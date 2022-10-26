ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating reported shooting in Jonesville

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are responding to a reported shooting in Jonesville. Union County dispatch said deputies responded to Church Street at around 1:50 p.m. According to Union County dispatch, details about the situation are limited as deputies try to...
JONESVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

1 dead in shooting near Greenville Co. apartments

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died in a shooting at an apartment complex in Mauldin. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said they responded to Lions Gate Apartments on the 200 block of Old Mill Road in reference to the shooting. Upon arrival, investigators located a man with at least one gunshot wound. […]
MAULDIN, SC
WSPA 7News

Coroner investigates inmate death in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after an inmate died Friday afternoon at a hospital in Spartanburg. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office responded to Spartanburg Regional Medical in reference to the death. The coroner pronounced 48-year-old John Edward Miller, of Spartanburg, dead around 2:25 p.m. Miller was being held at the Spartanburg County […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Man robs Dunkin Donuts shop in Greenville, deputies says

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A man has robbed a Dunkin Donuts shop in Greenville, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's office. Deputies said that authorities responded to the Dunkin Donuts on Wade Hampton Boulevard, just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The suspect was described as wearing a blue jean jacket,...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Shooting investigation underway in Union Co.

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A shooting investigation is underway in Union County. The Union County Sheriff’s Office and the Jonesville Police Department responded to Church Street in reference to the shooting at 1:50 p.m. According to Jonesville Police, one person was killed. No arrests have been made. Police say this is an isolated incident. […]
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim from overnight shooting in Mauldin

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mauldin Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that killed one person on Saturday morning in Mauldin. Officers said they responded to Lions Gate Apartments along Old Mill Road after someone reported gun shots. When Officers arrived, they found a man who’d been shot at least once lying in the breezeway of the apartment building.
MAULDIN, SC
WSPA 7News

1 dead, 1 injured in overnight crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died and another person was injured Saturday in an overnight crash in Greenville. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:20 a.m. on Highway 124. Troopers said a Toyota Camry was traveling west when it went left of center and hit a motorcyclist head-on. The […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

1 dead, 1 injured after ATV overturns in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office announced that one person died and another was injured during an ATV crash on Friday night. Officials said crews responded to the scene at around 11:00 p.m. last night. According to the Coroner’s Office, it appears that the...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Motorcyclist dies after crashing head-on into car in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a crash in Greenville County that killed a motorcyclist on Saturday morning. Troopers said the crash happened at around 2:20 a.m. along Highway 124. According to troopers, the motorcyclist was traveling along Highway 124 when they...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for Greenville Co. woman missing for 3 weeks

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who was last seen on Oct. 5. Ashley Colditz, 33, was last seen in the Cherrydale area in Greenville County, according to deputies. She was reportedly accompanied by a man named Dustin Bell, who goes by the name “Trouble”.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Anderson man dies after ATV overturns, coroner says

ANDERSON, S.C. — A man from Anderson has died after an ATV he was driving overturns, according to Greg L. Shore with the Anderson County Coroner's Office. Shore said Zachary A. Sears, 31, of Anderson was driving an ATV-Razor with a passenger in an open field on his property Friday night.
ANDERSON, SC
WSPA 7News

Deputies hold press conference in reference to Spartanburg Co. homicide

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference Friday afternoon in reference to a fatal shooting. 7NEWS previously reported that on October 16th, a shooting happened near Twerkerz Southside Bar and Grill on South Church Street. 29-year-old Georgio Shavonte Littlejohn, of Greenville, was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
accesswdun.com

Raids in Hart, Franklin counties lead to numerous gang arrests

Hart County Sheriff Mike Cleveland said six simultaneous search warrants executed Thursday in Hart and Franklin counties led to 11 arrests, including two for conspiracy to commit murder. Cleveland said the search warrants were the culmination of an ongoing drug, gang, and violent activity investigation. “Right now, we can't say...
HART COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy