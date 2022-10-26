'It's hard to have confidence when you aren't seeing results': Kirk Ferentz expands on state of Iowa's offense

Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to Northwestern’s defensive lineman TD catch
It makes perfect sense that, in a game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Northwestern Wildcats, one team would require a defensive lineman to play offense in order to score a touchdown. In a Big Ten showdown featuring two of the most anemic offenses in the nation, Northwestern found a way...
Five reasons to be optimistic about Iowa basketball in 2022-23
The college basketball season is right around the corner. The Iowa Hawkeyes are coming off a Big Ten Title, but its postseason run ended early as the Hawkeyes were bounced in the Round of 64 in an upset loss to the Richmond Spiders. Iowa will lose key contributors from last...
hawkeyesports.com
MBB Game Notes: vs Truman State
Game Notes (PDF) Gameday Live Game Program B1G+ ($) Live Stats. LOCATION Iowa City, Iowa (Carver-Hawkeye Arena) Iowa will host Truman State (Division II) on Monday, Oct. 31, in an exhibition game. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. (CT) on Mediacom Court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena (15,056). Tickets are $10 for adults, and $5 for youth and UI students.
Daily Iowan
Transfers Real Woods, Brody Teske ready to make impact for Iowa men’s wrestling
The Iowa men’s wrestling program does not rebuild — it reloads. The Hawkeyes enter the 2022-23 season without some of the mainstays from its 2021-22 lineup like 165-pound Alex Marinelli, 157-pound Kaleb Young, 133-pound Austin DeSanto, and 141-pound Jaydin Eierman. Rather than relying solely on wrestlers already on...
Illegal Motion Podcast: Another Hawkeye Black Eye
The guys on Illegal Motion talk about the depravity of Iowa's offense, the rest of week 8, and preview week 9...
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. Here's what made it on the list.
Daily Iowan
Iowa men’s basketball guard Ahron Ulis suspended from exhibition game
Iowa men’s basketball junior Ahron Ulis has been suspended ahead of the Hawkeyes’ Monday exhibition game against Truman State, Iowa Athletics announced Thursday. Iowa City law enforcement cited Ulis for disorderly conduct on Thursday after an altercation that happened on Oct. 2, according to Iowa Court documents. Ulis has been charged with a simple misdemeanor of disorderly conduct including fighting or violent behavior, according to court documents.
3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
How SBLive’s Top 25 Iowa high school football teams fared in the round of 16
By Kevin White Here’s how the Top 25 Iowa high school football teams fared Friday night: 1, West Des Moines Dowling (9-1) beat Davenport West 35-0Ra’Shawd Davis carried 14 times for 132 yards and two touchdowns for the Maroons. 2. Ankeny (9-1) beat Sioux City East 17-0Hawks blanked a ...
theperrynews.com
Scores from football round of 16 games
All seven classes of prep football wee in action Friday, with winners advancing to the quarterfinals. The Elite EIght games in 8-player will be contested Thursday, with all other classes battling Friday. Winners advance to the semi-final round at the UNI-Dome. All kickoffs are at 7 p.m. CLASS 5A. Pod...
Iowa Native Achieves Childhood Dream of Touring With Shania Twain
Shania Twain, one of the biggest names in music, will have an Iowa native join her on her 2023 tour. Shueyville, Iowa native Hailey Whitters will be the opening act on part of Shania Twain's tour. On Friday, October 28th Shania Twain dropped a major announcement. Not only is she...
KCJJ
Iowa State Patrol investigates fatal accident between Iowa City and Solon
The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a fatal Saturday morning accident between Iowa City and Solon. The official accident report indicates a semi being driven by 38-year-old Parvinder Kaur of Elk Grove, CA was trying to do a U-turn on Highway 1 at 280th Street just before 2:15am, causing the trailer to block the southbound lane. The trailer was hit by a southbound 2005 Ford Taurus being driven by 22-year-old Riley Reynolds of Iowa City. Reynolds died when the Taurus left the road and crashed into a ditch.
Largest Diesel Engine Ever Built Part of Donation Train Through Iowa
A variety of historic train equipment will be making its way through Iowa this fall, providing a rare opportunity to see history right in our own backyard. The Union Pacific Railroad has announced they've donated part of their Heritage Fleet to a nonprofit in Silvis, Illinois called the Railroading Heritage of Midwest America (RRHMA). All the equipment is being moved from Cheyenne, Wyoming to Silvis, where the RRHMA plans to restore it.
iheart.com
Three Iowa Powerball Tickets Just Miss Huge Jackpot
(Undated) -- Three Powerball tickets sold in Iowa came close to winning it all this week. The Iowa Lottery says tickets sold in Davenport (QC Mart), Cedar Falls (Fareway), and Glenwood (Kwik Shop) matched four of five balls and the powerball, winning 50-thousand dollars Monday night. The jackpot for tonight's...
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa man injured in Thursday afternoon crash involving dump truck
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was injured in a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon. It happened just after 3 p.m. on Highway 78 in Henry County, Iowa. According to the Henry County Sheriff's Office, a dump truck driven by Jon Deshalter, 56, of Floris, was heading east when it left the roadway.
KCRG.com
Fong’s Pizza in Cedar Rapids to close permanently
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A popular pizza restaurant announced plans to close its location in the Newbo District of Cedar Rapids permanently at the end of the day on Nov. 5. In a Facebook post, staff with Fong’s Pizza thanked the community for their support over the years, but said it will close due to economic uncertainty.
rejournals.com
Newmark closes disposition of 251,100-square-foot industrial building in Iowa
Newmark has completed the disposition of the 251,100-square-foot single-tenant industrial building in Davenport, Iowa, at 8740 Zenith Ave. on behalf of Blue Vista Capital Management, LLC and Russell Development. The transaction was completed by the Newmark team of Michael VanBuskirk, Chris Robertson, Andy Gallas, Andrew Sandquist, Ben Greazel and Raegen...
Daily Iowan
Johnson County Board of Supervisors pass resolution opposing loosening gun restrictions
The Johnson County Board of Supervisors voted Thursday to publicly oppose a proposed amendment that loosen gun restrictions. The vote, coming during the board’s weekly formal meeting, was a resolution and was unanimously agreed upon by the supervisors. The amendment, Iowa Amendment 1, is on the ballot for the...
KCJJ
Friday night accident closes I-80 for several hours
An accident on Interstate 80 caused the roadway to be closed for multiple hours Friday night. The Iowa Department of Transportation reported the accident in the eastbound lanes of I-80 between the Dodge Street and Herbert Hoover Highway exits just before 10pm. Because the Herbert Hoover Highway exit is currently closed, eastbound I-80 traffic was forced to use the incident bypass route of Highway 218 south to Highway 1 to Highway 6 through Iowa City and West Liberty before taking Garfield Avenue back north to the interstate.
A Cedar Rapids Mexican Restaurant Has Finished Their Expansion
There will be more space to sit the next time you visit Mas Margaritas in Cedar Rapids! After months of hard work, the popular Mexican restaurant has finally completed their expansion. Early in 2022, Mas Margaritas announced on social media that they had started construction on a new expansion that...
247Sports
