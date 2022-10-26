Read full article on original website
Obama, campaigning in Georgia, warns of threats to democracy
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Former President Barack Obama returned to the campaign trail Friday in Georgia, using his first stop on a multi-state tour to frame the 2022 midterm elections as a referendum on democracy and to urge voters not to see Republicans as an answer to their economic woes.
Pelosi attack shocks country on edge about democracy threats
WASHINGTON (AP) — An America that can already feel like it’s hurtling toward political disintegration has been jolted yet again, this time by the violent attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi less than two weeks before Election Day. Seizing a hammer and leaving a trail...
Gavin Newsom is king of California, poll says
Brian Dahle is running into a brick wall against Gavin Newsom, a new poll says.
Arnold Schwarzenegger brutally roasts former Trump official on Twitter
Schwarzenegger offered to give the official some advice on squatting.
2022 General Election: Idaho US House District 1
Description: Congress is divided into two institutions: the House of Representatives and the Senate. Members of the House serve a two-year term. The two houses of Congress have equal but unique roles in the federal government. While they share legislative responsibilities to make laws, to serve as a representative assembly, and to oversee the administration of public policy, each house also has special constitutional duties and powers. The House possesses the sole authority to impeach federal officials and, in the case of indecisive Electoral College results, to elect a president. ...
Congresswoman Axne Pushing NOPEC Bill
(Washington D.C.) U.S. 3rd District Incumbent Representative Cindy Axne is on the campaign trail in these final days of the General Election. The Congresswoman says she recently wrote a letter to the administration and leadership that the NOPEC Plus Bill needs to come to the floor. Representative Axne notes gas...
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin under fire for 'vile' quip following Paul Pelosi attack
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Republicans were going to send Nancy Pelosi "back to California to be with" her husband.
‘SNL’ Cold Open: Republicans‘ Midterm ’Underdogs’ Herschel Walker, Dr. Oz, Kari Lake Are Too Insane to Spoof
Saturday Night Live‘s Cold Open predictably focused on the upcoming midterm elections and the clown car of Republican Party candidates on the ballot. Heidi Gardner, playing PBS NewsHour’s Judy Woodruff, took calls from the “political outsiders,” which obviously included: Cecily Strong’s Kari Lake, Kenan Thompson’s Herschel Walker, and Mikey Day’s Dr. Oz (whose best line came early: “The Phillies are in the World Series and I just had a delicious Philadelphia cheese and steak.”)
What is known about the attack on Speaker Pelosi's husband
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A man broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home in San Francisco and severely beat her 82-year-old husband, Paul Pelosi, with a hammer early Friday while the Democratic lawmaker was in Washington. Paul Pelosi had surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries...
Paul Pelosi recovering as attack renews focus on toxic politics
Paul Pelosi, the 82-year-old husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was recovering in Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital on Saturday following surgery for a fractured skull and other injuries from an attack by a hammer-wielding intruder. The attack has reignited concerns about violence amid a toxic political atmosphere in the...
