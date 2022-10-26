Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating reported shooting in Jonesville
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are responding to a reported shooting in Jonesville. Union County dispatch said deputies responded to Church Street at around 1:50 p.m. According to Union County dispatch, details about the situation are limited as deputies try to...
Armed robbery at Greenville Co. Dunkin Donuts
Around 1:30 p.m. the Dunkin Donuts on the 2000 block of Wade Hampton Blvd was robbed by a man after he presented a gun inside the store, according to deputies.
1 dead in shooting near Greenville Co. apartments
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died in a shooting at an apartment complex in Mauldin. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said they responded to Lions Gate Apartments on the 200 block of Old Mill Road in reference to the shooting. Upon arrival, investigators located a man with at least one gunshot wound. […]
Coroner investigates inmate death in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after an inmate died Friday afternoon at a hospital in Spartanburg. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office responded to Spartanburg Regional Medical in reference to the death. The coroner pronounced 48-year-old John Edward Miller, of Spartanburg, dead around 2:25 p.m. Miller was being held at the Spartanburg County […]
WYFF4.com
Man robs Dunkin Donuts shop in Greenville, deputies says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A man has robbed a Dunkin Donuts shop in Greenville, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's office. Deputies said that authorities responded to the Dunkin Donuts on Wade Hampton Boulevard, just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The suspect was described as wearing a blue jean jacket,...
Shooting investigation underway in Union Co.
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A shooting investigation is underway in Union County. The Union County Sheriff’s Office and the Jonesville Police Department responded to Church Street in reference to the shooting at 1:50 p.m. According to Jonesville Police, one person was killed. No arrests have been made. Police say this is an isolated incident. […]
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies victim from overnight shooting in Mauldin
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mauldin Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that killed one person on Saturday morning in Mauldin. Officers said they responded to Lions Gate Apartments along Old Mill Road after someone reported gun shots. When Officers arrived, they found a man who’d been shot at least once lying in the breezeway of the apartment building.
Three charged in Spartanburg murder case
Three suspects are now in custody following a murder here in the Upstate, earlier this month. As we previously reported, 29 year old Giorgio Littlejohn was shot and killed at Twerkerz Bar and Grill in Spartanburg, October 16th.
1 dead, 1 injured in overnight crash in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died and another person was injured Saturday in an overnight crash in Greenville. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:20 a.m. on Highway 124. Troopers said a Toyota Camry was traveling west when it went left of center and hit a motorcyclist head-on. The […]
FOX Carolina
1 dead, 1 injured after ATV overturns in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office announced that one person died and another was injured during an ATV crash on Friday night. Officials said crews responded to the scene at around 11:00 p.m. last night. According to the Coroner’s Office, it appears that the...
FOX Carolina
Motorcyclist dies after crashing head-on into car in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a crash in Greenville County that killed a motorcyclist on Saturday morning. Troopers said the crash happened at around 2:20 a.m. along Highway 124. According to troopers, the motorcyclist was traveling along Highway 124 when they...
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for Greenville Co. woman missing for 3 weeks
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who was last seen on Oct. 5. Ashley Colditz, 33, was last seen in the Cherrydale area in Greenville County, according to deputies. She was reportedly accompanied by a man named Dustin Bell, who goes by the name “Trouble”.
WYFF4.com
Three men arrested in deadly shooting outside Spartanburg County bar
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Three men have been charged with murder in a deadly shooting outside an Upstate bar. The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office says Georgio Littlejohn, 29, was shot in the head and killed outside Twerkerz Southside Bar and Grill on Oct. 16 just after 4:30 a.m. On Friday,...
WBTV
911 call about men ‘acting suspiciously’ leads to chase in Union County
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – Two people have been arrested and authorities are searching for a third person after a law enforcement chase in Union County on Friday, authorities said. According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started in the Unionville area of Indian Trail Road and...
Person who cut ankle monitor in Spartanburg Co. in custody
A person who cut off their home detention ankle monitor was taken into custody after a search Thursday afternoon in Spartanburg County neighborhood.
WYFF4.com
Anderson man dies after ATV overturns, coroner says
ANDERSON, S.C. — A man from Anderson has died after an ATV he was driving overturns, according to Greg L. Shore with the Anderson County Coroner's Office. Shore said Zachary A. Sears, 31, of Anderson was driving an ATV-Razor with a passenger in an open field on his property Friday night.
Deputies hold press conference in reference to Spartanburg Co. homicide
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference Friday afternoon in reference to a fatal shooting. 7NEWS previously reported that on October 16th, a shooting happened near Twerkerz Southside Bar and Grill on South Church Street. 29-year-old Georgio Shavonte Littlejohn, of Greenville, was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
1 dead after flipping truck in Laurens Co.
1 person has died and 2 were injured following a truck flipping in Laurens county on Thursday morning.
accesswdun.com
Raids in Hart, Franklin counties lead to numerous gang arrests
Hart County Sheriff Mike Cleveland said six simultaneous search warrants executed Thursday in Hart and Franklin counties led to 11 arrests, including two for conspiracy to commit murder. Cleveland said the search warrants were the culmination of an ongoing drug, gang, and violent activity investigation. “Right now, we can't say...
FOX Carolina
11 individuals arrested following investigation on drug, gang violence in GA county
HARTWELL, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Hart County Sheriff’s Office said 11 individuals were arrested following an investigation on drug and gang violence. According to the Sheriff’s Office, six search warrants were executed in Hart and Franklin Counties on Thursday, October 27 following the investigation. The following individuals...
Comments / 0