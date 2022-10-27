ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, WV

Spartan Soccer headed to States for first time in school history

By Brandon Baker
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wBnmr_0indUf3A00

BECKLEY (WVDN) – After a stellar effort in a victory over George Washington that ended in overtime kicks, the Greenbrier East Men’s Soccer team is heading to Beckley this year for the first time in East history.

George Washington has been the reigning regional champion every year since 2010, and it had basically become a written rule to just pencil them into the state tournament even before the seasons begin. They also have knocked other Spartan teams out of state tournaments in almost every sport the last couple years.

Not so fast now, however, as the Spartans ended the Patriots’ reign of dominance and maybe, just maybe will start one of their own.

The ending to the Oct. 25 game was as big a thrill as you are going to see on a soccer field.

In the first overtime, GW’s Aiden Holbert had a chance to score on a penalty kick, but Spartan goalkeeper Joe Cochran dove and kept it from going in securing the tie for the time being.

Then the contest became a battle of kicks.

Michael Luechauer converted the first one for GW, then East’s Luke Dolin answered with a conversion of his own. Then, Wes Goodwin made one for GW, and Andrew Beverage did the same for the Spartans. Caleb Carney then missed a shot high over the goal and the Spartans’ Dawson Trusty nailed his. That put East up by one.

The final nail in the Patriots’ coffin came from Chase Mizia. GW’s McKabe Allara missed a shot that hit the left post on the goal, and Mizia drilled his on the next attempt, his second goal of the game, and the Spartans went wild in celebration.

Spartan captain Adam Seams never doubted the outcome.

“Honestly, I was not stressed until I gave up that penalty kick, but other than that I had the feeling of victory,” Seams said.

Going to the state tournament is a special feeling, and Seams knows that even though he is the captain, it is a team accomplishment, no questions asked.

“It’s pretty sweet knowing we are heading to states,” he said.

“This (whole) team is the captain; I just happen to be the vocal leader. All of us lead and help the team in some way to make us better,” Seams explained.

Once they get to the field in Beckley, there are a few things that have to happen if the Spartans want to take home the title.

“We have to lock in, play our game and enjoy it as we have been. This group doesn’t do well when we think, we just have to play and enjoy the moments we have together. We have to trust our teammates and enjoy what we have as a unit,” Seams concluded.

The Spartans are the top seed in the tournament and will face Wheeling Park at 10 a.m. next Friday, Nov. 4, at the YMCA Paul Cline Youth Sports Complex in Beckley.

The post Spartan Soccer headed to States for first time in school history appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Missing people in Southern West Virginia

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – People go missing frequently, and some stay missing for a long time before they are found, living or deceased. Over 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States every year according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Fortunately, many missing children and adults are quickly found, alive and well. However, […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

“Tri-demic” virus spike hitting local schools hard

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – Medical professionals are warning of what they’re calling a “tri-demic”, as cases of the flu, COVID, and RSV are all spiking. One local school district is being hit particularly hard by the outbreak. Greenbrier County schools say they’re seeing absence rates much higher than normal, and they’ve even been forced to […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Volunteers needed for placing U.S. flags on veteran’s graves

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Hosted by Heart of God Ministries, volunteers are needed to assist in placing U.S. flags on veteran’s graves. This year, it will be taking place at the Greenwood Memorial Cemetery on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 9:00 A.M. “So, I asked the pastor could I do it this year and he said […]
BECKLEY, WV
woay.com

Powerball Jackpot reaches $800 million

Beckley, WV (WOAY) — No one won the estimated $700 million Powerball jackpot, meaning the big prize will grow to an estimated $800 million for the next drawing with a cash value of $383.7 million after taxes. Wednesday night’s winning numbers were: 19, 36, 37, 46, and 56.
BECKLEY, WV
wchstv.com

'Cancer cluster': Town blames surge of deadly cases on decades-old toxic contamination

