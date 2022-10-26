ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

SA Hope Center breaks ground on expanded campus, expanded services

The San Antonio Hope Center broke ground on an expanded campus Thursday, preparing to meet an expanded need for services. "After the pandemic, and even during all this inflation, the need is just continuing to increase," said CEO Megan Legacy. "The cost of gas, the cost of housing, the cost of food..."
Local nonprofit is lending a hand to single parents without means of transportation

SAN ANTONIO - A local non-profit is teaming up with Carvana to achieve its mission of helping a parent in need. Driving Single Parents is a local non-profit that seeks to help lessen the burden on single parents without a means of transportation. After receiving hundreds of applicants, the board of directors selected and gave away a car to a local mother, Stephanie Talamantez.
Quince at the Polls empowering Latinas

The effort to get more Latinas at the polls was a big push in the "Quince to the Polls" event, hosted by Jolt Action and Harness. Both nonprofits that focus empowerment of voting and letting your voice be heard. Big ball gowns, lined up low riders and political activists and...
Superintendent of the Northside Independent School District announces retirement

SAN ANTONIO – Dr. Brian Woods, Superintendent of the Northside Independent School District, has announced his retirement effective by the end of the 2022-2023 school year. Woods has been the Superintendent of the NISD since July of 2012. He began his career as a Social Studies teacher, and also worked as an Assistant Principal, Vice Principal, Principal, Assistant Superintendent, and Deputy Superintendent. During his tenure, the NISD had seen many improvements, including the addition of 13 new schools, and a huge boost in student enrollment, amongst other accomplishments. In 2018, Woods won the Texas Superintendent of the Year by the Texas Association of School Boards.
East Central players' San Antonio All-Star game jersey presentation

SAN ANTONIO - Congratulations to the East Central Hornets' Danie Gauna, Samuel Padgitt, Michael Pinones, and Elijah Simons as they will represent Team Black in the 2023 San Antonio Sports All-Star football game presented by HEB. The game will be played on Saturday January 7th. For more information visit https://sanantoniosports.org/
Congratulations to the winner of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!

SAN ANTONIO – After weeks of anticipation, the St. Jude Dream Home is now one lucky viewer’s dream. "The whole thing is to kind of just to help you know St. Jude kids and their families and to know that in return we were blessed with this it's yeah like I said it's an amazing feeling."
BCSO to host its' first-ever Trunk-Or-Treat

SAN ANTONIO – Friday, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its first-ever Trunk-Or-Treat at their headquarters. The event will run from 6 pm until 8 pm. There will be music, games, free candy, and even a costume contest!. You’ll have the opportunity to visit with deputies from...
Cibolo resident claims $2 million Mega Millions prize

AUSTIN, Texas - Someone in Cibolo is a whole lot richer on Thursday. The resident recently claimed a Mega Millions prize worth $2 million for the drawing on Oct. 14. The ticket was purchased at QuikTrip No. 4032 off Interstate 35 North in Schertz. The winner elected to remain anonymous.
NICU infants at the Children's Hospital get into the Halloween spirit

SAN ANTONIO – NICU infants at the Children’s Hospital of San Antonio are getting into the Halloween spirit, and let me just warn you that the following images are super adorable. These little newborns were dressed up as princesses, JIF peanut butter, and iconic characters like Bob Ross...
Deputies apprehend inmate attempting to escape Bexar County jail

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County jail deputies said they detained an inmate that had breached the emergency exit door and ran out of a unit early Saturday morning. According to deputies, Genevieve Golden, 38, waited until the unit officer had just completed face to face observation checks. The unit officer returned to her station, and the inmate ran to the back of the unit of the Annex and breached an emergency exit door, then ran out of her unit.
The weekend is starting off sunny and cool with temperatures in the mid-50s

SAN ANTONIO - Clouds will move out this afternoon leaving mostly sunny skies. Afternoon highs will reach near 75 with breezy NW winds. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the Western counties until 7pm tonight along with an increased risk of wildfires. If you have plans out tonight, the evening will be a bit chilly with temperatures in the upper 50s.
