California State

ABC10

California revenues decline amid economic worries in world's fifth largest economy

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The good times might soon be over for California's government. The nation's most populous state has had so much cash lately that lawmakers have spent freely — handing out free health care to low-income immigrants, paying for every 4-year-old to attend kindergarten and sending more than $21 billion in stimulus checks to taxpayers over the past two years.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

California cancer care isn’t equitable; a new law might help

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Cancer is the second leading cause of death in California, behind only heart disease. This year alone, the state will tally an estimated 189,000 new cancer cases and close to 61,000 deaths. Yet while patients often need specialists, treatments...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

California might levy a new tax on gas companies. Here’s what to know

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Few things agitate drivers — and make politicians sweat — like rising prices at the pump. Gas prices in California are consistently higher than the rest of the country, thanks to state taxes, a cleaner fuel blend, an isolated gas refining market and more. But in September, California prices jumped even higher and that gap grew wider.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Regulators propose $155M fine for PG&E for 2020 wildfire

CALIFORNIA, USA — California regulators proposed on Tuesday fining Pacific Gas & Electric more than $155 million for sparking a 2020 wildfire in Northern California that destroyed 200 homes and left four people dead. PG&E already faces criminal charges in the Zogg fire, which state fire officials said began...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
ABC10

California test scores highlight the grim impact of the pandemic

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — COVID shutdowns had an impact on education across the country, but Monday people got a closer look at just how much. The California Department of Education released its first statewide standardized test results since before the pandemic. Reading and math are where kids in California...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

10 Halloween weekend events in Northern California | Oct. 29-30

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Happy Halloween, everyone!. Do you like ghost tours, trick-or-treating, or Day of the Dead events? If so, it goes to show there's something for everyone this spooky Halloween weekend in Northern California!. This weekend, the weather is perfect for all Halloween festivities with temperatures in the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Man, 35, found dead in California mountains had been shot

CAMARILLO, Calif. — CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — A 35-year-old man missing since July whose body was found this month in Southern California's Santa Monica Mountains was shot to death, according to a coroner's report. Jose Velasquez, of Camarillo, was found dead Oct. 3 near a hiking trail in...
CAMARILLO, CA
ABC10

ABC10

