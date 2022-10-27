Spartan Soccer headed to States for first time in school history

BECKLEY (WVDN) – After a stellar effort in a victory over George Washington that ended in overtime kicks, the Greenbrier East Men’s Soccer team is heading to Beckley this year for the first time in East history.

George Washington has been the reigning regional champion every year since 2010, and it had basically become a written rule to just pencil them into the state tournament even before the seasons begin. They also have knocked other Spartan teams out of state tournaments in almost every sport the last couple years.

Not so fast now, however, as the Spartans ended the Patriots’ reign of dominance and maybe, just maybe will start one of their own.

The ending to the Oct. 25 game was as big a thrill as you are going to see on a soccer field.

In the first overtime, GW’s Aiden Holbert had a chance to score on a penalty kick, but Spartan goalkeeper Joe Cochran dove and kept it from going in securing the tie for the time being.

Then the contest became a battle of kicks.

Michael Luechauer converted the first one for GW, then East’s Luke Dolin answered with a conversion of his own. Then, Wes Goodwin made one for GW, and Andrew Beverage did the same for the Spartans. Caleb Carney then missed a shot high over the goal and the Spartans’ Dawson Trusty nailed his. That put East up by one.

The final nail in the Patriots’ coffin came from Chase Mizia. GW’s McKabe Allara missed a shot that hit the left post on the goal, and Mizia drilled his on the next attempt, his second goal of the game, and the Spartans went wild in celebration.

Spartan captain Adam Seams never doubted the outcome.

“Honestly, I was not stressed until I gave up that penalty kick, but other than that I had the feeling of victory,” Seams said.

Going to the state tournament is a special feeling, and Seams knows that even though he is the captain, it is a team accomplishment, no questions asked.

“It’s pretty sweet knowing we are heading to states,” he said.

“This (whole) team is the captain; I just happen to be the vocal leader. All of us lead and help the team in some way to make us better,” Seams explained.

Once they get to the field in Beckley, there are a few things that have to happen if the Spartans want to take home the title.

“We have to lock in, play our game and enjoy it as we have been. This group doesn’t do well when we think, we just have to play and enjoy the moments we have together. We have to trust our teammates and enjoy what we have as a unit,” Seams concluded.

The Spartans are the top seed in the tournament and will face Wheeling Park at 10 a.m. next Friday, Nov. 4, at the YMCA Paul Cline Youth Sports Complex in Beckley.

