L.A. Weekly
Gallery: Bar Cecil Chef Gabriel Woo Serves Dinner Under The Date Palms
Chef Gabriel Woo left the comfy confines of his almost-impossible-to-get-a-reservation- at restaurant, Bar Cecil in Palm Springs, this week to serve an Outstanding in The Field dinner under the date palms at the Flying Disc Ranch in Thermal, California. Just as the temperatures are beginning to drop and the snowbird...
visitpalmsprings.com
A Better City for Pets
Palm Springs is a Certified City in the Better Cities for Pets program. This program helps cities be pet-friendly so more people can enjoy the benefits of a life with pets. We are committed to pets and pet owners and continuously adapt new ways to improve how they live, work, and play. With more progressive pet-friendly policies in place, we believe we are helping to change hearts and minds. Read More.
newsmirror.net
Cookie Co. opens in Yucaipa with fanfare
For all those with a sweet tooth, Yucaipa has a new place to get your cookie fix. Cookie Co. opened last weekend at 31495 Yucaipa Blvd., Suite 2. The grand opening was full of fan fare, as the L.A. Rams were in attendance, signing autographs and posing for pictures with fans.
ukenreport.com
Pride Dome of Light Will Celebrate Annual Event
PALM SPRINGS — The Pride Dome of Light, a special light installation celebrating Pride, will encase downtown on North Palm Canyon Drive with East Andreas Road as the center point. The installation will be visible starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, through Saturday night, Nov. 5. Greater...
palmspringslife.com
Lawrence Lazzaro and Nicholas Hertneck
A lot of progress can be made in just 12 months. Simply ask Nicholas Hertneck and Lawrence Lazzaro, interior designers-cum-retailers who own and operate Palm Desert’s Modern Hacienda in addition to Nicholas Lawrence Design. “This year we have grown a great deal, says Lazzaro, who shares that there are...
localemagazine.com
From Happy Hour to Prime Rib Wednesdays, Here Are 5 Reasons Palm Desert’s Stuft
Stuft Pizza Bar and Grill in La Quinta and Palm Desert is a popular foodie hotspot because it truly has something for everyone! Offering quality pizza and other fan-favorite cuisine in the desert for 18 years, Stuft Pizza has built a tried-and-true name for their family-owned pizzeria. In 1976, Jack and Pat Bertram opened the first Stuft Pizza and offered pizza only on a take-out basis. But Jack had his eye on bigger and better things. With the help of his kids, they expanded upon the traditional pizzeria concept, and today, you can get a lot more on the menu at Stuft Pizza. To celebrate their 18 year anniversary in La Quinta, head in on Nov. 7! Here’s why we love this tasty locale for just about every occasion.
viewpointsonline.org
Ghost tales spook RCC staff and students
A gust of wind on a windless morning distracts you from the man wearing a suit and carrying a briefcase walking toward you in the Quad. As you look back to the man, he’s gone. Walking toward your car on the first level of the nearly empty parking garage...
nbcpalmsprings.com
How To Improve Your Street-Safety On Halloween
With Halloween right around the corner, local law enforcement is ensuring the safety of both the trick-or-treaters and others celebrating the holiday. Today, we are shining light on pedestrian safety on Halloween night. The holiday falls on the last day of National Pedestrian Safety Month and is historically one of...
Palm Springs, October 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
coachellavalleyweekly.com
Beyond Van Gogh – Palm Springs
Through the use of cutting-edge projection technology and an original score, Beyond Van Gogh breathes new life into over 300 of Van Gogh’s artworks. Occupying over 30,000 square feet, Beyond Van Gogh is the largest immersive experience in the country, offering guests ample room to safely enjoy the exhibit.
localemagazine.com
This Private Resort and Vineyard Vacation Rental in Temecula Will Make Your Jaw Drop
Vaquero Resort Is the Perfect Place for a Stylish, Week-Long Celebration. Searching for a place to celebrate a bachelor or bachelorette, relax under one roof with the family, take your company on a work retreat or vacay with friends and family? Look no further than this premier private resort and vineyard in Temecula! Five acres of luxury, endless activities and enough space to sleep 28 guests, this vacation rental is truly everything you could dream of. Whether you’re heading on an adults-only trip or taking the kiddos along, Vaquero Resort is a destination for everyone.
visitpalmsprings.com
I Heart Mac & Cheese
The newly opened Palm Springs I Heart Mac & Cheese franchise is managed by BMC Foods Corporation, headed up by entrepreneur Blu Bryan. Bryan brought his own brand of community-service focus to the franchise, and before he opened the restaurant (the first in California) he insisted that the franchise put in place some very forward-thinking management practices.
The Friday Flyer
Canyon Lake couple celebrates 75th anniversary
Canyon Lakers Robert Cooper, 96, and Luciene Cadieux, 94, otherwise known as Bob and Lu Cooper, celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary with family and friends over the weekend. The couple were married on Oct. 25, 1947 in Los Angeles. Bob served in the Navy and was a World War II...
KTLA.com
Massive rave in San Bernardino will have Narcan kits ready
In an effort to prevent overdoses, festival company Insomniac will allow sealed Naloxone kits at upcoming events, starting with Escape: Psycho Circus in San Bernardino this weekend. Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, is a nasal spray that can treat narcotic overdoses. The company is partnering with End Overdose to raise...
discovercathedralcity.com
City Council Approves Drone Light Show as Part of 8th Annual Cathedral City Hot Air Balloon Festival
The City Council of Cathedral City approved a gift in the amount of $50,000 from Grizzly Entertainment for a drone light show at the Cathedral City Hot Air Balloon Festival. The unanimous vote took place at the regular meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. The 200-drone unit light show will...
Greener grass with less water? New batch of water-saving grasses showing great promise
UC Riverside has bred grass to better adapt to California's climate for decades, but they've recently hit on a new strain that might be the best yet.
Evacuations continue in San Jacinto from strong pool chemical smell
A leak of pool chemicals from a shipping container emitted a strong smell in a San Jacinto residential neighborhood Saturday, forcing the evacuation of some homes.
City of Coachella, Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians agree to Dillon Road corridor beautification project
The Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians and the city of Coachella have agreed on a beautification project for the Dillon Road corridor, which is located between Interstate 10 and Highway 86. The tribe and city officials will sign the memo of agreement at a ceremony on Monday. Officials said the partnership aims to increase The post City of Coachella, Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians agree to Dillon Road corridor beautification project appeared first on KESQ.
Temperatures in the 70s by next week
We've been staying cool and comfortable in the 80s. We're expected to see low 80's up until Friday. Although it heats up just a tad by this weekend, temperatures continue to cool down well into the 70s by Wednesday next week. Daily highs will be around 80 degrees for most of the Coachella Valley tomorrow. The post Temperatures in the 70s by next week appeared first on KESQ.
Masked men rob Halloween pop-up shop in Riverside County
It was more trick than treat when employees of a Spirit Halloween pop-up store in Jurupa Valley were robbed at gunpoint late Friday night. Two masked men wearing dark-colored hoodies and carrying handguns walked into the store on the 6300 block of Pats Ranch Road around 11:00 p.m. and demanded money, according to the Riverside […]
