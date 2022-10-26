Read full article on original website
Related
WTVCFOX
Hixson High School student charged after assaulting middle schooler at bus stop, HCSO says
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. We've obtained the mugshot of a Hixson High School student facing charges under claims he sexually assaulted a middle school student at a bus stop, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. An affidavit reveals more details about the arrest. The affidavit says the...
Police: Man wanted out of Chattanooga rams Weber City patrol car, runs from police
The public is asked to call the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff's Office if they see a car that fled from Weber City police Friday afternoon.
WTVC
3 charged after bus fight prompts brief lockdown at Central High School in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office now says 3 students involved in the school bus fracas are being charged with disorderly conduct. A HCSO release says the HCSO School Resource Unit is still investigating the report of the firearm. Depend on us to keep you posted.
WTVC
Suspect in custody after stabbing in Chattanooga early Friday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A person is recovering after someone stabbed them early Friday morning in Chattanooga, according to Chattanooga Police. A CPD release says the incident happened on the 4900 block of Angela Drive a little after 3:30 a.m. Officers found the victim, who appeared to have non-life-threatening injuries....
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for October 28
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-014863- 6600 Ringgold Rd- DUI – Wesley Goodwin was taken into custody during a traffic stop. He had been observed by employees falling as he exited his vehicle to purchase more alcohol. He never made it into the store.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Docket for Nov. 1
The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, November 1. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Kevin Bailiff – DUI/2nd, Red Light. Lakisha Baker – Revoked DL, Fail to Appear. Jason Brammer – Evading, Criminal Impersonation. Marcus Brooks...
wrganews.com
Walker County Man Wanted For Shooting His Wife
A Walker County man is wanted for shooting his wife Thursday, according to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened on the 14000 block of E. Hwy 136 Lafayette, Georgia. Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson says that John Robert Wells fled into a wooded area as deputies arrived...
mymix1041.com
Woman cut out of vehicle following crash with 18-wheeler Thursday
From Local 3 News: A woman is in the hospital after a crash with an 18-wheeler Thursday afternoon. It happened on the I-75 SB and I-24 West split in Chattanooga after a pickup truck crashed into the end of the 18-wheeler. The driver of the truck was trapped in the...
WTVC
Wanted suspect in Hamilton County flees from police after crash in East Ridge
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Officers in East Ridge were close to arresting a man wanted for violent crimes in Hamilton County, but police say he ran away after a crash. A post on the East Ridge Police Department's Facebook page says on Tuesday afternoon, officers tried to stop a vehicle with Marc Smith at the wheel.
Is Charleston's Public Works Manager a Racist?
Charleston's Public Works Manager, Christopher Scoggins withphoto credit going to his personal Facebook account. Charleston's October Meeting was full of explosive dialog or full of something, to say the least. Several sources have confirmed that two formal complaints were filed against Charleston's Public Works Manager, Christopher Scoggins. This article will cover one of them, as the other will be stand on its own inside of another article.
WTVC
One hospitalized after crash sends car 75 feet off side of Signal Mountain
SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — One person was hospitalized after a single vehicle crash that sent the driver 75 feet off the side of Signal Mountain, the Dunlap Fire Department says. The accident happened in the area of Barker's Cove Curve. DFD says the vehicle went off the road and...
WTVCFOX
Tennessee American Water awards over $15,000 in grants to local fire departments
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — In honor of National First Responders Day, Tennessee American Water has awarded grants worth over $15,000 to 16 fire departments in our viewing area, according to press release. This includes fire departments in Hamilton, Marion, Sequatchie, Catoosa, Dade, and Walker Counties. The grants provide supplemental funding...
WDEF
Mother and daughter thank EMS and Chattanooga Fire Dept for saving their lives
A local mother and daughter’s trip to Orlando in March turned into a calamity after a head on collision on I-75. The Chattanooga Fire Department and EMS saved their lives. Today, the family wanted to show their heroes special recognition. Keisha Shelton and her daughter Ada are the survivors...
dadecountysentinel.com
Dade County Jury Convicts Douglas
On Friday, Oct. 21, the Dade County Sheriff’s Office announced the conviction of Jeremiah Christopher Douglas for the murder of 23-year-old Leea Abigail Raines. The trial was held by the Dade County Superior Court last week, from Oct. 17-21. Douglas was a registered sex offender at the time of...
Grundy County Herald
Family seeking answers into the disappearance of Stacey Crawford
Stacey Annette Crawford has been missing since July 21, 2022. She was last seen in the Whitwell area of Marion County. In the past three months her family members, including sister Angela Simpson Williams, have been actively posting pleas on Facebook for any information about her disappearance. The family is determined to find out what happened to the 44 year old, even if the news is tragic.
allongeorgia.com
Summerville Woman Sentenced
A Summerville woman was convicted for two felony counts of Making a False Statement following a jury trial that took nearly one month to complete. On Thursday, September 29, 2022, Judge Don Thompson sentenced Susan Renee Lanham, 56, to serve a total of ten years in prison. After deliberating for...
Evacuation recommendations lifted amid Warren County fire, sheriff says
The Warren County Sheriff's Department posted on Facebook Tuesday at 7 p.m., saying the fire "appears to be under control."
WDEF
New details revealed in Rossville murder
WALKER COUNTY, Georgia (WDEF) — A preliminary hearing was held Tuesday afternoon concerning the death of Dakota Bradshaw, who was killed in Rossville, Georgia, nearly three months ago. Kavon Collier and Eric Dodds were both charged with his murder back in August. The preliminary hearing took place at the...
WATE
‘Good ending to a rough night’: Cumberland County farmer escapes burning truck
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Cumberland County farmer is calling himself blessed after escaping death Monday night. His truck burst into flames while hauling 17 bales of hay along Highway 68. “It was quite dark and my truck seemed like it was smoking,” said Roger Hartle, owner of...
mymix1041.com
Two Cleveland restaurants fail inspections after improperly storing food
Two failing scores in Cleveland this week after an inspector found chicken to be undercooked at one restaurant and improper storage techniques being used at another. Japanese Hibachi Express on Spring Creek Boulevard scored a 46 and Burrito Xpress on Inman Street scored a 63. At Japanese Hibachi Express, the inspector saw an employee not change their gloves between cleaning and cooking at the grill, and also between using wiping cloths and performing food preparation. Raw steak was found being stored over uncovered sauces. The inspector says the floor, ceiling and walls were very dirty. Containers that are only meant to be used once were being washed and re-used for other food products. Chicken was only cooked to 127 to 156 degrees, where it needs to be cooked to at least 185 degrees. Utensils were only being rinsed before being put away as clean. The inspector noted a clean metal pot was being stored on the floor, as well as boxes of broccoli in the walk-in cooler. The inspector also suggested the restaurant should take the food safety training class through the Bradley County Health Department.
Comments / 0