MINDEN, W. Va. (SBG) — The nation is littered with sites where industrial chemicals and hazardous waste were once used and then discarded. In some of those places, local residents are now facing serious health risks from dangerous toxins left behind. We look at one West Virginia town that’s in the midst in the midst of a cancer epidemic, and why communities across the nation need to take heed.
MINDEN, WV
alleghenymountainradio.org

Amendment 2 On the WV November 8th Election Ballot

With the November 8th Election fast approaching, a lot of Pocahontas County voters are confused about Amendment 2 on the ballot. If it passes, the it would remove the WV Constitutional restriction that prohibits the legislature from eliminating the business equipment, business inventory and personal vehicle tax. It would not actually eliminate those personal property taxes, but would enable the State Legislature to do so next session if it chooses to do that.
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Local family turns loss into lesson

GHENT, WV (WVNS)– An avid lover of all things outdoors, Steven Poland was best known by his friends and family for his hatred of wearing shoes. Poland lost his battle with depression and addiction on October 20th, passing away at the age of 37. His mother, Becky Poland, says Steven was not one for having […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Missing teen in Greenbrier County

ALTA, WV (WVNS) – According to the Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management, a teenager has gone missing in the Alta area. The missing teenager is a 15-year-old boy from the Alta area. He was last seen wearing light jeans, a blue hoodie, a ballcap with flag, and he was wearing glasses. Anyone with […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WVNT-TV

Missing elderly woman in Mercer County found dead

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, an elderly woman was reported missing in the Bluefield area of Mercer County. Linda Sue Simpson, 75, of Bluefield was last known to be at her home on Sandlick Road in Bluefield on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 9:54 AM. According Lt. Steven Sommers, it is believed she left her home on foot going to an unknown location. It is not clear what she was wearing when she left her home.
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Beckley realtors say houses are needed on the market

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)–With the Census Bureau reporting nearly an 11 percent drop in single-family home sales in September, members of the Beckley Board of REALTORS reported a need for single-family homes to sell to buyers. “We don’t have a lot of new inventory coming on the market,” said Brian Brown of eXp Realty. “We […]
BECKLEY, WV
wchstv.com

Deputies: Human remains identified in Raleigh County

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies report human remains were found Monday in Raleigh County. Investigators identified the remains as Danny Lee Daff, 31, of Beckley, according to a news release from the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office. The news release said deputies are continuing to investigate.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Second gun caught in three days by TSA at West Virginia airport

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - TSA officers at Yeager Airport stopped a Raleigh County woman with a handgun at the security checkpoint early Friday morning at Yeager Airport. Officials said the gun was not loaded. This is the second gun caught in three days by TSA officers at Yeager Airport. When...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSLS

Giles County restaurant to be featured on America’s Best Restaurant

EGGLESTON, Va. – A restaurant in Giles County is getting some significant recognition. Crews from America’s Best Restaurant recently filmed at The Palisades in Eggleston. The Palisades offers elegant but casual dining inside a former general store. Shaena Muldoon, the restaurant owner, said her team served their best...
GILES COUNTY, VA
Hinton News

100 years ago: Tragedy remembered

John Luther "Lew" Maddy, a prohibition officer, tragically lost his life when Fourth Ave. in Hinton became the site of a multi-day police standoff 100 years ago. According to news reports from the time, Maddy was attempting to serve a lunacy warrant on a man named John Fredeking. Maddy's slaying and the subsequent standoff took place in July 1922. Reports state that Fredeking had been released from an asylum in May of the same year. Although he has heard the story his whole life, Lew Maddy's descendant, John Maddy, only recently began digging into the details. He said, "It's one of...
HINTON, WV
WVNS

Ritter Drive reopened after massive gas leak fixed

UPDATE: October 27, 2022 @ 3:00 PM | DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — Route 19 was reopened after a ‘major gas leak’ was quickly repaired, according to the DOH. The gas leak within the 1700 block of 4-H Lake Road and Grandview Road was reportedly caused by demolition in the area. Stick with 59News for more […]
DANIELS, WV
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
414K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy