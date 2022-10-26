ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Basil Hayden
3d ago

The times they be a changing, A 1-9 team being invited to a playoff game,. be sure everyone gets a participant ribbon, or is it trophy time, at 1-9. ????

spectrumnews1.com

OHSAA football playoffs begin Friday

OHIO — What begins on Friday with the playoffs culminates in just seven schools winning state championships, in the Ohio High School Athletic Association football tournament. However, seven schools can already claim OHSAA 2022 football titles; winning the final Ohio high school football Associated Press poll crowns. Congratulations to...
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Elks boys soccer wins third-straight district title

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WDTN) – The No. 1-seeded Centerville boys soccer team cruised to a 3-0 shutout win over Anderson in the Div. 1 Southwest 1 bracket to capture the Elks’ third straight district title on Thursday night. Centerville now advances to the Div. 1 regional semifinal to face Archbishop Moeller next Wednesday at 7 […]
CENTERVILLE, OH
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan high school football playoffs: Detroit Cass Tech blows out West Bloomfield, 38-13

It took about two-and-a-half quarters for the “Over-rated!” chants to come from the Detroit Cass Tech fans, but by that time, the Technicians had launched several big plays and were firmly in control of their Division 1 first-round playoff game at West Bloomfield. Cass Tech — which needed to beat Detroit King and Birmingham Brother Rice in the final two weeks to even earn a playoff berth — proved they belonged in the field with a 38-13...
DETROIT, MI
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio or you have to travel there often, and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this joint serves some of the best fish fry in the area. They serve fried North Atlantic cod that's both battered and breaded by hand. Customers highly recommend getting Union House's delicious pierogis as well; they offer potato and cheese, sweet cheese, and sauerkraut. They also have a tasty fish sandwich with coleslaw.
OHIO STATE
