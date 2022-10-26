A 38-year-old Mt. Vernon man has been found guilty by a Jefferson County Jury for home invasion, armed robbery, and armed violence. Melvin Taylor was arrested on the charges in November of last year. He was one of two men who went to a residence in the 1500 block of Jones Street and battered two female occupants with a bat. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment, with one reportedly being left blind in one eye. Mt. Vernon Police say property was taken from one of the victims.

MOUNT VERNON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO