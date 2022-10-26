Read full article on original website
Phillies Outfielder’s Stolen Base Triggers Free Taco Bell Promo
View the original article to see embedded media. The Phillies took Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night, 6–5, after catcher J.T. Realmuto hit a go-ahead home run in the top of the 10th inning, which proved to be the decisive run in the come from behind victory.
The Phillies Didn’t Just Beat the Astros on the Scoreboard, But on Defense Too
The discrepancy between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros on defense is obvious to anyone with eyes. The Astros have more Gold Glove nominations and sit atop the leaderboards for just about every defense statistic. They have 101 more defensive runs saved than the Phillies. That estimates Houston won...
How to Watch Phillies at Astros World Series Game 2: TV Channel, Streaming Link
The Philadelphia Phillies know the secret to winning postseason series without home field advantage: take Game 1. It's what they did in the NLWCS, NLDS, and NLCS, and it worked every time. Now, once again, the Phillies have taken a 1-0 series lead. In Game 2, Philadelphia will send Zack...
Jose Trevino Exceeded Expectations in First Season With Yankees
When the Yankees traded for Jose Trevino on April 2, no one knew New York had acquired an All-Star catcher. The trade, which sent Albert Abreu and Robby Ahlstrom to the Rangers, happened just a few days before Opening Day. Ben Rortvedt, acquired in a separate deal with the Twins, figured to be New York’s backup entering spring training, but an oblique injury made space for Trevino and ultimately allowed him to seize the starting job from Kyle Higashioka.
Dodgers News: Mark McGwire Talks Recovering from a Disappointing Loss
The Dodgers' loss to the Padres in the 2022 NLDS is one of the more disappointing and embarrassing defeats in MLB history. After entering that series with 111 regular season wins and a historic run differential of +334, the Dodgers looked like a different team in the postseason. They got outplayed and out-managed by a team that won 22 fewer games than them in the regular season, and were out of the playoffs in the blink of an eye.
Phillies’ Rookies Are Set to Shine on Baseball’s Greatest Stage
Bryson Stott will be playing in the World Series in his very first big league season. It's hard to imagine Jean Segura and the rest of the veterans aren't a little jealous. Segura played ten big league seasons without reaching the playoffs. J.T. Realmuto played eight. Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler were both at seven, while Zach Eflin was at six and Rhys Hoskins at five.
3 Yankees Bullpen Staples Are Impending Free Agents. Will Any Return?
When Aroldis Chapman decided to skip a mandatory workout before the American League Division Series, it all but assured the end of his time in pinstripes. The impending free agent has spent parts of every season since 2016 with the Yankees – he also won that year’s World Series with the Cubs following a midseason trade – and he’s mostly been New York’s closer. But he lost the job in 2022 following injuries and inconsistencies, and the worst year of his career ended with disciplinary action.
