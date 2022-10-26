Read full article on original website
Related
technewstoday.com
4 Ways on How to Boost Wi-Fi Signal
Wi-Fi Signal travels in the form of radio waves which are, to put it simply, prone to obstruction and interference. For instance, walls, glass, metal, etc., are things commonly found all around us that impact the Wi-Fi signal strength. As the signal strength deteriorates, so does the transmit rate leading to a poor experience overall.
Road & Track
First-Ever Two-Piece Connecting Rod Is Intriguing Piece of Tech
The internal combustion engine has been around for a long time. Just when it seems like every part that could be optimized or improved upon has been already, something new comes out. This latest innovation, brought to us courtesy of Transcend Energy Group, could improve internal-combustion with a new, first-of-its-kind two-piece connecting rod.
techunwrapped.com
Android 13: Samsung unveils the list of smartphones that will be entitled to the new OS
After announcing the deployment of One UI 5.0 based on Android 13 on the Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra, Samsung has just unveiled the list of smartphones that will be able to take advantage of the manufacturer’s new overlay. We take stock together. At the beginning of October...
notebookcheck.net
Samsung 85-in QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV discounted by up to US$2,000
The 2022 Samsung 85-in QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV is currently discounted. Customers in the US can purchase the device for US$2,799.99 at the Samsung online store or US$2,797.99 at Amazon. The offers give 44%, or around US$2,200, off the typical retail price of US$4,999.99. The 4K TV is also discounted in the UK, where customers can buy the gadget for £2,999 (~US$3,473) at Amazon or £3,499 (~US$4,052) at the Samsung store. The device currently sells for £3,999 (~US$4,631) at other retailers and has previously cost as much as £5,299 (~US$6,136).
The Samsung S95B OLED TV falls to just £1,099 at Amazon
Thinking about upgrading your television in time for the World Cup? Want to make sure you’re seeing every last blade of grass on the pitch in impeccable detail? Well you might be interested in this hefty discount on the 55in Samsung S95B, which is now just £1,099 at both electronics retailer Box and on Amazon.That’s down a whopping £1,300 from its original RRP of £2,399, although it’s worth pointing out that the top-rated television hasn’t been sold at that price since May. The Samsung S95B has been slowly coming down in price since it launched earlier this year. This...
techunwrapped.com
If fiber optics arrives at my house, why is the cable from my PC to the router made of copper?
The first thing one might think is that it makes no sense for fiber optics to reach our home and for the communication mechanism between our router and the PC to be a set of eight copper wires. But, the truth is that this design is still more than enough in the domestic environment.
demolitionandrecycling.media
New bucket tooth system launched by MTG
MTG has launched a new fully hammerless solution for small construction machines at Bauma. The bucket tooth system, called COMET, has been especially developed for digging applications of excavators under 15 tonnes, mini loaders, and backhoe loaders. Speaking to KHL, the company said that the main markets for the product...
Phone Arena
iPhone 14 Pro Max can be yours for just $2.77/month with trade-in
It's hard to find a phone that ticks all the boxes but the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max comes as close as possible. It's very pricey though but if you are a Verizon customer or willing to switch to it, you can get it by agreeing to monthly payments as low as $2.77.
