Newport Beach, CA

‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ and ‘Devotion’ Among Winners at Newport Beach Film Festival (EXCLUSIVE)

By Michaela Zee
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tJ0om_0indOCrb00

The Newport Beach Film Festival has announced its 2022 award winners, including an Audience Award for “The Banshees of Inisherin” and Festival Awards for “Devotion” and “The Lost King.”

In its 23rd year, the festival showcased over 350 films from around the world, as well as hosted red carpet premieres, nightly special events, live music performances and conversations with filmmakers. This year’s festival also featured the 2022 Festival Honors program celebrating the NBFF honorees and Variety’s 10 Actors to Watch , along with NBFF’s selection of International Spotlights, Centerpiece screenings, Special Programs and curated shorts programs.

The 2022 Festival honorees included Ron Howard for Variety’s Legend and Groundbreaker Awards; Jonathan Majors, Patton Oswalt, Keke Palmer and Aubrey Plaza for Artist of Distinctions Awards; Colson Baker and Anna Diop for Spotlight Awards; Cooper Raiff for the Maverick Award; and Aimee Carrero for the Breakout Performance Award.

Eddie Redmayne received the Icon Award, while Adam Sandler received the festival’s inaugural Performance of the Year Award for his role in Jeremiah Zagar’s “Hustle.” Filmmaker Paul Feig received the Career Achievement Award at the screening of Netflix’s “The School of Good and Evil.”

Variety also presented this year’s 10 Actors to Watch, with honorees Kerry Condon, Stephanie Hsu, Ximena Lamadrid, Christina Jackson, Thuso Mbedu, Zen McGrath, Amber Midthunder, Sam Nivola, Jeremy Pope and Joseph Quinn in attendance.

The 23rd Newport Beach Film Festival was held in person from Oct. 13-20.

Below is the complete winners list of the 2022 Newport Beach Film Festival:

Audience Awards

Best Narrative Feature (U.S.)

“Four Samosas”

Best Narrative Feature (International)

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

Best Documentary Feature

“The Ghost of Richard Harris”

Best Documentary Feature (Action Sports)

“Facing Monsters”

Best Documentary Feature (Local OC)

“The Baja Bug Movie”

Best Documentary Feature (Environmental)

“Patrick and the Whale”

Best Documentary Feature (Art, Architecture and Design)

“Greenhouse by Joost”

Best Documentary Short (US)

“Just Hold On”

Best Narrative Short (International)

“Warts & All”

Best Animation Short

“Andy: A Dog’s Tale”

Best Documentary Short (Environmental)

“Aonghas – A Wish for the Waves / Aonghas – Miannna Mara”

Best Documentary Short (Local OC)

“Con Su Pluma en Su Mano: The Ballad of Gustavo Arellano”

Best Documentary Short (Art, Architecture + Design)

“Gus Alva | Paradigm+++Mas”

Jury Awards

Feature Narratives

Best Film – “The Quiet Girl”

Best Director – Shal Ngo, “The Park”

Best Screenplay – Anna Baumgarten, “Disfluency”

Best Cinematography – Andrew Jeric, “Supercell”

Best Actress – Libe Barer, “Disfluency”

Best Actor – Jance Enslin, “The Mental State”

Best Feature Documentary – “Lovely Jackson”

Short Films

Animated Short – “Andy: A Dog’s Tale”

Narrative Short – “Brownsville Bred”

Documentary Short – “Lalito 10”

Festival Awards

Outstanding Achievement Feature Film

“The Lost King”

Outstanding Achievement Cinematography

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

Outstanding Achievement in Editing

Billy Fox, “Devotion”

