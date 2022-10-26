Read full article on original website
Salem man sentenced to two years in prison for possession of meth
A 26-year-old Salem man has been sentenced to two years in prison in Marion County Court after earlier pleading guilty to possession of under five grams of methamphetamine. Dustin Taylor of Hotze Road earlier had charges of obstructing identification and resisting arrest that were filed at the same time as the meth charge dropped. A separate burglary charge for entering a building in the 200 block of South Castle had also been dropped.
Police Beat for Saturday, October 29th, 2022
Two people were taken to the Marion County Jail on Friday on outstanding felony warrants. 50-year-old James Garner of South Locust in Centralia was transported to the Marion County Jail after being released from the Illinois Department of Corrections. Garner had a warrant issued against him while in prison on a burglary charge. The bond is set at $25,000.
Mt Vernon man found guilty of home invasion, armed robbery, and armed violence
A 38-year-old Mt. Vernon man has been found guilty by a Jefferson County Jury for home invasion, armed robbery, and armed violence. Melvin Taylor was arrested on the charges in November of last year. He was one of two men who went to a residence in the 1500 block of Jones Street and battered two female occupants with a bat. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment, with one reportedly being left blind in one eye. Mt. Vernon Police say property was taken from one of the victims.
Ferguson man gets life sentence after failed drug deal turned deadly
A judge sentenced a Ferguson man to life in prison after a failed drug deal that turned deadly several years ago.
Amtrak Rider Arrested After Pulling Gun On Passengers
A young man in Centralia was arrested Friday morning for pulling a handgun on passengers riding an Amtrak train. According to the reports, police were contacted by Amtrak at 4:33 a.m. Friday about a suspect who pulled a gun on the other passengers. All authorities that were available in the area were sent to the Centralia Station. By 4:35 am the train arrived at the station and officers met with Amtrak conductors as well as 24-year-old Robert King.
A Carbondale woman is accused in a Thursday morning shooting incident
The victim in a shooting incident early Thursday morning in the 700 block of South Rawlings in Carbondale is receiving treatment and is considered in serious, but not life threatening condition. Police have identified the suspect as 45-year-old Maza Lynch of Carbondale. She was arrested Friday for Unlawful Use of...
Centralia man found not guilty by reason of insanity for home invasion and stabbing
A 50-year-old Centralia man has been found not guilty by reason of insanity in connection with a March 2021 home invasion and stabbing. DeWayne Whipple had earlier been found unfit to stand trial with the likelyhood of regaining fitness in a year on June 8th, but following review of another Department of Human Services Report on Tuesday, Judge Mark Stedelin found him not guilty by reason of insanity. He was ordered into the custody of DHS for treatment possibly for as long as March 27th, 2036.
Softball club treasurer charged with theft
The treasurer of a local club softball organization is facing charges of stealing from the club. 37-year-old Heather Sullivan of Roodhouse was charged Thursday in Madison County Court with felony theft. She served as Treasurer for the Espirit Metro Fast Pitch softball organization. The charges follow an investigation by the...
Police Beat for Friday, October 28th, 2022
A 37-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police on three counts of disorderly conduct and a single count of criminal damage to property. Johnathan Hiltibital of North Locust is accused of throwing rocks through two windows of a neighboring relative’s home on Thursday causing $700 damage. In each of the disorderly conduct charges, he’s accused of turning off power to the Caddy Shack on North Poplar Street on three occasions in the past week.
Missouri man caught with gun, while overdosing on fentanyl, sentenced to six years in prison
U.S. District Judge Rodney W. Sippel on Wednesday sentenced a man caught with a gun while overdosing on fentanyl to six years in prison. Derrick Hart pleaded guilty in May to being a felon in possession of a firearm and admitted possessing that gun on March 3, 2020. St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officers found Hart unconscious on the side of Goodfellow Boulevard with a stolen 9mm pistol and a large-capacity magazine in his waistband. He was revived by EMS and taken to the hospital.
Man pleads guilty to first-degree murder in 2020 Metro East killing
ST. LOUIS — A Madison man could spend up to 40 years in prison after he admitted to killing a man in a 2020 Venice, Illinois, shooting. Gerrin Massie, 25, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Kenneth Stanley Jr., 30. On May 12,...
4 indicted on federal gun, drug charges
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Four people have been indicted for allegedly trafficking cocaine in St. Louis and Fenton earlier this year. Donye Peace, 18, faces four counts of distribution of cocaine, one count of having a firearm for the furtherance of drug trafficking and one count of unlicensed firearms trafficking. Prosecutors allege Peace used social media to advertise cocaine.
41-Year-Old Bonne Terre Prison Inmate Dies
(St. Francois County) An inmate from the Bonne Terre prison has died. A news release from the Missouri Department of Corrections says 41-year-old Marshall Chunn was pronounced dead Monday afternoon at the state prison in northern St. Francois County. Chunn was serving 15 years for second-degree murder and abuse of a child from St. Louis County. Chunn was first sent to prison in January of 2011. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.
Police Beat for Thursday, October 27th, 2022
A 69-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for possession of methamphetamine and driving on a revoked license. Ronald Leek of North Beech was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. 43-year-old Jose Vargas of Glenda Drive in Centralia was arrested by...
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 31 year old Andrew A. Fowler of Maricopa, AZ for disorderly conduct and obstructing identification. Andrew was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Illinois State Police arrested 40 year old John D. Shelton of Effingham for domestic battery. John was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
Centralia police arrest Amtrak rider for pulling gun on other passengers
CENTRALIA — A 24-year-old Chicago man was arrested early Friday morning in Centralia after he allegedly pulled a handgun on other passengers on the Amtrak train they were riding into Centralia. According to police, around 4:33 a.m. Friday, they were contacted by Amtrak about a train approaching the Centralia...
8 arrested in drug busts in Southern Illinois
Seven men and one woman were arrested on drug charges earlier this week in Mt. Vernon, Illinois and the surrounding Jefferson County area after local and federal law enforcement served search warrants as part of an ongoing investigation into narcotics dealing.
Salem Police say reports of man with gun and four later ‘shots fired’ calls all found to be unsubstantiated
Salem Police Chief Kyle Ambuehl says reports of a man with a gun in the area of the west side industrial park and four later shots fired complaints were all found to be unsubstantiated. Ambuehl says around five Wednesday afternoon the department began to receive information on Social Media messages...
‘He’s shooting all my babies:’ Principals recount day of South City school shooting
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- On Monday morning, Central Visual and Performing Arts High School principal Dr. Kacy Seals Shahid said she was preparing to have her staff do a sweep of the halls to find the students who were late for class. Before that could happen, Shahid said she was notified by a security officer that an intruder was in the building.
Ex-St. Louis Co. nurse obtained fentanyl for personal use
A former St. Louis County nurse pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges and admitted to fraudulently obtaining fentanyl for her own personal use.
