750thegame.com
Listen: Gonzaga’s Mark Few talks realignment, college hoops on the BFT
Gonzaga head coach Mark Few watches his team during practice Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in San Francisco. Gonzaga faces Arkansas in a round of 16 game of the NCAA college basketball tournament on Thursday. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Gonzaga head men’s basketball coach Mark Few made waves on Thursday’s Bald...
KHQ Right Now
'That 40 minutes, he's not my friend.' Exhibition pits Gonzaga's Drew Timme against longtime trainer, Tennessee asst. Rod Clark
Rod Clark was fresh off an NAIA college basketball career, working at a Nike factory store in Dallas and trying to break into the AAU coaching scene. His first AAU gig came with Dallas-based club RM5 Elite and the next summer he started coaching another EYBL team in the area, Nike Pro Skills.
How to watch the Gonzaga-Tennessee game
FRISCO, Texas – Gonzaga basketball season kicks off Friday with an exhibition game against the Tennessee Volunteers. This game is unlike your typical Zag game, though. The game will be live on Pay-Per-View and will cost $9.99 to watch. All proceeds from the game will go to McLendon Foundation. The foundation was established in 1999 to honor the legacy of...
Spokane’s Lucas Reynolds Looking To Help Put University On The Map
2023 Spokane (Wash.) University LB Lucas Reynolds is striving to help put University on the map. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound senior plays a pivotal role on the Titans defense with his top-flight pass rushing ability. So far this season he’s racked up an impressive 11.5 sacks and 58 tackles. University is currently 4-4, and Reynolds is looking to finish the season with a statement performance.
nbcrightnow.com
'Let's go home': Longtime administrator, Spokane native John Johnson returns to Big Sky Conference
Nearly six months at his new job, John Johnson has been doing a whole lot of listening in the Portland State community. He’s been listening to coaches. Listening to staff. Listening to a student advisory committee. It’s not that Johnson – Portland State’s athletic director since May – lacks...
3 Washington high school football games you should not have missed in Week 9
Mount Spokane has accomplished a lot of great things in the 4A/3A Greater Spokane League. But the Wildcats did something Friday night that even made coach Terry Cloer pause. They swept all eight schools for the first time on their way to the undisputed league title. The final hurdle was the "Battle ...
nwsportsmanmag.com
Washington Cougars Really, Really Don’t Like Wolves
At least four GPS-collared Washington wolves have been killed by cougars in the last nine years, a rate higher than seen in the Northern Rockies over a data set twice as long. And state managers say “it’s likely there are more cases that we don’t know about.”
Let's Go Girls! | Shania Twain coming to Spokane Arena on April 28
SPOKANE, Wash. — Country-pop superstar Shania Twain is coming back to Spokane. The singer announced a new tour on Friday morning, which will start in Spokane on Friday, April 28, 2023. The concert includes special guest Lindsay Ell. Tickets will go on sale Friday, November 4 at 10 a.m....
FOX 28 Spokane
Patriot Front grafitti found across Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – In June, 31 Patriot Front members were arrested out of a U-Haul, allegedly heading to a pride rally in Coeur d’Alene. Many of those arrested have already been in court. Wednesday, months later and miles away, spray paint with the white supremacist groups name and...
Gonzaga Bulletin
New band "Fish and the Chips" blows Spokane out of the water
Five talented students, one electric band. Seniors Ethan Davis, Kate Fischer, Conrad Herold, Colin Pottinger and Clyde Twitty make up what is known to campus and Spokane as the musical group, Fish and the Chips. The bandmates said the idea for the band was formulated this past summer in Florence,...
Shania Twain kicking off upcoming tour in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Country music legend Shania Twain is coming to the Lilac City. Twain is returning to the stage and will be kicking off her “Queen of Me” tour at the Spokane Arena. She’ll play the Arena on April 28, 2023. Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, November 4 at 10 a.m. on livenation.com. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY....
KHQ Right Now
Spokane man hopes to make it big in Nashville
Help this Spokane man make it big in Nashville by watching his Tiktok entered in a competition to open for Josh Turner. Click here to watch.
Local golf pro hits 100 holes to raise money for families of fallen service members, first responders
SPOKANE, Wash. – Local golf pro Bobby Moore spent all day on the Wandermere Golf Course for a good cause. Moore hit 100 holes to help raise money for Folds of Honor. The organization, founded in 2007, provides scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen and disabled service members and first responders. “To express my gratitude and support for...
inlander.com
I Saw You
HUNT FOR HIT-AND-RUN DRIVER: Mr. Military Man in your souped up silver Dodge Ram. You rear-ended me in July on the corner of Third and Thor around 9 am when I was taking my son to school. I was driving my bright red Pontiac g6. I got out to ask you why the hell you had hit me, and your response was "you didn't mean to!" So I pull off into the Conoco station. The correct and legal thing to do, right?! Well, to my surprise I see your truck, which at the time was hauling wood/logs, take off and head toward South Hill up Thor Street. While I'm sure it was an accident to run into the back of me, you damaged my vehicle! With all due respect, I have to wonder, is this how a military man is supposed to conduct himself? I believe what you did is called a hit-and-run, a jailable offense in Washington. I'm looking for you, and I will eventually find you! I want my car fixed! Please respond immediately to avoid any further actions on my behalf. - red g6.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
GoFundMe Established for Family Affected by Tragic Logging Accident Near Idaho/Washington Border
LACLEDE, ID - A GoFundMe account has been established for a north Idaho family affected by a tragic logging accident that left a six-year-old child dead and another man hospitalized with extensive injuries. The accident reportedly occurred on October 15 near the Idaho/Washington border. According to the GoFundMe page, the...
KXLY
We’re drying out again until late this weekend – Matt
It will be a dry start to the weekend. In fact at this point we expect most of the weekend to be dry before another big rain-making storm arrives. Other than a sprinkle or two around the Blue Mountains, Saturday will be dry, partly to mostly cloudy, and mild. Sunday will see the winds start to pick up as our next storm moves in. Rain will start late on Sunday and continue through Halloween.
Spokane’s Camp Hope is the center of a political storm
The state's largest encampment, home to nearly 450 people, began as a protest but has become a microcosm of housing and homelessness issues nationwide.
Shoshone News Press
Grand opening at Grocery Outlet
SMELTERVILLE — The energy was electric as members of the community, Silver Valley Chamber, fellow business owners, and curious customers gathered to shop at the grand opening of the Grocery Outlet: Bargain Market in Smelterville on Thursday morning. The doors opened at 8 a.m., with the first customers receiving...
Stevens County candidate faces residency questions
(The Center Square) – Geoff Kristianson is denying the findings of an investigative firm that he resides in Spokane, Washington, instead of Stevens County, where he is running to replace outgoing Prosecutor Tim Rasmussen. He said the report by G/T Investigations of Spokane contains “groundless last-minute allegations intended merely...
What percent of Spokane is white?
Spokane is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Spokane?
