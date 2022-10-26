ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen Parish, LA

NWS: Tornado touched down in Allen Parish today

By Scott Yoshonis
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aZxBv_0indSFDy00

ALLEN PARISH, La. ( KLFY ) — The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down northwest of Oberlin this morning.

The EF-2-rated tornado touched down around 4:39 a.m. near Mike Manuel Road, with estimated peak winds of 111 miles per hour, according to the NWS. The tornado is believed to have stayed on the ground for about a minute, covering about half a mile. The path was estimated at 170 yards.

NOAA releases winter weather outlook: How La Niña will impact La.

The tornado blew a tree into a manufactured home, ripping off the home’s front porch awning, according to the NWS.

Another home was damaged when a carport fell onto a car. The roll-up door of a small industrial building was damaged and a parked and loaded construction trailer was pushed 4 to 6 feet.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

KLFY Daily Digest

The tornado also toppled a couple of trees and snapped the tops off of others.

Damage from a tornado that touched down ion Allen Parish this morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish Authorities Asking for Assistance in October Vehicle Burglary Case in Moss Bluff

Calcasieu Parish Authorities Asking for Assistance in October Vehicle Burglary Case in Moss Bluff. Moss Bluff, Louisiana – On October 27, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 3200 block of North Perkins Ferry Road in Moss Bluff, Louisiana that occurred between October 22 at 1 PM and October 25 at 8 AM.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
theleesvilleleader.com

Another successful effort for Bo the Bloodhound

Bo the Vernon Parish Bloodhound made another successful find on Wednesday when he assisted the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office in locating a Welsh man reported missing on Tuesday. According to authorities, Taylor A. Mallett, 24, left his home at 6 a.m. that day saying he was headed to work,...
VERNON PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Calcasieu Parish Asking for Assistance in October 27 Burglary Investigation in Sulphur

Authorities in Calcasieu Parish Asking for Assistance in October 27 Burglary Investigation in Sulphur. Sulphur, Louisiana – On October 27, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating a burglary that occurred in the 4000 block of South Beglis Parkway in Sulphur, Louisiana on October 27 at 12:24 AM.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Pedestrian Killed, Driver Arrested in Fatal Early Morning Crash on I-10 in Louisiana

Pedestrian Killed, Driver Arrested in Fatal Early Morning Crash on I-10 in Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on October 26, 2022, that on October 25, 2022, shortly after 2:00 a.m., LSP Troop I responded to a report of a stalled vehicle in the center eastbound lane of Interstate 10 west of Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, around mile marker 108. The responding trooper discovered shortly after arriving that a person had been struck by a pickup truck just east of the abandoned vehicle.
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

New Roundabout to Connect Youngsville and Broussard

Mayors and the respective councils for the cities of Broussard and Youngsville came together on Wednesday to announce a new roundabout and roadway that will connect them in an effort "to continue to keep pace with our rapid growth." Broussard Mayor Ray Bourque and Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter each spoke...
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 28, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 28, 2022. Gary Brent Harlow, 43, Sulphur: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000. Derick Van Monk, 36, Lake Charles: Drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons. Chris Dale Ardoin, 62, Lacassine: Residential contractor fraud $1,000 or more but...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

UPDATE: Missing Welsh man found safe

A Welsh man, Taylor A. Mallett, reported missing by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday has been located and is safe, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. When Mallett left home at about 6 a.m., he said he was headed to work in Westlake, but never...
WELSH, LA
WGNO

WGNO

35K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy