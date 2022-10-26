ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

'It's hard to have confidence when you aren't seeing results': Kirk Ferentz expands on state of Iowa's offense

By David Eickholt
247Sports
247Sports
 3 days ago
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to Northwestern’s defensive lineman TD catch

It makes perfect sense that, in a game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Northwestern Wildcats, one team would require a defensive lineman to play offense in order to score a touchdown. In a Big Ten showdown featuring two of the most anemic offenses in the nation, Northwestern found a way...
EVANSTON, IL
hawkeyesports.com

MBB Game Notes: vs Truman State

Game Notes (PDF) Gameday Live Game Program B1G+ ($) Live Stats. LOCATION Iowa City, Iowa (Carver-Hawkeye Arena) Iowa will host Truman State (Division II) on Monday, Oct. 31, in an exhibition game. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. (CT) on Mediacom Court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena (15,056). Tickets are $10 for adults, and $5 for youth and UI students.
IOWA CITY, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. Here's what made it on the list.
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

Iowa men’s basketball guard Ahron Ulis suspended from exhibition game

Iowa men’s basketball junior Ahron Ulis has been suspended ahead of the Hawkeyes’ Monday exhibition game against Truman State, Iowa Athletics announced Thursday. Iowa City law enforcement cited Ulis for disorderly conduct on Thursday after an altercation that happened on Oct. 2, according to Iowa Court documents. Ulis has been charged with a simple misdemeanor of disorderly conduct including fighting or violent behavior, according to court documents.
IOWA CITY, IA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
theperrynews.com

Scores from football round of 16 games

All seven classes of prep football wee in action Friday, with winners advancing to the quarterfinals. The Elite EIght games in 8-player will be contested Thursday, with all other classes battling Friday. Winners advance to the semi-final round at the UNI-Dome. All kickoffs are at 7 p.m. CLASS 5A. Pod...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Iowa State Patrol investigates fatal accident between Iowa City and Solon

The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a fatal Saturday morning accident between Iowa City and Solon. The official accident report indicates a semi being driven by 38-year-old Parvinder Kaur of Elk Grove, CA was trying to do a U-turn on Highway 1 at 280th Street just before 2:15am, causing the trailer to block the southbound lane. The trailer was hit by a southbound 2005 Ford Taurus being driven by 22-year-old Riley Reynolds of Iowa City. Reynolds died when the Taurus left the road and crashed into a ditch.
IOWA CITY, IA
K92.3

Largest Diesel Engine Ever Built Part of Donation Train Through Iowa

A variety of historic train equipment will be making its way through Iowa this fall, providing a rare opportunity to see history right in our own backyard. The Union Pacific Railroad has announced they've donated part of their Heritage Fleet to a nonprofit in Silvis, Illinois called the Railroading Heritage of Midwest America (RRHMA). All the equipment is being moved from Cheyenne, Wyoming to Silvis, where the RRHMA plans to restore it.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Three Iowa Powerball Tickets Just Miss Huge Jackpot

(Undated) -- Three Powerball tickets sold in Iowa came close to winning it all this week. The Iowa Lottery says tickets sold in Davenport (QC Mart), Cedar Falls (Fareway), and Glenwood (Kwik Shop) matched four of five balls and the powerball, winning 50-thousand dollars Monday night. The jackpot for tonight's...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Fong’s Pizza in Cedar Rapids to close permanently

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A popular pizza restaurant announced plans to close its location in the Newbo District of Cedar Rapids permanently at the end of the day on Nov. 5. In a Facebook post, staff with Fong’s Pizza thanked the community for their support over the years, but said it will close due to economic uncertainty.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
rejournals.com

Newmark closes disposition of 251,100-square-foot industrial building in Iowa

Newmark has completed the disposition of the 251,100-square-foot single-tenant industrial building in Davenport, Iowa, at 8740 Zenith Ave. on behalf of Blue Vista Capital Management, LLC and Russell Development. The transaction was completed by the Newmark team of Michael VanBuskirk, Chris Robertson, Andy Gallas, Andrew Sandquist, Ben Greazel and Raegen...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCJJ

Friday night accident closes I-80 for several hours

An accident on Interstate 80 caused the roadway to be closed for multiple hours Friday night. The Iowa Department of Transportation reported the accident in the eastbound lanes of I-80 between the Dodge Street and Herbert Hoover Highway exits just before 10pm. Because the Herbert Hoover Highway exit is currently closed, eastbound I-80 traffic was forced to use the incident bypass route of Highway 218 south to Highway 1 to Highway 6 through Iowa City and West Liberty before taking Garfield Avenue back north to the interstate.
IOWA CITY, IA
