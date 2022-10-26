27th October, 2022, Istanbul – Today, Istanbul Blockchain Week is announcing IstanDAO, two events spread over two days, that will focus on the future of Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAO). IstanDAO will be an interactive discussion on how we organize our communities, projects and workplaces. The event will bring together influential DAOs across the world alongside DAO contributors for industry leading brainstorms, talks, and deep conversations. IstanDAO will provide participants an opportunity to collaborate, share and solve key issues facing DAO’s with the aim to provide an industry-wide framework for DAOs to implement after the event.

