleston's Public Works Manager, Christopher Scoggins. This article will cover one of them, as the other will be stand on its own inside of another article.
CHARLESTON, TN
dadecountysentinel.com

Dade County Jury Convicts Douglas

On Friday, Oct. 21, the Dade County Sheriff’s Office announced the conviction of Jeremiah Christopher Douglas for the murder of 23-year-old Leea Abigail Raines. The trial was held by the Dade County Superior Court last week, from Oct. 17-21. Douglas was a registered sex offender at the time of...
DADE COUNTY, GA
Grundy County Herald

Family seeking answers into the disappearance of Stacey Crawford

Stacey Annette Crawford has been missing since July 21, 2022. She was last seen in the Whitwell area of Marion County. In the past three months her family members, including sister Angela Simpson Williams, have been actively posting pleas on Facebook for any information about her disappearance. The family is determined to find out what happened to the 44 year old, even if the news is tragic.
MARION COUNTY, TN
allongeorgia.com

Summerville Woman Sentenced

A Summerville woman was convicted for two felony counts of Making a False Statement following a jury trial that took nearly one month to complete. On Thursday, September 29, 2022, Judge Don Thompson sentenced Susan Renee Lanham, 56, to serve a total of ten years in prison. After deliberating for...
SUMMERVILLE, GA
WDEF

New details revealed in Rossville murder

WALKER COUNTY, Georgia (WDEF) — A preliminary hearing was held Tuesday afternoon concerning the death of Dakota Bradshaw, who was killed in Rossville, Georgia, nearly three months ago. Kavon Collier and Eric Dodds were both charged with his murder back in August. The preliminary hearing took place at the...
ROSSVILLE, GA
mymix1041.com

Two Cleveland restaurants fail inspections after improperly storing food

Two failing scores in Cleveland this week after an inspector found chicken to be undercooked at one restaurant and improper storage techniques being used at another. Japanese Hibachi Express on Spring Creek Boulevard scored a 46 and Burrito Xpress on Inman Street scored a 63. At Japanese Hibachi Express, the inspector saw an employee not change their gloves between cleaning and cooking at the grill, and also between using wiping cloths and performing food preparation. Raw steak was found being stored over uncovered sauces. The inspector says the floor, ceiling and walls were very dirty. Containers that are only meant to be used once were being washed and re-used for other food products. Chicken was only cooked to 127 to 156 degrees, where it needs to be cooked to at least 185 degrees. Utensils were only being rinsed before being put away as clean. The inspector noted a clean metal pot was being stored on the floor, as well as boxes of broccoli in the walk-in cooler. The inspector also suggested the restaurant should take the food safety training class through the Bradley County Health Department.
CLEVELAND, TN

