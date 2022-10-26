Musk posts video of himself entering Twitter HQ ahead of Friday deadline to close his $44B deal for the company

Read full article on original website
WNYT
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady announce divorce, ending 13-year marriage that bridged fashion, sports worlds
NEW YORK (AP) — Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady announce divorce, ending 13-year marriage that bridged fashion, sports worlds. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
WNYT
US sanctions Iranian group that put a bounty on life of author Salman Rushdie, who was violently attacked in August
WASHINGTON (AP) — US sanctions Iranian group that put a bounty on life of author Salman Rushdie, who was violently attacked in August. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
WNYT
Japan’s Cabinet approves $200 billion economic stimulus plan to lighten household burdens from inflation and weaker yen
TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Cabinet approves $200 billion economic stimulus plan to lighten household burdens from inflation and weaker yen. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
