300 Business groups call on Biden to intervene in rail unions contract vote
Three hundred business groups are calling on President Joe Biden to intervene in the ratification of the national tentative agreement he helped broker last month between rail unions and US freight railroads. In a letter sent to the president Thursday, retail, agricultural, manufacturing, and trucking associations jointly asked the president...
Congresswoman Axne Pushing NOPEC Bill
(Washington D.C.) U.S. 3rd District Incumbent Representative Cindy Axne is on the campaign trail in these final days of the General Election. The Congresswoman says she recently wrote a letter to the administration and leadership that the NOPEC Plus Bill needs to come to the floor. Representative Axne notes gas...
2022 General Election: Idaho US House District 2
Description: Congress is divided into two institutions: the House of Representatives and the Senate. Members of the House serve a two-year term. The two houses of Congress have equal but unique roles in the federal government. While they share legislative responsibilities to make laws, to serve as a representative assembly, and to oversee the administration of public policy, each house also has special constitutional duties and powers. The House possesses the sole authority to impeach federal officials and, in the case of indecisive Electoral College results, to elect a president. ...
Michigan GOP gubernatorial nominee invoked conspiracy claiming Democrats sought to 'topple' US in retaliation for losing Civil War
The Republican gubernatorial nominee in Michigan invoked a conspiracy that the Covid-19 pandemic and protests in the summer of 2020 after the killing of George Floyd were part of a decades-long plan by the Democratic Party to "topple" the United States as retaliation for losing the US Civil War, adding that the party wanted to enslave people "again."
Akron League of Women Voters urges vote for Issue 10, charter amendment on police review
Akron league supports Issue 10 On June 27, Jayland Walker was pulled over for a routine traffic stop. Instead of getting a ticket, Walker lost his life that evening when eight police officers shot and hit him over 40 times. We believe this is the very definition of excessive force. These officers must be held accountable for each and every bullet that hit and killed this young man because it is difficult to imagine that this many...
'Our security here is a joke': Election workers lament lack of federal spending on security ahead of crucial midterms
Millions in federal dollars could have gone to protect election workers and improve the physical security of their offices, but in a classic tale of bureaucratic red tape, most of it remains untapped less than two weeks before the midterm elections. The botched funding opportunity comes as election officials across...
UK politicians demand probe into Liz Truss phone hack claim
LONDON — (AP) — The British government insisted Sunday it has robust cybersecurity for government officials, after a newspaper reported that former Prime Minister Liz Truss’ phone was hacked while she was U.K. foreign minister. The Mail on Sunday said that the hack was discovered when Truss...
Bill Clinton goes to bat for endangered chair of House Democrats' campaign arm
Bill Clinton made his case here Saturday for New York Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, the endangered chair of the House Democratic campaign arm, in a nearly half-hour speech in which the former president attacked Republicans over plans to slash social services and the increasing vitriol of right-wing political rhetoric. Clinton's...
Higher consumer food prices are a global phenomenon
Consumer food prices are up sharply this year, not just in this country, but around the world. One leading indicator suggests that food price inflation may slow in the months ahead, but the outlook remains uncertain. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that September U.S. consumer food prices were 11.2% higher than they...
Frustrated lawmakers want protection for their families as threats increase
The increase in threats to US lawmakers over the last two years has also extended to family members, according to federal law enforcement officials, but a lack of federal protection for families is frustrating some members of Congress. After the attack on Paul Pelosi, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Illinois...
Arizona, Michigan GOP ask voters to mail in ballots and use drop boxes as candidates and officials blast the practice
The Arizona and Michigan state Republican Parties are calling voters urging them to return their ballots by mail or to drop boxes in those battleground states, despite their candidates promoting false claims that such practices are rife for voter fraud. Calls to voters' phones in the last week from both...
How to tell if the GOP is heading for a landslide in the House
The conditions are ripe for Republicans to win the US House of Representatives next month. So while Senate control is still up for grabs, the discussion on the House side has shifted to just how large a possible new GOP majority could be. Republicans only need a net gain of...
Appeals court clears way for IRS to turn over Trump tax returns to House committee
The House Ways and Means Committee is set to receive former President Donald Trump's IRS tax returns in one week after a federal appeals court on Thursday declined Trump's request to hold up the release. The Supreme Court could still intervene if Trump appeals. A three-judge panel on the DC...
Many employers will soon have to advertise salary thanks to two new laws
Next week, job seekers will start to get a much better grasp on what many employers are willing to pay -- and so will a company's existing employees. While there is already a patchwork of state and local laws aimed at improving pay transparency, many companies still do not advertise what they pay up front. But two new laws that will soon take effect may have the biggest impact yet on employers and job seekers across the country.
GOP New Hampshire Senate nominee repeats hoax that kids are using litter boxes in schools
The Republican Senate nominee in New Hampshire shared at a Thursday event the hoax claim that children are being told they can identify as anthropomorphic cats and use litter boxes in schools. Don Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general who is challenging Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan, made the comments while...
??How elections work
Whether you're the most hardened of political junkies or you only tune in every other November to vote, it's always a good idea to brush up on some of the terms you hear thrown around during election season and remind yourself who is up for election and how CNN assesses these races. Here are the answers to some basic questions a lot of people might be asking.
US imposes sanctions on organization that issued bounty on Salman Rushdie
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday announced new sanctions on the "15 Khordad Foundation" over the attack of author Salman Rushdie, due to the group putting a multimillion-dollar bounty on his head before the August stabbing. "In response to the attack on author Salman Rushdie, the United States...
Bill Richardson Fast Facts
Here's a look at the life of Bill Richardson, former governor of New Mexico. Father: William Blaine Richardson Jr., executive with Citibank. Marriage: Barbara (Flavin) Richardson (1972-present) Education: Tufts University, B.A., 1970; Tufts University Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, M.A., 1971. Religion: Roman Catholic. Other Facts. Grew up in...
Walker to be joined by Cruz in Georgia as GOP stands by its man after new abortion allegation
With less than two weeks until Election Day and Georgia voters casting early ballots in record numbers, Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker will be back on the trail Thursday followed again by clouds of scandal surrounding a new allegation he pressured a woman into having an abortion. But even as...
Democrats face tough choices as GOP's House offensive moves deep into blue terrain
The road to a Republican House runs through Rep. Tom Malinowski's district in northern New Jersey. But with fewer than two weeks before Election Day, Democratic groups in Washington seem to be shifting strategies to limit their losses by pumping money into bluer areas, as it becomes increasingly clear that they are unlikely to save the House.
