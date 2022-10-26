Read full article on original website
Congresswoman Axne Pushing NOPEC Bill
(Washington D.C.) U.S. 3rd District Incumbent Representative Cindy Axne is on the campaign trail in these final days of the General Election. The Congresswoman says she recently wrote a letter to the administration and leadership that the NOPEC Plus Bill needs to come to the floor. Representative Axne notes gas...
Smiley on the attack as Murray touts record in US Senate debate
The gloves came off in Sunday’s U.S. Senate debate between incumbent Democrat Patty Murray and Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley. The hour long-debate was hosted by Gonzaga University in Spokane and covered everything from abortion and immigration to crime and climate change. “This is one of the most consequential elections...
2022 General Election: Idaho US House District 2
Description: Congress is divided into two institutions: the House of Representatives and the Senate. Members of the House serve a two-year term. The two houses of Congress have equal but unique roles in the federal government. While they share legislative responsibilities to make laws, to serve as a representative assembly, and to oversee the administration of public policy, each house also has special constitutional duties and powers. The House possesses the sole authority to impeach federal officials and, in the case of indecisive Electoral College results, to elect a president. ...
Akron League of Women Voters urges vote for Issue 10, charter amendment on police review
Akron league supports Issue 10 On June 27, Jayland Walker was pulled over for a routine traffic stop. Instead of getting a ticket, Walker lost his life that evening when eight police officers shot and hit him over 40 times. We believe this is the very definition of excessive force. These officers must be held accountable for each and every bullet that hit and killed this young man because it is difficult to imagine that this many...
Smiley launches last-minute bus tour two weeks from midterm
Following the first debate with Democratic Sen. Patty Murray, GOP challenger Tiffany Smiley has launched a 28-county bus tour through Washington with just two weeks until the midterm election. The last-minute effort to shore up support comes as polling data suggests a tightening race — although still one in which...
WSU lifting COVID-19 vaccine mandate, legal experts weigh in on move
The Washington State University is lifting its COVID-19 vaccine requirements for most employees, contractors, and volunteers in most cases at the end of October. The university released a statement, citing that the decision was made in compliance with Governor Jay Inslee’s State of Emergency ending with the week. While they are lifting the requirement, they still encourage employees to get their shots in order to protect themselves and others.
Smiley begins bus tour; says she will accept election results
Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley (R) said Wednesday she would accept election results if she were beaten by longtime Senator Patty Murray (D). “Of course, if I lose the election, yes, I would accept that,” Smiley told KIRO Newsradio after being pressed by reporter Sam Campbell. Smiley has been locked...
What is Fog Reveal? A legal scholar explains the app some police forces are using to track people without a warrant
Government agencies and private security companies in the U.S. have found a cost-effective way to engage in warrantless surveillance of individuals, groups and places: a pay-for-access web tool called Fog Reveal. The tool enables law enforcement officers to see “patterns of life” – where and when people work and live, with whom they associate and what places they visit. The tool’s maker, Fog Data Science, claims to have billions of data points from over 250 million U.S. mobile devices. Fog Reveal came to light when the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF), a nonprofit that advocates for online civil liberties, was investigating location...
Slavery is on the ballot for voters in 5 US states, including Oregon
More than 150 years after slaves were freed in the U.S., voters in five states will soon decide whether to close loopholes that led to the proliferation of a different form of slavery — forced labor by people convicted of certain crimes. None of the proposals would force immediate...
Vice President Kamala Harris to make Seattle visit
Vice President Kamala Harris will be stopping in Seattle on Oct. 26. The VP will be delivering remarks at an event highlighting the Biden-Harris administration’s investments in reducing emissions from school buses, according to a release from her office. Harris will be accompanied by EPA Administrator Michael Regan for the event.
Murray and Smiley spar over abortion, crime in Senate debate
U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley argued over abortion, crime and inflation on Sunday in their only scheduled debate before the Nov. 8 election. Smiley made numerous references to Murray’s 30 years in the Senate during the hour-long debate televised from Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington,...
Rep. Adam Smith looks to defeat Republican challenger for 5th straight time in 9th Congress. Dist.
The candidates for Washington’s 9th Congressional District faced off in a debate Tuesday, with Democratic incumbent Rep. Adam Smith looking to defeat Republican challenger Doug Michael Basler for the fifth time in a row. Basler ran against Smith in the 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020 elections, losing by wide...
dronedj.com
AgEagle’s eBee drones gain FAA consent to fly over people without waiver
In a huge milestone for the US commercial drone industry, the AgEagle Aerial Systems eBee drone series has secured FAA certification for flying over people or moving vehicles without any additional waivers. The eBee X series of fixed-wing drones include the eBee X, eBee GEO, and eBee TAC. As of...
Business Insider
Pressure mounts for regulators to investigate TikTok over potential 'Big Brother-type surveillance' after reports of plans to track Americans' locations
Public Citizen in a letter on Thursday urged lawmakers and the Federal Trade Commission to investigate the TikTok app and its parent company, ByteDance, joining a growing number of bipartisan calls to investigate reports that the Beijing-based company planned to use the video-based social media app to surveil specific Americans.
aiexpress.io
The evolution of privacy and the cookie-less future
The info privateness panorama is shifting more and more in favor of shoppers. It’s because, over time, it’s turn out to be clear how more and more non-transparent firms are with the information they acquire about you. There isn’t one overarching regulation within the U.S. that comprehensively standardizes...
Ars Technica
Europe prepares to rewrite the rules of the Internet
Next week, a law takes effect that will change the Internet forever—and make it much more difficult to be a tech giant. On November 1, the European Union’s Digital Markets Act comes into force, starting the clock on a process expected to force Amazon, Google, and Meta to make their platforms more open and interoperable in 2023. That could bring major changes to what people can do with their devices and apps, in a new reminder that Europe has regulated tech companies much more actively than the US.
Gov. Inslee touts state investments in school health center
Gov. Jay Inslee said a school’s new health center in the Edmonds School District will be a “vital” resource for those students. Speaking at Meadowdale High School in Lynnwood Monday, Inslee said the center is providing most services a primary care visit covers, including physical exams, mental and reproductive health tailored to students.
Tyson Foods to pay WA $10.5M in chicken price-fixing settlement
The biggest producer of chicken products in our nation is paying the state $10.5 million. Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s Office reached a settlement with Tyson Foods — one of 19 chicken companies the state is going after for illegal price-fixing. “The lawsuit asserts these 19 companies...
