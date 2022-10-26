Read full article on original website
California revenues decline amid economic worries in world's fifth largest economy
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The good times might soon be over for California's government. The nation's most populous state has had so much cash lately that lawmakers have spent freely — handing out free health care to low-income immigrants, paying for every 4-year-old to attend kindergarten and sending more than $21 billion in stimulus checks to taxpayers over the past two years.
Going electric: Opponents clash as California aims to force diesel trucks off the road
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Environmentalists and trucking industry groups sparred with clean air regulators today over a contentious proposal to phase out California’s big rigs and other trucks with internal combustion engines, and force manufacturers to speed mass-production of electric trucks. The California Air Resources Board held its first...
California cancer care isn’t equitable; a new law might help
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Cancer is the second leading cause of death in California, behind only heart disease. This year alone, the state will tally an estimated 189,000 new cancer cases and close to 61,000 deaths. Yet while patients often need specialists, treatments...
California might levy a new tax on gas companies. Here’s what to know
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Few things agitate drivers — and make politicians sweat — like rising prices at the pump. Gas prices in California are consistently higher than the rest of the country, thanks to state taxes, a cleaner fuel blend, an isolated gas refining market and more. But in September, California prices jumped even higher and that gap grew wider.
A balloon ride over Tahoe from the world's smallest aircraft carrier | Bartell's Backroads
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — There is only one company in the entire world that launches and lands hot air balloons from a boat, and that company is Lake Tahoe Balloons. The one-of-a-kind boat is known as the Tahoe Flyer and it’s the world’s smallest aircraft carrier.
Regulators propose $155M fine for PG&E for 2020 wildfire
CALIFORNIA, USA — California regulators proposed on Tuesday fining Pacific Gas & Electric more than $155 million for sparking a 2020 wildfire in Northern California that destroyed 200 homes and left four people dead. PG&E already faces criminal charges in the Zogg fire, which state fire officials said began...
California test scores highlight the grim impact of the pandemic
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — COVID shutdowns had an impact on education across the country, but Monday people got a closer look at just how much. The California Department of Education released its first statewide standardized test results since before the pandemic. Reading and math are where kids in California...
A California voter's guide for the 2022 general election: Here's what to know
CALIFORNIA, USA — The final wave of California's election season culminates with a November showdown deciding the future of the governor's office, the state's U.S. senate seat, the attorney general's office and more. This year, Governor Gavin Newsom, fresh off his recall election win in 2021, is vying to...
Meet the candidates for California's 9th Congressional district: Josh Harder, Tom Patti
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — One of the most contentious races this November election season pits incumbent Congressman Josh Harder against Tom Patti. The election will happen in the newly redrawn 9th Congressional district, centered in San Joaquin County. Meet the candidates. At 36 years old, Josh Harder seeks...
10 Halloween weekend events in Northern California | Oct. 29-30
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Happy Halloween, everyone!. Do you like ghost tours, trick-or-treating, or Day of the Dead events? If so, it goes to show there's something for everyone this spooky Halloween weekend in Northern California!. This weekend, the weather is perfect for all Halloween festivities with temperatures in the...
San Joaquin County Judge Michael Mulvihill censured for DUI, lying to police
STOCKTON, Calif. — A Northern California judge has been publicly censured for misconduct after he crashed his SUV while driving under the influence of alcohol, attempted to leave the scene of the crash, and lied to bystanders and police officers, the state Commission on Judicial Performance announced Thursday. The...
Man, 35, found dead in California mountains had been shot
CAMARILLO, Calif. — CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — A 35-year-old man missing since July whose body was found this month in Southern California's Santa Monica Mountains was shot to death, according to a coroner's report. Jose Velasquez, of Camarillo, was found dead Oct. 3 near a hiking trail in...
