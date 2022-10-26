A woman’s body has been found in a river in Carlisle in the search for Tracey Wood who has not been seen for five days. Officers said they located the body after 1pm on Sunday in the River Eden, Carlisle. Carlisle local Tracey Wood, 47, was last seen on 5 October.Police said her family is being supported by officers following the discovery.A spokesperson for Cumbria Constabulary said: “Police can confirm that a woman’s body has been found in the River Eden, near to Bitts Park, Carlisle.“Officers located the body shortly after 1pm today (9 October),” the statement continued. “The family...

20 DAYS AGO