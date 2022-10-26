Read full article on original website
North Dakota AG: Poll workers can’t demand citizenship proof
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Some poll workers in North Dakota who created confusion and frustration during the spring primary by allegedly demanding proof of U.S. citizenship particularly from immigrants and people of color had no power to do so, the state attorney general said. Attorney General Drew Wrigley said...
Mills, LePage differ sharply on Maine's economic health
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and former two-term Republican Gov. Paul LePage had starkly different views of the state's economy as things got feisty during their fourth debate Thursday evening. LePage went on the attack against the incumbent, suggesting the economy has gone to pot since...
Editorial Roundup: West Virginia
The Intelligencer. October 26, 2022. If you have received care from a nurse in West Virginia lately, you may have noticed it seems as though they have a lot on their plates — yet they still manage to get the job done. Among the reasons for that increased workload is a shortage of nurses, and the problem is expected only to get worse.
New Mexico marks progress with oil well plugging program
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico land managers say more than 130 abandoned oil and natural gas wells have been plugged on state trust lands as part of an enforcement program that began two years ago. Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard announced the progress Thursday, saying the savings to...
Regional opioid strike force makes 1st arrest, in Maine
KENNEBUNK, Maine (AP) — An osteopathic physician charged with illegally distributing opioids and other controlled substances marked the first arrest by the New England Prescription Opioid Strike Force. Dr. Merideth C. Norris, 52, of Kennebunk, prescribed controlled substances without any legitimate medical purpose, federal law enforcement officials said. She...
Beshear pushes education priorities amid poor test scores
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear renewed his push Thursday for higher teacher salaries and state-funded preschool for 4-year-olds, offering a response to statewide test scores showing setbacks among many students caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Flanked by state education leaders, the Democratic governor urged the Republican-dominated...
Editorial Roundup: Georgia
Brunswick News. October 22, 2022. Editorial: Use every opportunity to reinforce safe driving with your teen. While likely unnoticed by most parents and teens, the Georgia Department of Driver Services has been observing National Teen Driver Safety Week since Oct. 17. It is one week out of the year, designated by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and which ends Sunday, when parents are doubly urged to review the rules of safe driving with their children and implore compliance.
Editorial Roundup: New Yorker
Auburn Citizen. October 23, 2022. Editorial: Get NY voting law case resolved quickly. New York state election laws have already guided two primary elections and the early period of absentee ballot voting in the general election for 2022, but that didn’t stop a state judge from throwing chaos into the process with a decision Friday afternoon.
Police shooting death of Colorado man in crisis draws review
DENVER (AP) — A grand jury will investigated the death of a 22-year-old Colorado man who was shot by police after calling 911 for roadside assistance while experiencing what his mother described as a mental health crisis. The development announced by prosecutors late Wednesday comes after the parents of...
Gas prices rise in NJ, decline across nation at large
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices rose in New Jersey but declined across the nation at large amid fluctuating oil prices and low demand. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.77, up nine cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.45 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
LETTERS: Readers critical of Trib Q&As with Anderson, Shank
After reading the questions posed by Trib editor Steve Boggs and former opinion editor Bill Whitaker to Doc Anderson and Erin Shank, I’m not sure I’ve ever read a more one-sided biased set of questions to Anderson compared to the softball questions posed to Shank. The questions posed...
Historical commission taking applications for merit awards
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Historical Commission is taking applications for awards to honor people or groups that work to study and preserve Tennessee’s heritage. The commission said Thursday that its Certificates of Merit are presented each May, during National Preservation Month. The deadline for submissions is...
Bees hit by winds, storm surge, rain during Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — This summer has been the toughest in decades on Southwest Florida beekeepers, who were hit hard last month by powerful Hurricane Ian. Ian came at a particularly bad time because beekeepers and honey producers here rely on the late summer/early fall Brazilian pepper bloom.
Other cold cases checked after man charged in 1989 killings
RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — Police are investigating whether an upstate New York man is linked to cold case killings in New York after he was recently charged with the 1989 stabbing deaths of his in-laws in Vermont. Michael Louise was arraigned in Vermont Superior Court in Rutland on Friday,...
Delaware woman hits lottery twice in one week, wins $400,000
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A 70-year-old woman from Delaware hit the lottery twice within one week, claiming two six-figure rewards totaling $400,000. The News Journal reports that the Newark woman, who wished to remain anonymous, bought two $100K Ultimate Cash Instant Game tickets and found that one was a winner.
2 dead in Southern California shopping center stabbing
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two people were fatally stabbed Thursday at a Los Angeles County shopping center and a suspect was taken into custody, authorities said. Deputies called to the scene shortly before noon in Palmdale, north of Los Angeles, found a woman in the parking lot of the Destination O Eight Shopping Center. She was pronounced dead at the scene. A man who had been stabbed at least once in another area of the parking lot died at a hospital, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Crash involving school buses on I-75 sends 8 to hospitals
WETHERINGTON, Ohio (AP) — A crash on an Ohio interstate involving three school buses transporting a high school football team sent eight people to local hospitals, but no serious injuries were reported, authorities said. The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on I-75 in West Chester Township...
PHOTOS — High school football Week 10 around Waco, Central Texas
PHOTOS: Take a look at high school football scenes from around the Waco and Centex area on Oct. 28, 2022. #txhsfb #TribFridayNight.
2 charged in shooting that injured 6 outside funeral
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Two people have been charged in a shooting that injured six people, one critically, outside a Pittsburgh church where a funeral was being held, authorities said. Nineteen-year-old Shawn Davis of McKees Rocks and a 16-year-old Pittsburgh youth are both charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and...
