ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
750thegame.com

Listen: Gonzaga’s Mark Few talks realignment, college hoops on the BFT

Gonzaga head coach Mark Few watches his team during practice Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in San Francisco. Gonzaga faces Arkansas in a round of 16 game of the NCAA college basketball tournament on Thursday. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Gonzaga head men’s basketball coach Mark Few made waves on Thursday’s Bald...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

How to watch the Gonzaga-Tennessee game

FRISCO, Texas – Gonzaga basketball season kicks off Friday with an exhibition game against the Tennessee Volunteers.  This game is unlike your typical Zag game, though.  The game will be live on Pay-Per-View and will cost $9.99 to watch. All proceeds from the game will go to McLendon Foundation.  The foundation was established in 1999 to honor the legacy of...
SPOKANE, WA
247Sports

Spokane’s Lucas Reynolds Looking To Help Put University On The Map

2023 Spokane (Wash.) University LB Lucas Reynolds is striving to help put University on the map. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound senior plays a pivotal role on the Titans defense with his top-flight pass rushing ability. So far this season he’s racked up an impressive 11.5 sacks and 58 tackles. University is currently 4-4, and Reynolds is looking to finish the season with a statement performance.
SPOKANE, WA
nwsportsmanmag.com

Washington Cougars Really, Really Don’t Like Wolves

At least four GPS-collared Washington wolves have been killed by cougars in the last nine years, a rate higher than seen in the Northern Rockies over a data set twice as long. And state managers say “it’s likely there are more cases that we don’t know about.”
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Patriot Front grafitti found across Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – In June, 31 Patriot Front members were arrested out of a U-Haul, allegedly heading to a pride rally in Coeur d’Alene. Many of those arrested have already been in court. Wednesday, months later and miles away, spray paint with the white supremacist groups name and...
SPOKANE, WA
Gonzaga Bulletin

New band "Fish and the Chips" blows Spokane out of the water

Five talented students, one electric band. Seniors Ethan Davis, Kate Fischer, Conrad Herold, Colin Pottinger and Clyde Twitty make up what is known to campus and Spokane as the musical group, Fish and the Chips. The bandmates said the idea for the band was formulated this past summer in Florence,...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Shania Twain kicking off upcoming tour in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Country music legend Shania Twain is coming to the Lilac City. Twain is returning to the stage and will be kicking off her “Queen of Me” tour at the Spokane Arena. She’ll play the Arena on April 28, 2023. Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, November 4 at 10 a.m. on livenation.com. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY....
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Local golf pro hits 100 holes to raise money for families of fallen service members, first responders

SPOKANE, Wash. – Local golf pro Bobby Moore spent all day on the Wandermere Golf Course for a good cause.  Moore hit 100 holes to help raise money for Folds of Honor. The organization, founded in 2007, provides scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen and disabled service members and first responders.  “To express my gratitude and support for...
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

I Saw You

HUNT FOR HIT-AND-RUN DRIVER: Mr. Military Man in your souped up silver Dodge Ram. You rear-ended me in July on the corner of Third and Thor around 9 am when I was taking my son to school. I was driving my bright red Pontiac g6. I got out to ask you why the hell you had hit me, and your response was "you didn't mean to!" So I pull off into the Conoco station. The correct and legal thing to do, right?! Well, to my surprise I see your truck, which at the time was hauling wood/logs, take off and head toward South Hill up Thor Street. While I'm sure it was an accident to run into the back of me, you damaged my vehicle! With all due respect, I have to wonder, is this how a military man is supposed to conduct himself? I believe what you did is called a hit-and-run, a jailable offense in Washington. I'm looking for you, and I will eventually find you! I want my car fixed! Please respond immediately to avoid any further actions on my behalf. - red g6.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

We’re drying out again until late this weekend – Matt

It will be a dry start to the weekend. In fact at this point we expect most of the weekend to be dry before another big rain-making storm arrives. Other than a sprinkle or two around the Blue Mountains, Saturday will be dry, partly to mostly cloudy, and mild. Sunday will see the winds start to pick up as our next storm moves in. Rain will start late on Sunday and continue through Halloween.
SPOKANE, WA
Shoshone News Press

Grand opening at Grocery Outlet

SMELTERVILLE — The energy was electric as members of the community, Silver Valley Chamber, fellow business owners, and curious customers gathered to shop at the grand opening of the Grocery Outlet: Bargain Market in Smelterville on Thursday morning. The doors opened at 8 a.m., with the first customers receiving...
SMELTERVILLE, ID
The Center Square

Stevens County candidate faces residency questions

(The Center Square) – Geoff Kristianson is denying the findings of an investigative firm that he resides in Spokane, Washington, instead of Stevens County, where he is running to replace outgoing Prosecutor Tim Rasmussen. He said the report by G/T Investigations of Spokane contains “groundless last-minute allegations intended merely...
STEVENS COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy