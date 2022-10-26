Read full article on original website
Basil Hayden
3d ago
The times they be a changing, A 1-9 team being invited to a playoff game,. be sure everyone gets a participant ribbon, or is it trophy time, at 1-9. ????
FNTD OHSAA Playoffs First Round Recap
The 2022 high school football playoffs begin this week!
Ohio high school football playoff scores, highlights
The game of the week is a Division I, Region 4, matchup between No. 9 seed St. Xavier and No. 8 Fairfield. Crews will be across the Tri-State covering Friday's top games.
spectrumnews1.com
OHSAA football playoffs begin Friday
OHIO — What begins on Friday with the playoffs culminates in just seven schools winning state championships, in the Ohio High School Athletic Association football tournament. However, seven schools can already claim OHSAA 2022 football titles; winning the final Ohio high school football Associated Press poll crowns. Congratulations to...
Northeast Ohio trick-or-treat times for 2022
FOX 8 has gathered a list of local communities hosting Trick-or-Treating so you and your family can make the most of the Halloween season.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 1 of playoffs
COLUMBUS, Ohio — We've made it — the first week of high school football playoffs is upon us. To get the playoffs started, 10TV's Dom Tiberi will be at New Albany vs. Westerville North for Game of the Week. First & 10 featured games:. Game of the Week:...
Ohio high school football playoffs: Check brackets, get live updates from OHSAA regionals
The 2022 Ohio high school football playoffs kicked off on Friday night with OHSAA regional playoff games across the state. You can follow all of the OHSAA playoff games live on SBLive Ohio including live game updates, scores, game stories, video highlights, photo galleries and more. Bookmark ...
Courtney explodes for 8 TDs in United win
Luke Courtney also totaled over 500 yards of offense in the win.
Elks boys soccer wins third-straight district title
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WDTN) – The No. 1-seeded Centerville boys soccer team cruised to a 3-0 shutout win over Anderson in the Div. 1 Southwest 1 bracket to capture the Elks’ third straight district title on Thursday night. Centerville now advances to the Div. 1 regional semifinal to face Archbishop Moeller next Wednesday at 7 […]
Winning Mega Millions lottery numbers for Friday, October 28, 2022: See all the prizes hit in Ohio
Although nobody hit the $64 million jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery drawing for Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, there were still plenty of people who won smaller prizes throughout the state of Ohio. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News...
Michigan high school football playoffs: Detroit Cass Tech blows out West Bloomfield, 38-13
It took about two-and-a-half quarters for the “Over-rated!” chants to come from the Detroit Cass Tech fans, but by that time, the Technicians had launched several big plays and were firmly in control of their Division 1 first-round playoff game at West Bloomfield. Cass Tech — which needed to beat Detroit King and Birmingham Brother Rice in the final two weeks to even earn a playoff berth — proved they belonged in the field with a 38-13...
Northeast Ohioan who crashed the Capitol Jan. 6 finally understands: ‘I was one of those morons:’ Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Christine Priola, an occupational therapist for Cleveland schools, wrote a 10-page letter explaining her motivation for participating in the Jan. 6 uprising -- and her remorse after. “I do not want people out there acting like morons. I was one of those morons,” she wrote to the...
3 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio or you have to travel there often, and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients.
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this joint serves some of the best fish fry in the area. They serve fried North Atlantic cod that's both battered and breaded by hand. Customers highly recommend getting Union House's delicious pierogis as well; they offer potato and cheese, sweet cheese, and sauerkraut. They also have a tasty fish sandwich with coleslaw.
J.D. Vance campaigns with Gov. Mike DeWine; Tim Ryan stumps in Appalachia as Ohio’s U.S. Senate election nears
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio – With the election just 10 days away, J.D. Vance spent his Saturday trying to consolidate votes among Ohio Republicans, while Ryan worked to try to peel them off. J.D. Vance, a Republican writer who’s positioned himself in this race as a conservative insurgent, appeared in Cincinnati...
Northeast Ohio's most notorious serial killers
Everyone seems to be binging on documentaries about real-life horror stories. But did you know that Northeast Ohio has been home to many serial killers?
3 Unique Restaurants in Ohio Have Been Ranked Among the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some unique new restaurants to try in Ohio, you've come to the right place.
Did anybody win the $715 million Powerball jackpot? See the winning numbers and all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Oct. 16, 2022. Although nobody hit the $715 million jackpot in the latest Powerball drawing that was held on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, the Ohio Lottery says there are still thousands of winners across the state taking home prize money.
Alcoholic Mountain Dew Coming To Ohio
Hard MTN Dew is only available in nine other states.
Early Vote Figures in Ohio Paint a Muddled Picture
In-person voting is way up compared to 2018, but the decline in absentee ballot requests means only a modest increase overall
Northeast Ohio doctor who claimed COVID vaccine makes you magnetic under Ohio Medical Board investigation
CLEVELAND — The Middleburg Heights doctor who gained national attention by telling Ohio lawmakers that COVID-19 vaccines magnetize their recipients and “interface” with 5G towers is facing the possibility of losing her license to practice medicine. In a letter written last month, the State Medical Board of...
Comments / 2