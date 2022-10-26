ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Theft of frozen beef uncovers alleged multi-state meat crime ring

By Nexstar Media Wire, Devin Willems
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sdq6R_0indQ83i00

( WFRV ) – An investigation revealed $9 million worth of meat was stolen across six states in a “highly sophisticated Organized Criminal Enterprise” targeting meat packaging plants, law enforcement officials in the Midwest said.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska, the investigation started on June 27 after multiple semi-trailers and loads of frozen beef were stolen in the state. The initial investigation estimated the loss was around $1 million.

Verdict reached: Wisconsin man who drove SUV through Christmas parade found guilty of all 76 charges

But the scope of the crimes turned out to be much larger. Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigation (HSI) Omaha identified about 45 thefts that happened across six states since June 2021. Investigators said a “highly sophisticated” group of criminals out of Miami, Florida, were targeting beef and pork packaging plants.

The thefts happened in Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota and Wisconsin, officials said. The estimated loss across all six states totaled $9 million.

On Thursday, three principal targets were identified and arrested. Three tractor-trailers with stolen merchandise valued at $550,000 were recovered.

The three people were identified by the sheriff’s office as:

  • 38-year-old Yoslany Leyva Del Sol
  • 37-year-old Ledier Machin Andino
  • 39-year-old Delvis Fuentes

All three are from the Miami area and were arrested for allegedly transporting stolen goods and money laundering.

No information was given on what would be done with the stolen meat. The sheriff’s office also said the investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

South Carolina is the deadliest state to drive in

(WGHP) — South Carolina is the deadliest state to be a driver in, according to a recent study by WalletHub. In the “2022’s Safest States in America” list, it is revealed that South Carolina has the most Fatalities per 100 Million Vehicle Miles of Travel of any of the 50 states. In fact, South Carolina […]
ALABAMA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

South Carolina woman charged for allegedly practicing medicine without license

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A woman in South Carolina has been charged for allegedly practicing medicine without having a license. According to a news release from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, Alyssa Beth Steele, 37, has been arrested for allegedly practicing medicine as a registered nurse even though she does not have a license. She was allegedly working at seven different nursing and assisted living facilities in Anderson, Greenville and Picken counties.
ANDERSON, SC
Queen City News

Man who was trafficking drugs from California to Charlotte sentenced

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was sentenced for trafficking drugs from California to Charlotte on Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced. 35-year-old California resident Juan Laveaga will serve 24 years after pleading guilty in May to drug distribution charges. Laveaga was arrested in February following […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina And South Carolina Among The Best States For Fishing

I was probably just learning how to walk when my Daddy put a cane pole in my hand. He showed me how to bait a hook, catch a fish, take it off the hook , clean it and put it in a pan. He would say “you aren’t a real fisherman til you know how to do it all”. And I LOVED doing it all. Still do. It was no surprise to me when both North Carolina and South Carolina made the top ten list of the best states in America for fishing.
FLORIDA STATE
FOX8 News

Gov. Cooper offering $25K reward for info on North Carolina murders

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday announced that the state is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the deaths of Phillip Raymond Fulcher, 59 and his brother, William David Fulcher, 57. The brothers were […]
RALEIGH, NC
KIX 105.7

A $300 Million Dollar Tourist Attraction In Missouri? It’s Coming To Ozarks

Anyone who lives in Missouri has probably heard of the Lake of the Ozarks. It has been a major destination for tourists all over the country. There are amazing lakeside restaurants to check out including JB Hooks (click HERE for my article about them) and Coconuts Caribbean Beach Bar (click HERE for that article) as well as the annual boat parade. Now the Ozarks could get even bigger!
OSAGE BEACH, MO
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
75K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy