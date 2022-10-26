Read full article on original website
Kevin F. Williams
Kevin F. Williams, age 64, of Knoxville, Illinois died at 10:01 PM on Monday, October 24, 2022 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, Illinois. He was born on April 30, 1958 in Galesburg, Illinois the son of Earl F. and Audrey J. (Peterson) Williams. He attended and graduated from Knoxville High School in the class of 1976. He married Gayle A. Linnenburger on October 4, 1980 at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Galesburg, Illinois.
Robert E. Jern Sr.
Robert E. Jern Sr. age 93, of Monmouth/Oquawka; passed away at 5:54 am on Friday October 28, 2022 at the home of his son, Robert in West Burlington, Iowa. Robert was born on July 16, 1929 in Oquawka, Illinois and is the son of Emil Warner and Hazel Edna (Decker) Jern. He was raised in Oquawka, Illinois where her attended local schools and Oquawka High School. Robert was married 71 years to Vera Fern Ditto on May 7, 1950 in Oquawka, Illinois. She preceded him in death on July 10, 2021. Robert first worked as a pig farmer for Shorty McGillicuddy for a time, then had numerous employments to include as a printing press operator for the Henderson County Journal, working at SS Kresge Stores as a stocker and Earl Riggle Grocery Store, at the 7 UP Bottling Company and managed the Oquawka Movie Theatre while he worked at Osco Drug in Burlington, also and lastly the Eagles Grocery Store. He is a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, the Monmouth/Galesburg congregation. Robert is survived by two daughters, Connie Packard and Daryl of East Dubuque, IL; and Brenda Randolph and Reuben of Galesburg, IL. There are three sons, David and Pam Jern of Monmouth, Illinois, Mike Jern of Marion, IA; and Robert and Jennifer Jern of West Burlington, IA. He has seventeen grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren surviving. Robert is preceded in his death by his parents, his wife, Vera, his sister, Ruby Gilmore, and two brothers, Milton and Philip Jern.
Diana L. Caldwell
Diana L. Caldwell, age 69, of Galesburg, Illinois and formerly of Monmouth, passed away at 11:00 am on Tuesday October 25, 2022 at her Galesburg apartment. Diana was born on May 17, 1953 in Monmouth and is the daughter of Homer K. and Ruth Gaskill Jared. She was raised in Monmouth where she attended school and graduated from Assumption High School with the class of 1971. Diana was formerly married to Michael E. Caldwell. She was trained as a Certified Nurses Assistant and was employed at Applegate Inn in Monmouth for a number of years and later at several Galesburg Nursing Homes. In later years she did private home health care until her retirement. She enjoyed traveling, going to Bingo, Thrift Shopping and Crafting. Diana most enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and visiting friends in Arizona. Surviving her are her three daughters, Jennifer L. Cutliff and Terry of Galesburg, Illinois, Heidi M. Rowland form Altona, Illinois, and Amity e. Caldwell of Bow, Washington. There are seven granddaughters, Angel Cutliff of Davenport, Iowa, Amanda Cutliff of Galesburg, Illinois, Kailin Cutliff of Galesburg, Illinois, Heaven Rowland of Altona, Illinois, Jordan Rowland in Louisiana, Julianna Caldwell and Sophie Caldwell both of Bow, Washington. There are two grandsons, Damion Miller of Altona, Illinois and William Smith of Galesburg, Illinois.
Jimmie Lee Mims
Jimmie Lee Mims, 65, of Galesburg, died at 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, October 26, 2022, in Marigold Health Care Center. He was born July 10, 1957, in Galesburg, the son of Sgt. Melvin and Goldia Mae (Kimbrough) Mims Jr. He married Sandy Jean West on June 1, 1997, in Galesburg. He...
Joy P. Woods
Joy P. Woods, age 94, of Gladstone, Illinois passed away at Monmouth Nursing on Saturday October 22, 2022 at 6:39 pm. Joy was born in Lomax, Illinois on July 9, 1928 and is the daughter of Clifford E. “Red” and Bertha Baxter McGraw. She was raised in Henderson County where she attended school and graduated from Oquawka High School in the class of 1945. Joy married Robert L. Woods on November 15, 1947 in Gladstone, Illinois and he passed away on August 11, 1981. Joy was first a telephone operator for General Telephone in Oquawka for a time and then worked as a seamstress at Formfit garment company in Monmouth, Illinois. She lastly worked for a number of years at Sylvania in Burlington, Iowa until her retirement. Joy, for her married life, has been a homemaker, wife, and mother for her family and her main interest has been spending time with all of them. She was a member of the Burlington Moose Lodge and is a member of the Eagles Lodge 150 Club. She enjoyed traveling, camping, boating, jig saw puzzles, reading, Bird Watching and feeding her squirrels. She is survived by her two daughters, Helen A. Peterson of Gladstone, IL and Beverly J. Thacker of Biggsville, Illinois. Her son, James also survives in Homosassa, Florida. Joy had five generations of her family for eight years. There are six grandchildren, Pamela Whitson, Jason Thacker, Cody Thacker, Tiffany Woods, Logan Woods, and Korbyn Woods, seven great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren surviving. She is preceded in her death by her parents, Clifford and Bertha, her husband Robert, her daughter Pamela Lynn Woods, three brothers and two sisters.
WIU’s AGR Fraternity to Host 30th Annual Smokin’ Hog Fundraiser Oct. 29
The Alpha Tau Chapter of Western Illinois University’s Alpha Gamma Rho (AGR) Fraternity will host its 30th annual Smokin’ Hog philanthropy event Saturday, Oct. 29 at the fraternity house, located at 1010 N. Lafayette St. in Macomb. The annual, family-friendly event raises money, which is distributed back to...
Deer Hunter Shotgun Sight in Day, Sunday, October 30th
The Macomb Police Department, along with Illinois State Police and Illinois Department of. Natural Resources, will be hosting an open range day. Macomb Police Department’s Depoy. Range will be open SUNDAY, October 30th, 2022 from 9am to 12 pm. Deer hunters will be able. to sight in their shotguns...
GCF ‘Mission Impact Investing’ Establishing Regional Food Bank Branch in Galesburg
The Galesburg Community Foundation and River Bend Food Bank have established a partnership to bring a regional branch to Galesburg. Director of Development at the Galesburg Community Foundation, Sarah Grant, says the partnership is a part of the foundations new venture, ‘Mission Impact Investing:’. “Something that people might have...
Iceless Skating Rink and Cash Cube Coming to Monmouth’s Christmas on the Square
The 5th Annual Christmas on the Square in Downtown Monmouth will be Friday, December 2nd from 5 to 8 pm. New additions will make an appearance during this year’s Candyland Christmas theme, shares Monmouth Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kelli Kinzer:. “One exciting thing, Smithfield Foods and Midwest...
Monmouth-Roseville Headed to Perennial Power Stillman Valley for Round One Playoff Match Up
The Monmouth-Roseville Titans have qualified for the postseason three out of the last four years and for the second year in a row. That’s the first back-to-back appearances for the Titans since the 2007-2008 seasons. Last year, Monmouth-Roseville drew private school power IC Catholic and took a trip to...
See Steinway & Sons Artist Lorraine Min in Concert
Do you have your tickets yet for “Hometown Melodies” featuring pianist Lorraine Min? The performance is Saturday, October 29 at 7:30 PM. A Steinway & Sons Artist, Lorraine is coming to Galesburg from Victoria, British Columbia. She’s thrilled to be performing the Grieg Piano Concerto in the brand new Hegg Performing Arts Center at Galesburg High School. Get your tickets today at www.kgsymphony.org !!
Trick or Treat … or Read: Monmouth College Faculty Member Creates ‘Ghost Stories’ Course
Total spending for Halloween this season is expected to hit a record $10.6 billion. The Oct. 31 holiday – much like the inside of a jack-o’-lantern – is lit. Kevin Roberts, a lecturer in Monmouth College’s English department, has noticed that trend, leading him to create a lit course, “Ghost Stories.”
Murphy running for National FFA Officer Position
A former FFA state officer from Macomb is in the running for a National FFA officer position. More from RFD Radio’s Jim Taylor.
United Red Storm Football Heads Into Off Season With a Win Over Abingdon-Avon
The United Red Storm football season came to an end last Friday night. A plethora of seniors graduated from a 2021 playoff-qualifying squad, which led to a relatively young team this season. That, combined with another tough Lincoln Trail Conference slate, made it a rough season for the Red Storm in 2021, finishing (2-7). However, United finished the season on a good note, with a win over the Abingdon-Avon Tornadoes in last Friday night’s regular season finale. That win will allow the Red Storm to take some momentum into the off-season and the experience that the younger players got this fall should be great preparation for next year. While, United Head Coach David Milroy is already excited for next year, he will miss his 10 seniors off this season’s team. He is thankful for them and the growth he saw in his players this year.
Monmouth-Roseville Titans @ Stillman Valley Cardinals IHSA Class 3A Football Playoffs First Round
The Monmouth-Roseville Titans travel to Stillman Valley High School for an IHSA class 3A first round playoff game. For the replay of the WMOI radio broadcast of the game, click HERE.
PCSN Coverage of High School Football Playoffs Start Tonight!!
Two high school football playoff games on the PCSN tonight!!. On Sunny 97.7 WMOI, we’ll have the Monmouth-Roseville Titans on the road at Stillman Valley for a class 3A first round match up. The pregame show will hit the air at 6:40, kickoff is set for 7:00. On AM...
Lead Contractor Supervisor and Worker Initial Training Begins Oct. 24
The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) is offering a free Lead Contractor Supervisor and Worker Initial Training in Galesburg at City Hall, 55 W. Tompkins Street the week of October 24 to 27, 2022. This training enables contractors to become approved Illinois Lead Abatement Contractors, making them eligible to bid on federally funded projects. All contractors are welcome to register for this important training.
