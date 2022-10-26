Read full article on original website
Related
cryptoslate.com
SBF hints FTX could potentially create its own stablecoin
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried hinted that the exchange could create its stablecoin in the “not too distant future” in an Oct. 27 interview with The Big Whale. According to SBF, the exchange certainly could launch a stablecoin. However, he added that:. “The firm holding off on doing it...
cryptoslate.com
NFT marketplace Souffl3 closes $2 million in seed round
Souffl3, a “smart trading” NFT marketplace and launchpad on the Aptos blockchain, has raised $2 million in its latest seed funding round, according to an announcement post on Oct. 28. The funding round was co-led by Crypto.com Capital and Synergies Capital. Other participants in the round are Huobi...
cryptoslate.com
DappRadar deems Reddit blueprint for NFT launches ‘one of the biggest events for Web3’ in 2022
Reddit may have cracked the formula for onboarding new users into web3, according to a new report released by DappRadar on the behavior of the blockchain industry. Further, 94% of adults with “discretion to household money” are now aware of cryptocurrencies. The report stated:. “The ease of onboarding...
cryptoslate.com
Istanbul Blockchain Week Announces IstanDAO, a dedicated day to discuss, debate and learn about the growing world of Decentralized Autonomous Organizations
27th October, 2022, Istanbul – Today, Istanbul Blockchain Week is announcing IstanDAO, two events spread over two days, that will focus on the future of Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAO). IstanDAO will be an interactive discussion on how we organize our communities, projects and workplaces. The event will bring together influential DAOs across the world alongside DAO contributors for industry leading brainstorms, talks, and deep conversations. IstanDAO will provide participants an opportunity to collaborate, share and solve key issues facing DAO’s with the aim to provide an industry-wide framework for DAOs to implement after the event.
cryptoslate.com
XT.COM lists Plugin (PLI) in the main & web3 zone
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of PLI on its platform in the...
cryptoslate.com
DeFi protocol deBridge to launch new standard for cross-chain transfers
DeFi protocol deBridge is set to launch DeSwap Liquidity Network (DLN), allowing users to complete cross-chain transfers without all the associated risks of using a bridge network, according to a press statement shared with CryptoSlate. According to the press release, the DLN architecture enables limitless cross-chain value transfer with zero...
cryptoslate.com
Terra collapse sparked explosive growth in long-term Bitcoin supply
The Terra collapse, in which $60 billion of value evaporated, has already gone down as a defining moment in cryptocurrency history. TerraForm Labs co-founder Do Kwon maintains the issue boiled down to weaknesses in the UST stablecoin protocol design. However, others have openly called out the project as a scam from the off.
cryptoslate.com
MATIC up 23% over past month as addresses spike, coins leave exchanges en masse
Polygon has seen its price increase by 23% in the past 30 days, with MATIC spending the entire month of October in the green. After a devastating slump in June, MATIC has been on a slow and steady climb, reaching a high of $1.04 in mid-August. Community engagement, partnerships, new...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Binance to set up blockchain team for Twitter after $500M investment; Terra collapse sparked BTC supply growth
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Oct. 28 includes Binance making a $500 million contribution to Elon Musk’s Twitter deal, Ethereum outperforming other Layer-1 networks, deBridge introducing a new standard for cross-chain transfers, and Wisdom Tree recording a loss of about 36% in crypto assets in the third quarter.
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin holds steady as Google, Meta lead tech stock rout after missing Q3 targets
Bitcoin is holding above the psychological $20,000 level, despite major tech companies like Google and Meta missing their latest earnings targets — indicating a decoupling of the flagship crypto from tech stocks. In a week when big tech companies, including Google and Meta, missed their earnings target,. On Oct....
cryptoslate.com
Research: A deep-dive into Bitcoin hash rate, reasons behind increase, and whether it will rise again
This has been the year of mining difficulty and hash rate, as they kept increasing to record new all-time highs (ATH) despite the declining trend in Bitcoin (BTC) price, according to data analyzed by CryptoSlate. Mining difficulty refers to miners’ chance of finding the required hash code to mine one...
cryptoslate.com
Wisdom Tree takes 36% loss in crypto assets in Q3
Investment management firm Wisdom Tree reported a 36% decline in its crypto holdings, which slid to $178 million at the end of the third quarter. In an earnings report filed with the SEC on Oct. 28, Wisdom Tree said its total asset under management fell 4.6% to $70.9 billion, while it recorded a $1.7 billion inflow since the start of the year.
cryptoslate.com
Blockchain Security Alliance Q3 2022 Blockchain Security Report
A total of 37 major exploits were monitored, with a total loss of approximately $405 million. In the third quarter of 2022, Beosin EagleEye monitored over 37 major attacks in the Web3 space, with total losses of approximately $405 million, down approximately 43.6% from $718.34 million in Q2 2022 and a decrease of 59.6% from the loss of $1,002.58 million in Q3 2021.
cryptoslate.com
Team Finance loses $14.5M to smart contract bug exploit
Team Finance, a web3 infrastructure platform enabling businesses to secure tokens, suffered a hack that resulted in the loss of assets worth $14.5 million on Oct. 27, the firm tweeted. Blockchain analysis and security firm PeckShield estimated that the hacker made off with $15.8 million worth of cryptocurrencies. Team Finance...
cryptoslate.com
Gluwa Blockchain Partners With Lagos State Government to Digitize Agricultural Assets
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. San Francisco, California, 27th October, 2022, Chainwire — Blockchain infrastructure platform Gluwa is partnering with the Lagos State government to transform...
cryptoslate.com
Buterin says crypto is a better bet than gold
Ethereum (ETH) co-founder Vitalik Buterin believes that crypto is a better asset to hold than gold, adding that it already has more adoption than a physical asset. Buterin made the statement in response to Zach Weinersmith saying that people should buy gold over Bitcoin (BTC) since it already fulfills crypto advocates’ claim that they don’t want a centralized authority for money.
cryptoslate.com
World’s largest Bitcoin mining firm Core Scientific on the verge of insolvency
Core Scientific, one of the world’s largest publicly traded Bitcoin mining companies, is on the verge of insolvency. In an Oct. 26 SEC filing, the company said its operating performance and liquidity had been severely impacted by rising electricity costs and falling Bitcoin prices. The increase in hash rate...
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin transaction worth $500M cost $0.80 in fees
The Bitcoin network facilitated a transaction worth over $500 million on Oct. 27, transferring around 24,530 BTC. The entire transaction was sent, processed, and confirmed for a fee of just $0.83. According to data from mempool.space, the 24.5 sat/vB fee was significantly overpaid, as only around 10 sat/vB would have...
Comments / 0