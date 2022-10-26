Read full article on original website
Related
Police using hotel and taxi companies to rescue children groomed by drugs gangs
Police are using taxi and hotel companies to help intercept children groomed by drugs gangs, a senior police officer has said. Forces work with the firms training them in identifying vulnerable young people who may be travelling alone to sell drugs, deputy assistant commissioner and National Police Chief’s Council county lines lead Graham McNulty told The Independent. He added that drug gangs are moving away from grooming children as young as 10-years-old following crackdowns by transport police and train guards. “Drug dealers do not want to draw attention to their deals,” Mr McNulty said. “British Transport Police has done a...
BBC
Cardiff: Tomasz Waga murdered for stealing cannabis - court
A man was allegedly murdered by a drug gang for trying to steal a cannabis crop worth £120,000, a court has heard. The body of Tomasz Waga, 23, was found in a Cardiff street on 28 January 2021. Mr Waga and Carl Davies were caught by a gang breaking...
BBC
Birmingham police find drugs stashed in Kinder Surprise capsule
Police said they had a surprise of a different kind when opening the plastic capsule from a Kinder egg. Normally the small yellow tubs - from within the continental confectionery's chocolate shell - contain a tiny toy, from which Kinder Surprise draws its name. But rather than a boat or...
BBC
Police stop train at Milton Keynes after umbrella is mistaken for sword
Armed police were called to reports of a man carrying a samurai sword on a train, only to find it was an umbrella. Thames Valley Police said the train was stopped at Milton Keynes Central station after a call from a member of the public. "It turns out that the...
Tracey Wood missing: Body found in river after search for woman not seen for five days
A woman’s body has been found in a river in Carlisle in the search for Tracey Wood who has not been seen for five days. Officers said they located the body after 1pm on Sunday in the River Eden, Carlisle. Carlisle local Tracey Wood, 47, was last seen on 5 October.Police said her family is being supported by officers following the discovery.A spokesperson for Cumbria Constabulary said: “Police can confirm that a woman’s body has been found in the River Eden, near to Bitts Park, Carlisle.“Officers located the body shortly after 1pm today (9 October),” the statement continued. “The family...
Veterinary nurse, 29, dubbed 'every passenger's worst nightmare' after downing bottle of vodka and causing chaos on Thomas Cook flight from Manchester to Turkey can keep her job
A veterinary nurse dubbed 'every passenger's worst nightmare' after she downed a bottle of vodka and caused chaos on a flight from Manchester to Turkey has been allowed to keep her job following a disciplinary hearing. Katherine Heyes, from Wigan, was 'screaming and swearing at everyone' - including her own...
Prison librarian, 45, 'molested six male inmates during eight-month stint working in Lancashire jail'
A woman has been accused of molesting six male inmates during her eight-month spell as a prison librarian. Sharon Mawdesley allegedly sexually assaulted a group of men during her short stint at Lancashire prison HMP Kirkham. Before she left in 2018, the 45-year-old was employed by Lanchashire County Council's library...
BBC
Woman attacked in Bristol park before being raped in flat
A woman was attacked in a park before being taken in a taxi to a flat and raped, police have said. The woman, aged in her 20s, was assaulted in Brandon Hill Park, Bristol, after being followed from a bar in Clifton. After the attack, on Sunday, 17 July, she...
BBC
Man, 19, charged with raping woman in Newark
A 19-year-old man has been charged with rape after a woman was assaulted in Nottinghamshire. Nottinghamshire Police said a woman in her 40s was attacked as she walked near Portland Street in Newark town centre just after midnight on Saturday.
BBC
Chinese 'police station' in Dublin ordered to shut
The Fuzhou Police Service Overseas Station opened earlier this year. Human rights group Safeguard Defenders in a report in September saying Chinese authorities had 54 “police” stations overseas. They say the stations were put in place to persuade emigrants to return home, sometimes to face criminal charges.
BBC
Jacqueline Kirk who was set alight by ex 'got on with life'
She suffered chronic burns when her violent ex-partner set her alight but incredibly Jacqueline Kirk was not bitter and "got on with life", a friend said. Ms Kirk was left severely disfigured in the attack by Steven Craig in 1998. Craig, a violent fantasist, had acted out a torture scene...
Shocking moment gang of men jump out of a BMW on the busy A55 through North Wales and launch attack on white van driver
Dramatic video footage has captured the 'astonishing' moment a group in a BMW chase a van along the A55 before attacking the vehicle. The group threw items at the van, blocked its path and even got out in the middle of the busy carriageway to kick the vehicle. The shocking...
A flight from Turkey to the UK was intercepted by Royal Air Force jets and forced to land 200 miles from its destination after a 'security threat'
The Jet2 flight was due to land at Manchester Sirport, but was escorted to Stansted near London. The flight landed safely and no one was hurt.
BBC
Family welcome report after girl fatally choked by hijab on go-kart
A family have welcomed a coroner's report about safety concerns, after a girl died when her hijab became caught in a go-kart due to a lack of checks. Ruwaida Adan was go-karting in Barking, east London, when her headscarf caught in the moving parts of the vehicle and pulled tight round her neck in 2021.
BBC
North Somerset 'gimp' sightings: Man arrested in Cleeve
A man has been arrested after two men were approached by a person wearing dark clothing and a full face covering. Police were called shortly before 01:00 BST on Tuesday and officers attended Millier Road in Cleeve, North Somerset. The man, in his 30s, was arrested nearby on suspicion of...
BBC
North Somerset 'gimp' sightings: Teen describes freaky encounter
A teenager has described a "freaky" late-night encounter with a man wearing a "gimp suit". The 19-year-old said he was approached by the man in Cleeve, North Somerset, at about 00:25 BST on Tuesday. He said the man was "unpredictable, flopping to the floor, writhing and grunting". A man in...
BBC
'I wouldn't bring a member of my family to this hospital,' says medic
Steve Barclay is back as England's health secretary, just as the NHS prepares for what its chief executive Amanda Pritchard says could be a "very, very challenging winter". The government has said "intensive work" is under way in the 15 most under-pressure hospital trusts in England, to speed up ambulance delays, free up beds and reduce waiting times in A&E.
BBC
Explosions heard as fire breaks out at Angus farm
Firefighters are tackling a blaze that took hold at a farm in a village in Angus. Crews were called to Myreside Farm in Inverkeilor at about 17:50 while large plumes of smoke were spotted across the skyline. Residents heard explosions from the site as they captured footage of the flames.
BBC
Three men plead guilty after police find Southampton cannabis factory
Three men have pleaded guilty to drug production after police found thousands of cannabis plants in a warehouse. Rezart Selami, 29, Alfred Mamoci, 35, and Selami Lugja, 31, all from Southampton, admitted producing a controlled drug of Class B on Monday. They were arrested on Friday when police made enquiries...
BBC
Stoke-on-Trent parents convicted of neglecting baby before death
A mother and father have been found guilty of neglecting their seven-week-old baby before his death. Ronnie Higginson died in hospital after becoming ill at home in Cobridge, Stoke-on-Trent, in 2019. Despite being "noticeably unwell", Staffordshire Police said Kayleigh Clarke and Michael Higginson did not seek medical attention for him.
Comments / 0