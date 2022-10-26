ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KMTV 3 News Now

Douglas County Health Department shares Halloween safety tips

By KMTV Staff
 3 days ago
With Halloween almost here, the Douglas County Health Department shared some safety tips that will keep children and their families safe.

See the press release below:

Halloween should be fun for children, but only if it’s safe. That means adults need to balance fun and safety. With a little planning, the big people can even promote wellness by offering healthy treats and getting some exercise.

“It’s easy for children to forget about safety during the Halloween excitement,” Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse said. “They need the adults around them to be sure they’re safe.”

Your first consideration when picking a costume is how visible your child will be to drivers in the dark. Choose an outfit that is bright or make darker costumes more noticeable with some simple reflective tape, or light-up items like flashing reflectors or glow sticks. It’s also important for the costume to fit well to avoid trips, falls, or accidental contact with candles.

Non-toxic face paint lets children see better than a mask while trick-or-treating. Flame-resistant fabrics, wigs, and accessories increase safety. Talk to children before the big night and never let them trick-or-treat alone.

Halloween safety rules:

  • Cross streets at corners and use crosswalks when available.
  • Look twice and then look again before crossing.
  • Walk, never run, use sidewalks or paths, and stay out of the street.
  • Only visit well-lit houses and never enter the home of a stranger.
  • Avoid candles or luminaries and wear flame-resistant costumes.
  • Carry a flashlight or a glow stick to increase visibility.
  • Avoid broken glow stick fluids that can cause a burning sensation in the mouth or eyes.

Halloween is an opportunity for healthy family activities. A walk around the neighborhood provides good exercise. Non-food treats, like small toys, pencils or other school supplies are another option for Halloween handouts. It’s also wise for families to end the night with a thorough check of the treats that are brought home. Remove candy, foods or toys with small pieces that are not age-appropriate and are potential choking hazards for young children.
Additionally, parents should closely examine all items and throw away anything that is unwrapped, spoiled, or appears suspicious.

