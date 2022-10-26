Read full article on original website
San Antonio Spurs waive teenage star in shock moveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
City of San Antonio spent over $700,000 to transport migrants in the last 3 monthsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
Popular San Antonio restaurant cops criticism for hosting Greg AbbottAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Award Winning Digestive and Colon Health Expert Karin Nahmani Comes to San AntonioSomething Something MediaSan Antonio, TX
Texas A&M San Antonio hosts panel with focus on school safety, leadership
SAN ANTONIO - Texas A&M San Antonio hosted an open panel Wednesday evening with a focus on school safety and leadership. The panel was made up of about eight people ranging from district leadership to legislators and bullying prevention experts. "With the malaise that is plaguing many of our school...
SA Hope Center breaks ground on expanded campus, expanded services
The San Antonio Hope Center broke ground on an expanded campus Thursday, preparing to meet an expanded need for services. "After the pandemic, and even during all this inflation, the need is just continuing to increase," said CEO Megan Legacy. "The cost of gas, the cost of housing, the cost of food..."
Local nonprofit is lending a hand to single parents without means of transportation
SAN ANTONIO - A local non-profit is teaming up with Carvana to achieve its mission of helping a parent in need. Driving Single Parents is a local non-profit that seeks to help lessen the burden on single parents without a means of transportation. After receiving hundreds of applicants, the board of directors selected and gave away a car to a local mother, Stephanie Talamantez.
San Antonio Zoo will honor military personnel with free admission throughout November
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Zoo is honoring military personnel and offering free admission, throughout the month of November. It applies to all active duty, retired, and veteran members of the military, national guard, and reserves. And as a bonus, they'll be able to enjoy this year's Zoo lights,...
Quince at the Polls empowering Latinas
The effort to get more Latinas at the polls was a big push in the "Quince to the Polls" event, hosted by Jolt Action and Harness. Both nonprofits that focus empowerment of voting and letting your voice be heard. Big ball gowns, lined up low riders and political activists and...
Superintendent of the Northside Independent School District announces retirement
SAN ANTONIO – Dr. Brian Woods, Superintendent of the Northside Independent School District, has announced his retirement effective by the end of the 2022-2023 school year. Woods has been the Superintendent of the NISD since July of 2012. He began his career as a Social Studies teacher, and also worked as an Assistant Principal, Vice Principal, Principal, Assistant Superintendent, and Deputy Superintendent. During his tenure, the NISD had seen many improvements, including the addition of 13 new schools, and a huge boost in student enrollment, amongst other accomplishments. In 2018, Woods won the Texas Superintendent of the Year by the Texas Association of School Boards.
East Central players' San Antonio All-Star game jersey presentation
SAN ANTONIO - Congratulations to the East Central Hornets' Danie Gauna, Samuel Padgitt, Michael Pinones, and Elijah Simons as they will represent Team Black in the 2023 San Antonio Sports All-Star football game presented by HEB. The game will be played on Saturday January 7th. For more information visit https://sanantoniosports.org/
Sheriffs talk about Governor Greg Abbott moving money from the state prison budget
SAN ANTONIO — This week we learned Operation Lone Star, which is the state's border security initiative is now funded for another 10 months. To pay for it Governor Greg Abbott announced he is taking money from the state's prison system budget. It's the $360,000,000 move by Governor Abbott...
Meals on Wheels' new facility expands meals, services available to community
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - Come November, workers at Meals on Wheels San Antonio will be trading in hard hats for hair nets and aprons. The new Meals on Wheels has plans to be bigger and better than they could've ever imagined with the capacity to serve triple the amount of people they do now.
NICU newborns at Methodist Children's Hospital are ready for their first Halloween
SAN ANTONIO – Newborns in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Methodist Children’s Hospital are costume ready to celebrate their very first Halloween. Each little infant is rocking around costumes from fuzzy animals, Super Mario Bros, and sweet treats. The costumes were handmade by NICU nurses and...
Congratulations to the winner of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!
SAN ANTONIO – After weeks of anticipation, the St. Jude Dream Home is now one lucky viewer’s dream. "The whole thing is to kind of just to help you know St. Jude kids and their families and to know that in return we were blessed with this it's yeah like I said it's an amazing feeling."
BCSO to host its' first-ever Trunk-Or-Treat
SAN ANTONIO – Friday, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its first-ever Trunk-Or-Treat at their headquarters. The event will run from 6 pm until 8 pm. There will be music, games, free candy, and even a costume contest!. You’ll have the opportunity to visit with deputies from...
Primarily Primates raises funds to bring 4-year-old monkey here from war-torn Ukraine
SAN ANTONIO - An atypical refugee named Harry from the war zone in Ukraine could be making his way to San Antonio soon but it will require more than just a bit of monkey business to get him here. Harry is a 4-year-old vervet monkey who may soon be brought...
Cibolo resident claims $2 million Mega Millions prize
AUSTIN, Texas - Someone in Cibolo is a whole lot richer on Thursday. The resident recently claimed a Mega Millions prize worth $2 million for the drawing on Oct. 14. The ticket was purchased at QuikTrip No. 4032 off Interstate 35 North in Schertz. The winner elected to remain anonymous.
Pay It 4ward: $1,000 to help keep dogs off the street and in loving homes
SAN ANTONIO - We continue to Pay It 4ward. Another deserving local non-profit was awarded a $1,000 check, courtesy of Carabin Shaw. This month’s big winner helps keep homeless and unwanted dogs off the street and placed into loving homes. The Heart of Texas K-9 Rescue is nestled just...
NICU infants at the Children's Hospital get into the Halloween spirit
SAN ANTONIO – NICU infants at the Children’s Hospital of San Antonio are getting into the Halloween spirit, and let me just warn you that the following images are super adorable. These little newborns were dressed up as princesses, JIF peanut butter, and iconic characters like Bob Ross...
"Somebody dropped the ball." Homeowner discovers she's under insured after house fire
Owning a home is one of the best long-term investments you can make. Homeowners insurance is the best way to protect your investment and your property inside; if you have adequate coverage. One local homeowner is finding out the hard way, how being under insured can cost in you in...
Deputies apprehend inmate attempting to escape Bexar County jail
SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County jail deputies said they detained an inmate that had breached the emergency exit door and ran out of a unit early Saturday morning. According to deputies, Genevieve Golden, 38, waited until the unit officer had just completed face to face observation checks. The unit officer returned to her station, and the inmate ran to the back of the unit of the Annex and breached an emergency exit door, then ran out of her unit.
The weekend is starting off sunny and cool with temperatures in the mid-50s
SAN ANTONIO - Clouds will move out this afternoon leaving mostly sunny skies. Afternoon highs will reach near 75 with breezy NW winds. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the Western counties until 7pm tonight along with an increased risk of wildfires. If you have plans out tonight, the evening will be a bit chilly with temperatures in the upper 50s.
Cold front Friday morning will trigger strong to severe thunderstorms
SAN ANTONIO - There is a threat of strong to severe storms late tonight into Friday morning. The primary threats will be large hail and damaging winds. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. We will see more clouds this afternoon as gulf moisture returns ahead of a Pacific front....
